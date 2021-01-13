LEGALS- January 13, 2021

FERNDALE

CALL FOR BIDS

CITY OF FERNDALE

STAR PARK PICNIC SHELTER

ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $315,000 TO $350,000

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, via Microsoft Teams for the Star Park Picnic Shelter. Live stream information can be found on the City of Ferndale’s project website at: https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/star-park-picnic-shelter-construction/. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received by close of business on February 12, 2021 via US mail attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Star Park Picnic Shelter Bid, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006.

This project consists of constructing a picnic shelter approximately 52’ x 24’ in size. It will be a heavy timber structure complete with roofing, concrete foundation, lighting, sidewalk, metal artwork, and stamped concrete. Site work includes excavation for the picnic shelter, limited grading, small utility work and site restoration.

The Work shall be substantially complete within 45 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Ferndale, Washington.

The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashier’s check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Ferndale” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.

Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: http://gobids.grayandosborne.com. Bidders are encouraged to register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the Bidders List. For assistance, please call (206) 284 0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer. If interested, a site visit can be arranged with Riley Sweeney by calling (360) 685-2353.

Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond and payment bond both in an amount of 100 percent (100%) of the contract price within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Ferndale. All bidders and subcontractors shall have a contractor’s license to work in the State of Washington and a City of Ferndale Business License before starting work. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates.

Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Ferndale and Washington State. The City of Ferndale expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.

(Signed) SUSAN DUNCAN

CITY CLERK

Published January 13 & 20, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of

RICHARD A. MEYER,

Deceased.

No. 20-4-07421-4 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 30, 2020 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Kenneth E. Wheadon

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Meredith Davison, WSBA #51263

ADDRESS FOR MAILING

OR SERVICE:

c/o MALONE LAW GROUP PS

2208 NW Market Street, Suite 420

Seattle, WA 98107

Published December 30, 2020, January 6 & 13, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

In the Matter of the Estate of:

MARY L. WILTSHIRE, Deceased.

NO. 20-4-01868-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

H. JOHN WILTSHIRE, Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative/

Address for mailing or service:

Larry A. Jelsing, WSBA #1120

JELSING TRI WEST & ANDRUS PLLC

2926 Colby Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Published December 30, 2020, January 6 & 13, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-841482-SW Title Order No.: 111688 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2071102087 Parcel Number(s): 3903354344620000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RAFAEL APREZA AND MARIA P BARRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/12/2021, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST 330 FEET OF THE WEST 540 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT COUNTY ROAD NO. 58 (EAST SMITH ROAD) AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION DEEDED TO WHATCOM COUNTY, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 940325118. More commonly known as: 2029 E SMITH RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/8/2007, recorded 11/16/2007, under Instrument No. 2071102087 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RAFAEL APREZA AND MARIA P BARRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0902709 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $107,160.95. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $402,523.61, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2018 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/12/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/1/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/1/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/1/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/3/2018. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-841482-SW. Dated: 9/30/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-841482-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172635 1/13/2021 2/3/2021

Published January 13 & February 3, 2021