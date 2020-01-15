LEGALS- JANUARY 15, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

SECTION 00 11 16 – invitation to Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Shop Well #2 – Wellhouse Project

Bid Date: January 30th, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Pre-Bid Meeting: January 23rd, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineers Estimate: $800,000 to $1,200,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Sealed bids will be received from contractors by the Public Works Director, City of Ferndale, 2095 Main Street, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248 until 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30th, 2020 for the Ferndale Shop Well #2 Building. All bids shall be received in sealed envelopes with “FERNDALE SHOP WELL #2 – WELLHOUSE” marked plainly thereon. The Project involves the proposed wellhouse construction work per contract documents. Said bids will then and there be opened and read aloud. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening. Bids received after the time fixed for opening cannot be considered.

Please contact either Jeff Christner or Kenna Wurden-Foster, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at the City of Ferndale Public Works Department, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. Hard copies are available for purchase ($200 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

There will be A non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 23nd, 2020, at City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. A site visit to the Ferndale Shop Well #2 site will follow the meeting.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

***END OF SECTION***

Published January 8 & 15, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DEPENDENCY

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO:

• Kenneth Michael Sean Haggith, Sr.Father of Caden Gunner Haggith, b.d. 11/05/04, Dependency Petition 19-7-00989-31 filed on May 16, 2019.

• Kenneth Michael Sean Haggith, Sr.Father of Christian-Alexis Haggith, b.d. 11/08/15, Dependency Petition 19-7-00990-31 filed on May 16, 2019.

• Kenneth Michael Sean Haggith, Sr.Father of Keegan C. Haggith, b.d. 03/12/11, Dependency Petition 19-7-00991-31 filed on May 16, 2019.

• Kenneth Michael Sean Haggith, Sr.Father of Kenneth Michael Sean, Jr, b.d. 09/30/03, Dependency Petition 19-7-00988-31 filed on May 16, 2019.

• Kenneth Michael Sean Haggith, Sr.Father of MaKinsey Lynn Haggith, b.d. 03/06/06, Dependency Petition 19-7-00993-31 filed on May 16, 2019.

• Kenneth Michael Sean Haggith, Sr.Father of Sierra Brooke Haggith, b.d. 10/24/08, Dependency Petition 19-7-00992-31 filed on May 16, 2019.

A Preliminary Hearing on March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and a Fact Finding hearing on April 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. will be held on this matter at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

These hearings will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.050(5). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights.THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at both of said hearings regarding your child.If you do not appear at the first (preliminary) hearing, the court may cancel the second hearing and take evidence and enter an order without further notice to you.To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; SARAH SMITH, Deputy Clerk

Published January 15, 22 & 29, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-856820-BB Title Order No.: 8753145 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2016-0503307 Parcel Number(s): 3802234304870000, 50084 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RICHARD T ALCANTARA II, WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND PATRICK J PERKINS, WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Whatcom Educational Credit Union I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/24/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 47, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF BENNETT HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGES 38 AND 39, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3020 BIRCHWOOD AVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/23/2016, recorded 5/27/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-0503307 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RICHARD T ALCANTARA II, WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND PATRICK J PERKINS, WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO INC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $11,466.37. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $167,953.96, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/24/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/13/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/9/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-856820-BB. Dated: 9/17/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Christine Summerson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-856820-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0156810

Published December 24, 2019 and January 15, 2020

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-836201-SW Title Order No.: 108759 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2050700814 Parcel Number(s): 4001311813430000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: DIANE C DEAN, A SINGLE PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): LoanCare, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: LoanCare, a Division of FNF Servicing, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/14/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 17, BLOCK 2, BIRCH CREST ESTATES, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE(S), 95 AND 96, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7530 ROB LEE DRIVE, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/28/2005, recorded 7/6/2005, under Instrument No. 2050700814 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from DIANE C DEAN, A SINGLE PERSON, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AEGIS WHOLESALE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to LoanCare, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0702655 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $24,064.80. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $104,555.29, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/14/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/3/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/3/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/3/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/28/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-836201-SW. Dated: 10/11/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Javier Olguin, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-836201-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0157478

Published January 15 and February 5, 2020

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-861805-SW Title Order No.: 190917393-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2018-0501926 Parcel Number(s): 400130 372574 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KENNETH C GUINN AND CYNTHIA GUINN, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY D/B/A EVERGREEN HOME LOANS Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/14/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT 8, PLAT OF HOLIDAY PARK, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 91, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER ALL PRIVATE ROADWAYS IN PLAT OF HOLIDAY PARK, DIVISION NO. 1, AS GRANTED IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED JULY 26, 1976 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1224477, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4646 SUNBURST DRIVE, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/11/2018, recorded 5/16/2018, under Instrument No. 2018-0501926 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KENNETH C GUINN AND CYNTHIA GUINN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY D/B/A EVERGREEN HOME LOANS, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0202159 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $20,214.45. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $207,623.65, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/14/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/3/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/3/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/3/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/11/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-861805-SW. Dated: 9/30/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-861805-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0157203

Published January 15 and February 5, 2020

LEGAL

TS No WA05000162-19-1 TO No 190976010-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: ILYA SANNIKOV, UNMARRIED AND VLADIMIR I. SANNIKOV AND VERA L. SANNIKOVA, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, A NEBRASKA CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2140301388 Parcel Number: 3902283830470000 / 97972 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 14, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM IN THE STATE OF WA LOT 5, PLAT OF SHIELDS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED DECEMBER 5, 1997, UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 1971200927, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 3902283830470000 / 97972 More commonly known as 1447 RAINIER CT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 28, 2014, executed by ILYA SANNIKOV, UNMARRIED AND VLADIMIR I. SANNIKOV AND VERA L. SANNIKOVA, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as original Beneficiary recorded March 18, 2014 as Instrument No. 2140301388 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded May 30, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-0503223 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From March 1, 2019 To October 4, 2019 Number of Payments 4 $833.34 4 $785.83 Total $6,476.68 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION March 1, 2019 October 4, 2019 $133.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: January 28, 2014 Note Amount $102,000.00 Interest Paid To: February 1, 2019 Next Due Date: March 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Contact Phone No: 800.457.5105 Address: 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Mail Stop MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL 33146 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $93,141.27, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 14, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 3, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 3, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 3, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS ILYA SANNIKOV 1447 RAINIER CT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 ILYA SANNIKOV c/o JOHN J KAMRAR ATTORNEY AT LAW PS, 150 5TH ST SUITE 203, LYNDEN, WA 98264 VLADIMIR I SANNIKOV 1447 RAINIER CT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 VLADIMIR I SANNIKOV 1624 TEXAS ST #A, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 VERA L SANNIKOVA 1447 RAINIER CT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 VERA L SANNIKOVA 1624 TEXAS ST #A, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ILYA SANNIKOV 1447 RAINIER CT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on August 26, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 26, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 8, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 65248.

Published January 15 and February 5, 2020