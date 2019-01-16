Legals- January 16, 2019

FERNDALE

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR Plans, Specifications, and Engineering Services

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from professionals with experience providing engineering design and construction management services including but not limited to: park design, site surveying, permitting, construction management, and inspection services necessary for the construction of a picnic shelter structure and site improvements. The project will include the creation of plans, specifications and estimates, bid services, and the potential for construction management and inspection services for the construction of a Picnic Shelter to be located at the City’s newly constructed Star Park.

A copy of the document that lists the full requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at http://www.cityofferndale.org/starparkshelter

The submittal date for the RFQ is 5:00PM, Wednesday, Jan 30th, 2019. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Riley Sweeney at 360-685-2353 or [email protected]

Published January 9 & 16, 2019

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR Financial Consulting Services

The City of Ferndale, Washington desires to solicit interest from firms with experience in performing utility rate studies to complete a comprehensive rate study of the City’s water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater rate structure. The rate study is intended to analyze the existing rate structure and provide rate recommendations designed to fully fund utility expenditures as well as evaluate rate equity within the system.

A copy of the document that lists the full requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at http://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/water/utility-rate-study-project/.

The submittal date for the RFQ is 5:00PM, Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Kevin Renz at 360-685-2376 or [email protected]

Published January 9 & 16, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-02251-37

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive

Defendant(s).

TO: KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

On October 22, 2018 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company obtained an Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against Defendants KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-1:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-2:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES AND FOR UTILITIES OVERHEAD AND/OR UNDERGROUND OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID PORTION BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OR THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, AND THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL WITHIN SAID SECTION 4; THENCE NORTH 30 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OR SAID SUB-DIVISION, TO A POINT 15 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID WEST LINE BEING NOW THE CENTERLINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIBED CENTER LINE.

PARCEL A-3:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AN EXISTING ROADWAY RUNNING FROM THE NORTH END OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 1 ROD EASEMENT IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. HOWEVER, IF AT ANY TIME ONE OR MORE OF THE PARTIES POSSESSING THIS EASEMENT CONSTRUCTS A NEW ROAD OR EQUAL OR BETTER QUALITY THAN THAT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OF THIS EASEMENT, OVER THE NEW EASMENT SET FORTH IN THESE DOCUMENTS BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED FOR ROAD PURPOSES, THEN THIS EXISTING EASEMENT FOR ROAD SHALL BECOME NULL AND VOID. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Parcel No: 4001043661850000.

Commonly referred to as: 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through November 16, 2018 is $334,974.46 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $232,160.41; Prejudgment interest through 9/30/18 in the amount of $65,743.16; Prejudgment fees through 9/30/18 in the amount of $30,581.51; $5,121.21 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus pre-judgment interest from October 1, 2018 through October 22, 2018 in the amount of $640.42 ($29.11 x 22 days), plus post judgment interest accruing after October 23, 2018 through November 16, 2018 of $727.75 ($29.11 per diem x 25 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to take the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale and the Sheriff shall be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period rights pursuant to RCW 6.23.020

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett , Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 30th day of November , 2018 .

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, February 8 , 2019 , 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA , Civil Assistant

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-01714-1

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB1,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

DAVID ROBINSON, an individual; SUSAN ROBINSON, an individual; CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA, a corporation; MILA INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: DAVID ROBINSON, an individual; SUSAN ROBINSON, an individual; CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA, a corporation; MILA INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 1813 UNDINE LANE, BELLINGHAM, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 13, PLAT OF PACIFIC TRAIL, DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 2003, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2031203461, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380320 408193 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, January 25, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $360,151.48 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

Nathan F. Smith

2112 Business Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9 & 16, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-02251-37

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 9440 DAHL LANE, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-1:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-2:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES AND FOR UTILITIES OVERHEAD AND/OR UNDERGROUND OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID PORTION BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OR THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, AND THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL WITHIN SAID SECTION 4; THENCE NORTH 30 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OR SAID SUB-DIVISION, TO A POINT 15 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID WEST LINE BEING NOW THE CENTERLINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIBED CENTER LINE.

PARCEL A-3:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AN EXISTING ROADWAY RUNNING FROM THE NORTH END OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 1 ROD EASEMENT IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER.HOWEVER, IF AT ANY TIME ONE OR MORE OF THE PARTIES POSSESSING THIS EASEMENT CONSTRUCTS A NEW ROAD OR EQUAL OR BETTER QUALITY THAN THAT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OF THIS EASEMENT, OVER THE NEW EASMENT SET FORTH IN THESE DOCUMENTS BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED FOR ROAD PURPOSES, THEN THIS EXISTING EASEMENT FOR ROAD SHALL BECOME NULL AND VOID. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400104 366185 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, February 8, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $334,974.46 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date.For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP

Janaya Carter

11335 NE 122nd, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

206.209.0375

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By:SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published January 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN

AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LOUIS H. LUEDERS,

Deceased.

NO. 18-4-00621-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

James R. Doran has been named as the Personal Representative and has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time such claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present their claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the personal representative’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 4th day of January, 2019.

Date of first publication: January 16, 2019.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors: January 4, 2019.

Personal Representative: James R. Doran, 100 East Pine Street – Suite 205, Bellingham, WA, 98225 (360) 393-9506

James R. Doran, WSBA No. 15107

Personal Representative

Published January 16, 23 & 30, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-09-245352-SH

Title Order No.: 160260461-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061104267

Parcel Number(s): 370432 349341 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ALVIN B. WHITE AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for NRZ Pass-Through Trust IV Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/25/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: The North half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter and that part of the North half of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter lying East of Cain Lake Road (also known as County Road No. 485) in Section 32, Township 37 North, Range 4 East of W.M. . Whatcom county, Washington. More commonly known as: 380 CAIN LAKE ROAD, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/22/2006, recorded 11/30/2006, under Instrument No. 2061104267 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ALVIN B. WHITE AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for NRZ Pass-Through Trust IV, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2140701885

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $376,017.68.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $335,087.69, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/25/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/4/2012.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-09-245352-SH.

Dated: 9/20/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-09-245352-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145499 12/26/2018 1/16/2019

Published December 26, 2018 and January 16, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-831538-BB

Title Order No.: 180293070-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070901150 Parcel Number(s): 4153351670930000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOSEPH SZABO, SABRA SZABO

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/25/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 3, LEE SIDE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 135 PERIWINKLE LN, FKA 135 RONALD DR, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/29/2007, recorded 9/11/2007, under Instrument No. 2070901150 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOSEPH SZABO, SABRA SZABO, as grantor(s), to PRLAP, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., as original beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $21,563.85.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $133,000.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/25/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/3/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-831538-BB.

Dated: 9/13/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-831538-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145264 12/26/2018 1/16/2019

Published December 26, 2018 and January 16, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-829312-SW

Title Order No.: 733-1800375-70

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2150202418

Parcel Number(s): 390201 483010 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: Amandeep Singh Sangha, married man as his sole and seaparate property

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/15/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 2, Plat of Edin Farms Cluster Plat, according to the map thereof, recorded on June 2, 2006, under Whatcom County Auditor’s File No. 2060600207, and as amended by instrument recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2060902973, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington More commonly known as: 161 HERITAGE LANE, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 2/19/2015, recorded 2/24/2015, under Instrument No. 2150202418 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Amandeep Singh Sangha, married man as his sole and seaparate property, as grantor(s), to First American Title – Bellingham, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bank of the Pacific, its successors and assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0201300

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $17,822.83.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $248,648.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/15/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/4/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/16/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-829312-SW.

Dated: 9/28/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-829312-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145776 1/16/2019 2/6/2019

Published January 16 and February 6, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-834381-SH Title Order No.: 8740638

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070504930

Parcel Number(s): 36523/3705065460220000, 36519/3705065280320000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KENNETH P. SATRE MARRIED AND EMILY HARRISON HIS WIFE AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/25/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOTS 9 TO 15, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF ELSBREE’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF ACME, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 43, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THAT PART OF LOT 9 BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 61 FEET; THENCE EAST 103 FEET 8 INCHES; THENCE SOUTH 58 FEET 7 INCHES; THENCE WEST 80 FEET 5 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALSO, EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF THE NORTH 1 FEET 3 INCHES OF SAID LOT 9, LYING WEST OF A LINE DRAWN PARALLEL TO AND 105 FEET 7 INCHES WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 9. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING 20 FEET SOUTH OF THE PRIVATE ROAD BETWEEN THE SCHILD AND PETTIGREW PROPERTIES; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY 84 FEET 7 INCHES; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 87 FEET 7 INCHES; THENCE EASTERLY 89 FEET 8 INCHES; THENCE SOUTH 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2115 VALLEY HIGHWAY, ACME, WA 98220 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/25/2007, recorded 5/30/2007, under Instrument No. 2070504930 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KENNETH P. SATRE MARRIED AND EMILY HARRISON HIS WIFE AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL WASHINGTON 1, INC., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., the Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $12,131.73.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $243,436.70, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/7/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/25/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/13/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-834381-SH.

Dated: 9/19/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Erome Lucas, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-834381-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145446 12/26/2018 1/16/2019

Published December 26, 2018 and January 16, 2019