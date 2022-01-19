LEGALS- January 19, 2022

FERNDALE

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Civil Engineering Services

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms with experience providing Plans, Specifications and Engineering Services for the Pump Station # 15 Decommissioning Project.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at http://www.cityofferndale.org.

The submittal date for the RFQ is 4:30PM, Friday, January 28, 2022. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Katy Radder, Public Works Project Manager, at 360-685-2377.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

Published January 12 & 19, 2022

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Civil Engineering Services

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms with experience providing Plans, Specifications and Engineering Services for the Main Street, Barrett Road to Old Settler Drive (east City Limits) Project.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at http://www.cityofferndale.org.

The submittal date for the RFQ is 4:30PM, Friday, January 28, 2022. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Katy Radder, Public Works Project Manager, at 360-685-2377.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

Published January 12 & 19, 2022

CALL FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 will receive bids for the construction of (1) “Staff Vehicle / SUV” and other ancillary equipment as identified in the request for proposal, until the hour of 2:00 pm on February 4th, 2022 as shown on the clock located in the Fire District Offices. All bids will then be opened, publicly read aloud and recorded.

Bids must be clearly marked on the outer envelope “Bid for “ATTN: Staff Vehicle/ SUV”, and addressed to the Board of Commissioners, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7, PO Box 1599, or delivered to 2020 Washington Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Any bid received after the appointed time or not addressed properly will not be opened and will be returned to the sender. Each bidder is responsible for seeing that his bid meets this requirement. No facsimile or email bids will be accepted.

Bidders may obtain a set of specifications by writing or calling to: Chief Larry Hoffman, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 at P.O. Box 1599, Ferndale, Washington 98248, (360) 384-0303. The Fire Chief or his designee will also be available during regular business hours to answer any questions bidders may have.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the bid opening.

Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to waive any, informalities in the bidding process. The District will determine which bid is determined to be of best value for the District and is not bound to accept low bid.

Published January 19, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ANDREW ZVILNA, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00014-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

January 19, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Susan Thurn

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Aaron M. Rasmussen,

WSBA #29496

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published January 19, 26 & February 2, 2022