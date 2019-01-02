Legals – January 2, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 18, 2019 Ferndale City Hall located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: January 2, 2019

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: January 18, 2019

APPLICANT: Giang “Tommy” Truong

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Ramon Llanos

APPLICATION NUMBERS: 18002-VAR

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located west of Legoe Lane, approximately 160 feet south of the Siddle Street and Legoe Lane intersection within the 5700 block of Ferndale. The site is addressed as 0 Legoe Lane, parcel number 390219424100.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct a duplex on a vacant 0.12-acre parcel zoned Residential Multifamily Medium Density. The project includes frontage improvements, parking, landscaping and required utility improvements including water, sewer and stormwater.

The applicant is seeking to vary from Ferndale Municipal Code 18.35.080.A.3, reducing the north and south side yard setbacks from eight feet to five feet.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner of a variance from the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 2, 2019 – January 18, 2019

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published January 2, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION OF COMPLAINT

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

SEATTLE DIVISION

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v.

DAVID A. GOULD; JANE C. POLINDER; WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; BROOKLINE PROPERTIES; FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LTD.; and GOLDSTAR ENTERPRISES, INC.,

Defendants.

Case No. 2:16-cv-1041-TSZ

TO BROOKLINE PROPERTIES; FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LTD.; and GOLDSTAR ENTERPRISES, INC.:

You are hereby summoned to appear or plead within 60 days of November 28, 2018, and defend the above titled action in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, by answering the Complaint of the plaintiff, the United States of America, and serving a copy of the answer on the undersigned attorney for the United States at his office stated below. If you fail to do so, judgment will be entered against you according to the Complaint’s demands.

The purpose of this action is to (1) reduce to judgment outstanding federal tax assessments against defendants David A. Gould and Jane C. Polinder and (2) foreclose the related federal tax liens on the real property at 6109 Evergreen Way, Ferndale, Washington 98248, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1, as delineated on Baycor Short Plat, according to the plat thereof, recorded August 22, 2005, under the Auditor’s File No. 2050804879, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

Assessor’s Tax Parcel No. 3902180470220000.

Because you may possess an interest in this property, the United States District Court has ordered that you be served by publication of this Summons. If you fail to respond, default judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

United States’ Attorney:

CHARLES J. BUTLER

Trial Attorney, Tax Division

U.S. Department of Justice

P.O. Box 683

Washington, D.C. 20044

202-514-6062

[email protected]

Published November 28, December 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and January 2, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-02251-37

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive

Defendant(s).

TO: KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

On October 22, 2018 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company obtained an Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against Defendants KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-1:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-2:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES AND FOR UTILITIES OVERHEAD AND/OR UNDERGROUND OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID PORTION BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OR THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, AND THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL WITHIN SAID SECTION 4; THENCE NORTH 30 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OR SAID SUB-DIVISION, TO A POINT 15 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID WEST LINE BEING NOW THE CENTERLINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIBED CENTER LINE.

PARCEL A-3:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AN EXISTING ROADWAY RUNNING FROM THE NORTH END OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 1 ROD EASEMENT IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. HOWEVER, IF AT ANY TIME ONE OR MORE OF THE PARTIES POSSESSING THIS EASEMENT CONSTRUCTS A NEW ROAD OR EQUAL OR BETTER QUALITY THAN THAT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OF THIS EASEMENT, OVER THE NEW EASMENT SET FORTH IN THESE DOCUMENTS BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED FOR ROAD PURPOSES, THEN THIS EXISTING EASEMENT FOR ROAD SHALL BECOME NULL AND VOID. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Parcel No: 4001043661850000.

Commonly referred to as: 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through November 16, 2018 is $334,974.46 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $232,160.41; Prejudgment interest through 9/30/18 in the amount of $65,743.16; Prejudgment fees through 9/30/18 in the amount of $30,581.51; $5,121.21 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus pre-judgment interest from October 1, 2018 through October 22, 2018 in the amount of $640.42 ($29.11 x 22 days), plus post judgment interest accruing after October 23, 2018 through November 16, 2018 of $727.75 ($29.11 per diem x 25 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to take the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale and the Sheriff shall be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period rights pursuant to RCW 6.23.020

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett , Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 30th day of November , 2018 .

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, February 8 , 2019 , 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA , Civil Assistant

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-01714-1

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB1,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

DAVID ROBINSON, an individual; SUSAN ROBINSON, an individual; CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA, a corporation; MILA INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: DAVID ROBINSON, an individual; SUSAN ROBINSON, an individual; CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA, a corporation; MILA INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 1813 UNDINE STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 13, PLAT OF PACIFIC TRAIL, DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 2003, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2031203461, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380320 408193 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, January 25, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $360,151.48 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

Nathan F. Smith

2112 Business Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9 & 16, 2019