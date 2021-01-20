LEGALS- January 20, 2021

FERNDALE

CALL FOR BIDS

CITY OF FERNDALE

STAR PARK PICNIC SHELTER

ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $315,000 TO $350,000

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, via Microsoft Teams for the Star Park Picnic Shelter. Live stream information can be found on the City of Ferndale’s project website at: https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/star-park-picnic-shelter-construction/. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received by close of business on February 12, 2021 via US mail attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Star Park Picnic Shelter Bid, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006.

This project consists of constructing a picnic shelter approximately 52’ x 24’ in size. It will be a heavy timber structure complete with roofing, concrete foundation, lighting, sidewalk, metal artwork, and stamped concrete. Site work includes excavation for the picnic shelter, limited grading, small utility work and site restoration.

The Work shall be substantially complete within 45 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Ferndale, Washington.

The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashier’s check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Ferndale” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.

Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: http://gobids.grayandosborne.com. Bidders are encouraged to register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the Bidders List. For assistance, please call (206) 284 0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer. If interested, a site visit can be arranged with Riley Sweeney by calling (360) 685-2353.

Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond and payment bond both in an amount of 100 percent (100%) of the contract price within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Ferndale. All bidders and subcontractors shall have a contractor’s license to work in the State of Washington and a City of Ferndale Business License before starting work. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates.

Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Ferndale and Washington State. The City of Ferndale expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.

(Signed) SUSAN DUNCAN

CITY CLERK

Published January 13 & 20, 2021

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of January 19, 2021

Ordinance #2161

An ordinance amending the unified fee schedule

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published January 20, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT:

Jeremy Disch, PowerTek

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 20015-SE, 19007-LDP, 19020-ENF

DATE OF APPLICATION(S): 20015-SE (12-30-20), 20011-LDP (03-13-20),

PROJECT LOCATION: The subject property is currently addressed as 2010 Grandview Road Ferndale, WA, parcel 3902051110440000, described as BEG 32 RODS E OF SW SEC COR-TH E 64 RODS TH N 50 RODS-TH W 64 RODS-TH S 50 RODS TO POB-LESS RD-EXC PTN TO STATE FOR HWY DESC AF 890884-EXC E 5 ACRES-S 5 ACRES OF W 300 FT THEREOF.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project proposes to establish native grasses in accordance with Department of Ecology Manual Best Management Practices T5.13 on the subject parcel over an area of approximately 1.2 acres due to clearing of the site. Clearing of the site was done without appropriate permits and is subject to enforcement by the City of Ferndale (19020-ENF).

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 20, 2021 – February 3, 2021

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

The applicant will comply with all applicable City, Ecology and Army Corps of Engineers regulations.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance.

PLANTS: Mitigation plantings for any wetland impacts will be implemented onsite. Site to be revegetated after the land disturbance. A performance surety for ongoing maintenance and monitoring will be required per City regulations.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 10 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published January 20, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Paul Knippel, City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 20015-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: December 28, 2020

PROJECT LOCATION:

Ferndale Terrace, from the intersection of Hendrickson Avenue to Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA and located within Section 19 in Township 39, Range 02E of WM.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proposed project will widen and improve Ferndale Terrace to modern standards, including providing stormwater conveyance and treatment for pollution generating surfaces, upgrading existing utilities, including water and sewer, and installing ADA compliant pedestrian facilities, including new sidewalks and crossings. The existing roadway surface will be removed and replace to an all-weather standard with new curb and gutter.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 20, 2021 – February 3, 2021

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated. Measures to reduce or control emissions include shutting off engines when not in use, covering dump trucks, and performing regular inspections on vehicles.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 10 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

Standard Department of Ecology (DOE) erosion control measures as included in the TESC and Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPP) will be utilized.

Only trained and appropriately licensed personnel will be allowed to work with the existing AC water main, as necessary. Abandoned portions of AC pipe will be disposed of in accordance with current rules and regulations. No ongoing health hazards are anticipated as a result of the

project.

WATER: Current standards in the current Stormwater Management Manual for Western Washington will be followed and will include the preparation of a Construction SWPPP. Best Management Practices will be used to ensure sediment and erosion control and to clearly define project clearing and grading limits.

The project will comply with the current Department of Ecology stormwater regulations and an NPDES permit will be obtained.

PLANTS: Prior to completion of the project, all disturbed soils will be vegetated and replanted with suitable and vegetation similar to what exists presently.

NOISE: Contractor will be required to comply with Ferndale Municipal Code requirements for noise.

RECREATION: Recreation will be enhanced, as the project will install new ADA-compliant pedestrian facilities

(sidewalks).

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published January 20, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER(S): 20003-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: January 14, 2021

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide, within the Residential Single Family (RS) zones.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise the Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 18.34 to offer more flexibility related to parking, owner occupancy and other regulations.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination and Zoning Text Amendment

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 20 – February 3, 2020

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale

3. Washington State Department of Commerce 60-Day Review

This is a non-project action. No mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project.

Published January 20, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA05000059-20-1 TO No 200292550-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JAMES C. LUCERNE AND ELIZABETH LUCERNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061001541 Parcel Number: 3902365184150000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 29, 2021, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: A PORTION OF LOT 3,STARTING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER;THENCE NORTH 110 FEET,THENCE WEST 150 FEET,THENCE SOUTH 100, FEET,THENCE EAST 150 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING;BLOCK 3,PLAT OF BELDEN ACRES,ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS,PAGE 87,RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY,WASHINGTON.LESS THE EASTERLY 10 FEET THEREOF DEEDED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION DEEDED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 2020104644 SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY,WASHINGTON APN: 3902365184150000 More commonly known as 5207 GUIDE MERIDIAN, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 5, 2006, executed by JAMES C. LUCERNE AND ELIZABETH LUCERNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of SEATTLE MORTGAGE COMPANY as original Beneficiary recorded October 11, 2006 as Instrument No. 2061001541 and re-recorded July 26, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0703047 and the beneficial interest was assigned to CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY and recorded December 3, 2012 as Instrument Number 2121200109 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT INSURANCE/TAX INFORMATION From January 15, 2020 To September 30, 2020 $6,543.81 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: October 5, 2006 Note Amount $384,600.00 Interest Paid To: December 15, 2020 Next Due Date: January 15, 2020 Current Beneficiary: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company Contact Phone No: 800-306-9027 Address: 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $175,534.14, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 29, 2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by January 18, 2021, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before January 18, 2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the January 18, 2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS ELIZABETH LUCERNE 5207 GUIDE MERIDIAN, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 ELIZABETH LUCERNE C/O CHRISTIAN HEALTH CARE CENTER, 855 AARON DR., LYNDEN, WA 98264 JAMES C LUCERNE 5207 GUIDE MERIDIAN, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail on August 25, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 26, 2020 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: September 25, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 72788, Pub Dates: 12/30/2020, 01/20/2021, FERNDALE RECORD

Published December 30, 2020 & January 20, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-872564-SW Title Order No.: 191190627-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2018-1201361 Parcel Number(s): 4051245310710000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: AARON JOHN USON, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: LoanCare, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/29/2021, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE NORTHEASTERLY ONE HALF OF LOT 10, PLAT OF GORDON ADDITION TO MORGAN COTTONWOOD BEACH PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 84, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4925 HENLEY ST, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/12/2018, recorded 12/14/2018, under Instrument No. 2018-1201361 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from AARON JOHN USON, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-1101306 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $31,968.11. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $214,323.68, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2019 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/29/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/18/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/18/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/18/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/18/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-872564-SW. Dated: 9/18/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-872564-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172595 12/30/2020 1/20/2021

Published December 30, 2020 & January 20, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-857393-SW Title Order No.: 170072782-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 1970603860 Parcel Number(s): 400124 311042 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LEONARD E. SCHUCHT AND DIANE L. SCHUCHT Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/19/2021, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL 2, AS DELINEATED ON SHORT PLAT NO. 22-72, “COOLEY’S SHORT PLAT,” ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 8, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1120331. TOGETHER WITH UNDIVIDED ¼ INTEREST IN “TRACT A” OF SAID SHORT PLAT. EXCEPTING ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS THEREIN AND THEREUNDER. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2672 BIRCH BAY LYNDEN RD, CUSTER, WA 98240 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/24/1997, recorded 6/30/1997, under Instrument No. 1970603860 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LEONARD E. SCHUCHT AND DIANE L. SCHUCHT, as grantor(s), to CHARTER TITLE CORPORATION A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0300266 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $62,404.83. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $56,426.32, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2015 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/19/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/11/2020. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-857393-SW. Dated: 10/14/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-857393-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172687 1/20/2021 2/10/2021

Published January 20 & February 10, 2021