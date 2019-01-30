Legals- January 30, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-825920-SH

Title Order No.: 8740055

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2016-0102607

Parcel Number(s): 133270 / 4003195401570000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: TYSON RAUCH, A MARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Alabama Housing Finance Authority

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/8/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse. 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST 90 FEET OF THE SOUTH 150 FEET OF BLOCK 8, MAP OF SHANK AND ROBINSON’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LYNDEN, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 12, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1314 FRONT ST, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/26/2016, recorded 1/28/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-0102607 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from TYSON RAUCH, A MARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 20171100743

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $34,748.15.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $238,591.91, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/8/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/28/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/28/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/28/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/30/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-825920-SH.

Dated: 10/4/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Timothy Donlon, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-825920-SH Sale Line: 1-800-801-8003 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145943 1/9/2019 1/30/2019

Published January 9 and 30, 2019

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-832820-BB

Title Order No.: 180368172-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2050802669

Parcel Number(s): 380306 105382 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: DANNY L SODERBERG

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/1/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST 2 ACRES OF THE NORTH ONE-HALF OF THE NORTH ONE-HALF OF GOVERNMENT LOT 5, SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE EAST 30 FEET THEREOF AND EXCEPT THAT RIGHT-OF-WAY LYING ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE THEREOF, COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS KLINE ROAD. More commonly known as: 193 KLINE RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/29/2005, recorded 8/12/2005, under Instrument No. 2050802669 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from DANNY L SODERBERG, as grantor(s), to GROUP 9, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $2,511.77.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $23,360.74, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/3/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/1/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/18/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/18/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/18/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/17/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-832820-BB.

Dated: 10/22/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-832820-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0146561 1/30/2019 2/20/2019

Published January 30 and February 20, 2019

TS No WA05000035-18-1 TO No 8728108

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: RANDY C. GATES, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS RANDY CYRUS GATES, AND VALERIE A. GATES, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2030105721

Parcel Number: 380526 295494 0002 and 380526 295494 0000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 1, 2019, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., LYING NORTH OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 306, FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OFSAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER SOUTH 85°10`23” EAST, 698.56 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF A PARCEL OF PROPERTY DESCRIBED UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 1216099, AND LOCATED BY RECORD OF SURVEY UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO.1369643; THENCE ALONG SAID PARCEL BOUNDARY LINE SOUTH 0°56`11” WEST,610.47 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 306,AS IT NOW EXISTS; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 87°30`51”WEST, 420.70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85°33`49” WEST, 196.50 FEET; THENCE NORTH 75°33`49” WEST, 89.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1°26`11” EAST 650.23 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPTING THEREFROM 10 FEET CONVEYED TO WHATCOM COUNTY FOR ROAD PURPOSES BY DEED RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 624171; AND EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR MOSQUITO LAKE ROAD. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 380526 295494 0002 and 380526 295494 0000

More commonly known as 3237 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244-9750

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2003, executed by RANDY C. GATES, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS RANDY CYRUS GATES, AND VALERIE A. GATES, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION as original Beneficiary recorded January 29, 2003 as Instrument No. 2030105721 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded December 11, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017-1201073 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From August 1, 2017 To October 19, 2018 Number of Payments 5 $1,639.76 10 $1,632.03 Total $24,519.10 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION August 1, 2017 October 19, 2018 $336.20 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: January 18, 2003 Note Amount $233,600.00 Interest Paid To: July 1, 2017 Next Due Date: August 1, 2017 Current Beneficiary: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Contact Phone No: 800.457.5105 Address: 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Mail Stop MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL 33146

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $166,973.30, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 1, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 18, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS RANDY C GATES 3237 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244-9750 RANDY C GATES 2506 EAST SUNSET DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 RANDY C GATES 289 “H” ST PO BOX 1258, BLAINE, WA 98239 RANDY C GATES 3237 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244-9750 RANDY C GATES 6740 GREYSTONE LN, DEMING, WA 98244 VALERIE A GATES 3237 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244-9750 VALERIE A GATES 2506 EAST SUNSET DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 VALERIE A GATES 289 “H” ST PO BOX 1258, BLAINE, WA 98239 VALERIE A GATES 3237 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244-9750 VALERIE A GATES 6740 GREYSTONE LN, DEMING, WA 98244 by both first class and certified mail on July 9, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place July 9, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031:

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

Dated: October 31, 2018

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388

For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832

ISL Number 51431

Published January 30 and February 20, 2019

TS No WA08000057-16-2 TO No 180325208-WA-MS

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: BRIAN L. JACKSON AND MARTHA A. JACKSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba

Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130900128

Parcel Number: 4001291633430000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 1, 2019, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 81, PLAT OF DOUBLE R RANCH, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 87 AND 88, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 4001291633430000

More commonly known as 4379 MASTERSON ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 29, 2013, executed by BRIAN L. JACKSON AND MARTHA A. JACKSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for PEOPLES BANK, A WA CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded September 3, 2013 as Instrument No. 2130900128 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded November 21, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017-1102597 and the beneficial interest was assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and recorded March 25, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-0302771 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From March 1, 2018 To October 15, 2018 Number of Payments 8 $1,378.00 Total $11,024.00 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION March 1, 2018 October 15, 2018 $220.80 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 29, 2013 Note Amount:$183,673.00 Interest Paid To: February 1, 2018 Next Due Date: March 1, 2018 Current Beneficiary: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Contact Phone No: 866-549-3583 Address: 3043 Townsgate Road #200, Westlake Village, CA 91361

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $206,794.93, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 1, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 18, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS BRIAN L. JACKSON 4379 MASTERSON ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230 MARTHA A. JACKSON 4379 MASTERSON ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail on August 23, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 29, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031:

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

Dated: October 25, 2018

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor

Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388

For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766

ISL Number 51334

Published January 30 and February 20, 2019

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In re the Matter and Estate of:

EUGENE FRANCIS JOHNKE,

Deceased. No. 19-4-00035-37

RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: January 23, 2019

Date of first publication: January 30, 2019

Terry Ann Hughes, Personal Representative

Presented by:

Law Offices of Roger L. Ellingson, P.S.

Roger L. Ellingson, WSBA #19292

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 1258 / 289 H Street

Blaine, WA 98231-1258

(360) 332-7000; Fax: (360) 332-6677

Published January 30 and February 6 & 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN

AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LOUIS H. LUEDERS,

Deceased.

NO. 18-4-00621-37

James R. Doran has been named as the Personal Representative and has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time such claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present their claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the personal representative’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 4th day of January, 2019.

Date of first publication: January 16, 2019.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors: January 4, 2019.

Personal Representative: James R. Doran, 100 East Pine Street – Suite 205, Bellingham, WA, 98225 (360) 393-9506

James R. Doran, WSBA No. 15107

Personal Representative

Published January 16, 23 & 30, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-02251-37

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive

Defendant(s).

TO: KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

On October 22, 2018 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company obtained an Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against Defendants KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-1:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-2:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES AND FOR UTILITIES OVERHEAD AND/OR UNDERGROUND OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID PORTION BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OR THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, AND THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL WITHIN SAID SECTION 4; THENCE NORTH 30 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OR SAID SUB-DIVISION, TO A POINT 15 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID WEST LINE BEING NOW THE CENTERLINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIBED CENTER LINE.

PARCEL A-3:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AN EXISTING ROADWAY RUNNING FROM THE NORTH END OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 1 ROD EASEMENT IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. HOWEVER, IF AT ANY TIME ONE OR MORE OF THE PARTIES POSSESSING THIS EASEMENT CONSTRUCTS A NEW ROAD OR EQUAL OR BETTER QUALITY THAN THAT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OF THIS EASEMENT, OVER THE NEW EASMENT SET FORTH IN THESE DOCUMENTS BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED FOR ROAD PURPOSES, THEN THIS EXISTING EASEMENT FOR ROAD SHALL BECOME NULL AND VOID. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Parcel No: 4001043661850000.

Commonly referred to as: 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through November 16, 2018 is $334,974.46 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $232,160.41; Prejudgment interest through 9/30/18 in the amount of $65,743.16; Prejudgment fees through 9/30/18 in the amount of $30,581.51; $5,121.21 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus pre-judgment interest from October 1, 2018 through October 22, 2018 in the amount of $640.42 ($29.11 x 22 days), plus post judgment interest accruing after October 23, 2018 through November 16, 2018 of $727.75 ($29.11 per diem x 25 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to take the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale and the Sheriff shall be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period rights pursuant to RCW 6.23.020

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett , Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 30th day of November , 2018 .

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, February 8 , 2019 , 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA , Civil Assistant

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-02251-37

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 9440 DAHL LANE, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-1:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-2:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES AND FOR UTILITIES OVERHEAD AND/OR UNDERGROUND OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID PORTION BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OR THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, AND THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL WITHIN SAID SECTION 4; THENCE NORTH 30 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OR SAID SUB-DIVISION, TO A POINT 15 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID WEST LINE BEING NOW THE CENTERLINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIBED CENTER LINE.

PARCEL A-3:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AN EXISTING ROADWAY RUNNING FROM THE NORTH END OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 1 ROD EASEMENT IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER.HOWEVER, IF AT ANY TIME ONE OR MORE OF THE PARTIES POSSESSING THIS EASEMENT CONSTRUCTS A NEW ROAD OR EQUAL OR BETTER QUALITY THAN THAT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OF THIS EASEMENT, OVER THE NEW EASMENT SET FORTH IN THESE DOCUMENTS BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED FOR ROAD PURPOSES, THEN THIS EXISTING EASEMENT FOR ROAD SHALL BECOME NULL AND VOID. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400104 366185 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, February 8, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $334,974.46 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date.For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP

Janaya Carter

11335 NE 122nd, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

206.209.0375

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By:SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published January 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO.15-2-01367-6

GLENHAVEN LAKES CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject to this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject to this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS:3074, XXXX HUCKLEBERRY LANE, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOTS 8 AND 9, BLOCK 6, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 77, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO.370429 282370 0000; 370429 275373 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday,February 22, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,622.64 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date.For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6639

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By:SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published January 23 & 30 and February 6 & 13, 2019