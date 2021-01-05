LEGALS- January 5, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In The Estate of:

CLIFFTON FOSTER ARMSTRONG, aka CLIFTON FOSTER ARMSTRONG, Deceased.

No. 21-4-00922-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

[RCW 11.40.030]

NOTICE is hereby given that Shona Armstrong has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate, with Mary Kingston of 500 South Beach Road, Point Roberts, Washington, 98281, USA, acting as the Resident Agent. Any person having claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in Revised Codes of Washington (“RCW”) section 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s Resident Agent, at the addresses stated herein a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be preserved within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: Decermber 22, 2021

Publication: The Ferndale Record-Journal 360-384-1411

Personal Representative:

Shona Armstrong

5664 Oak Grove Avenue

Oakland, California 94618

Resident Agent: Mary Kingston

Address for Mailing or Service:

500 South Beach Road

Point Roberts, WA 98281

Court or Probate Proceedings and cause number: 21-4-00922-37 In the Matter of the Estate of Cliffton Foster Armstrong a/k/a Clifton Foster Armstrong, Deceased.

DATED this 15th day of December, 2021.

SHONA ARMSTRONG

Address for Mailing or Service on the Petitioner:

Shona Armstrong

5664 Oak Grove Avenue

Oakland, CA 94618

Published December 22, 29, 2021 & January 5, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

2022 ADVERTISEMENT – LEGAL NOTICE

SMALL WORKS ROSTER

Ferndale School District #502 solicits interested, licensed contractors for inclusion on its Small Works Roster. This invitation is in accordance with RCW 28A and RCW 39.04. This roster will identify those qualified contractors interested in submitting proposals on projects estimated to cost not more than $350,000. Qualified contractors not already registered with the district purchasing services department are required to submit an application for inclusion on the Small Works Roster. All contractors on the current roster will be required to submit a letter of continued interest on business letterhead for Ferndale School District’s consideration for inclusion on the 2022 Small Works Roster, an updated application indicating the information that has changed if applicable, and a Category of Interest Form. All forms are available on the District’s website or by contacting Tammy Longstaff at (360) 383-9203 or via email at [email protected] Applications may also be picked up at the District Business office located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:00pm Monday through Friday.

Published January 5, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of William Sterling, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-01040-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Co-Administrators named below have been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrators or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 29, 2021

Co-Personal Representatives: Chad Sterling and Ashley Sterling

Address for Mailing or Service: PO Box 217, Acme, WA 98220

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published December 29, 2021 & January 5, 12, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DAVID JAMES VARNER,

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-01045-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 29, 2021

ADMINISTRATOR: MARJORIE E. VARNER

654 Clark Road

Bellingham, WA 98225

Attorney for Administrator:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published December 29, 2021 & January 5, 12, 2022