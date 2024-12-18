LEGALS- January 8, 2025

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following proposed text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a public hearing by the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex Building, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: January 8, 2025

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes changes to Chapter 14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code for the purpose of updating Ferndale Hearings Examiner rules and regulations, consolidating all ordinances dealing with Hearing Examiner procedures.

The City also proposes to amend Ferndale Municipal Code 14.07 for the adoption of legislative updates to modernize and streamline project review as mandated by SB 5290.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the text amendment from the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

January 8, 2025 – January 21, 2025

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published January 8, 2025

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-24-993884-SW Title Order No.: CTT24000629 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2017-0502989 Parcel Number(s): 4001061932790000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: Joan Edwards Cannon, Unmarried Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): KeyBank, NA Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: KeyBank National Association I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/17/2025, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1 THROUGH 5, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF KINGSLEY’S SECOND ADDITION TO BLAINE, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 870 ADELIA ST, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/9/2017, recorded 5/25/2017, under Instrument No. 2017-0502989 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Joan Edwards Cannon, Unmarried, as grantor(s), to First American Title Insurance Company, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of KeyBank National Association, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,504.09. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $33,259.99, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/9/2024 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/17/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/6/2024. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-24-993884-SW. Dated: 9/6/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-24-993884-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0224252 12/18/2024 1/8/2025

Published December 18, 2024 & January 8, 2025

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-24-994089-RM Title Order No.: CTT24000646 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2019-0902294 Parcel Number(s): 3801232230990000 / 39943 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: Marc Oreiro, an unmarried man Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): CLICK N’ CLOSE, INC. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Click N’ Close, Inc. FKA Mid America Mortgage, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/17/2025, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE SOUTH 168 FEET OF THE NORTH 420 FEET OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THAT PORTION LYING WESTERLY OF ROBERTSON ROAD AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROBERTSON ROAD; ALSO EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR HAXTON ROAD. SITUATE IN THE WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3374 ROBERTSON RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/18/2019, recorded 9/19/2019, under Instrument No. 2019-0902294 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Marc Oreiro, an unmarried man , as grantor(s), to Chicago Title Company of Washington, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), acting solely as nominee for Mid America Mortgage Inc., Its Successors and Assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to CLICK N’ CLOSE, INC., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2024-0701995 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $23,976.40. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $410,532.03, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2024 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/17/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/7/2024. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-24-994089-RM. Dated: 9/11/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-24-994089-RM Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0224316 12/18/2024 1/8/2025

Published December 18, 2024 & January 8, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Ferndale

SHORELINE MASTER PROGRAM

FINAL ACTION PUBLIC NOTICE

The Washington State Department of Ecology (Department) hereby provides notice, as required by the Shoreline Management Act (RCW 90.58.090(8)), that the Department has taken final action and approved the City of Ferndale’s (City) Periodic Review Amendment for its Shoreline Master Program (SMP).

This action completes the City’s periodic review under RCW 90.58.080(4).

Per RCW 90.58.090, the effective date of the City’s SMP amendment is December 19, 2024.

Per RCW 90.58.190(2) and RCW 36.70A.290, petitions of appeal must be filed with the Growth Management Hearings Board within 60 days of publication of this notice. More info: 425-301-6989 or https://ecology.wa.gov/Water-Shorelines/Shoreline-coastal-management/Shoreline-coastal-planning/Shoreline-Master-Programs-amendments.

To request materials in a format for the visually impaired, call 360-407-6831, Relay Service 711, or TTY 877-833-6341.

Published January 8, 2025

Notice of Scoping Meetings and Request for Scoping Comments for the Pacific Northwest Regional Hydrogen Hub Environmental Impact Statement

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announces its intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) (DOE/EIS-0571) pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess the potential environmental impacts of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub project. More information about the hub is available at the DOE webpage: https://www.energy.gov/nepa/doeeis-0571-pacific-northwest-hydrogen-hub-multiple-locations. DOE is issuing this notice to inform the public about the proposed action and solicit public comments for consideration in establishing the scope of the EIS. For instructions on how to submit comments, visit the DOE’s website above.

A virtual public meeting will be held on January 22 from 6-8 PM PST. To register to attend, please visit: https://empsi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MATA1pgbTuacxCarFSK-qQ#/. In-person public meetings will be held on February 11 and 13. The times and locations will be posted on the DOE webpage no less than 15 days before the meetings. The scoping period will close on March 3rd, 2025.

Published January 8, 2025