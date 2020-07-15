LEGALS- JULY 15, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed land use action described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. on July 20, 2020 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Alternatively, for those unable to attend, written comments may be submitted to Surface/Stormwater Manager, Paul Knippel by emailing [email protected] Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, July 20th will be included in the meeting record. Oral comments may be made during the meeting by calling (360) 685-2385.

For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 384-4006.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: July 8, 2020

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Gateway Main/LaBounty Storm Drain Service Area

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale is proposing a connection fee for the Gateway Main/LaBounty Storm Drain Service Area for connection to the system during development or redevelopment. The ordinance also consolidates stormwater fee language from Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 13.24 Sewer Service Charges into Chapter 13.40 Storm Drainage.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the connection fee and changes to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 8, 2020 – July 20, 2020

CONTACT:

Paul Knippel

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2375

[email protected]

Published July 8 & 15, 2020

LEGAL

SECTION 00 11 16 – invitation to Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Shop Well #2 Permanent Pump Project

Bid Date: July 27, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineer’s Estimate: $300,000 to $400,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until July 27, 2020 at 11:00am. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams for the Ferndale Shop Well #2 Permanent Pump Project. Live stream information can be found on the City of Ferndale’s project website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received via US mail Attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Shop Well #2 Permanent Pump Project Bid, PO Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, no later than August 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Please contact either Jeff Christner or Brian Smith, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at Wilson Engineering LLC, 805 Dupont Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Hard copies are available for purchase ($100 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

***END OF SECTION***

Published July 8 & 15, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SAVIBANK, a Washington bank,

Plaintiffs,

v.

AARON M. LANCASTER, a single man; DENNIS DEMEYER AND DELORES DEMEYER, husband and wife; ANGELA SHORES QUINN; a married woman; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIES; JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described herein,

Defendants.

N

No. 20-2-00733-37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Judge Olson)

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of July, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, SaviBank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Bryan L. Page, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. This action is to foreclose on a Mortgage encumbering real property commonly known as 3128 Brown Road, Ferndale, Washington, and fully legally described in the Complaint, as against all interests junior in priority.

DATED this 24th day of June, 2020.

CARMICHAEL CLARK, P.S.

Bryan L. Page

WSBA #38358

Attorney for Plaintiff

1700 D Street

P.O. Box 5226

Bellingham, WA 98227

(360) 647-1500

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 2020