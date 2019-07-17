LEGALS- JULY 17, 2019

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 19013-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: July 8, 2019

PROJECT LOCATION: The point of withdrawal (POW) for water right G1-28621 will be the Shop Well #2. This well is constructed within the SW1/4, SE1/4 of Section 19, Township 39 North, Range 2 East, W. M., in Whatcom County.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: (Non-project action). The City of Ferndale seeks to attain water rights from the Possession-Whidbey Aquifer for use in municipal water supply.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale, acting as applicant, requests a SEPA Determination.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: June 19 – July 3, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Published July 17, 2019

LEGAL

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of July 15, 2019

Ordinance #2104

An ordinance repealing chapter 18.20, Floodway Zone, of the Ferndale Municipal Code

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published July 17, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-813671-BB

Title Order No.: 180166280-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2030503545

Parcel Number(s): 3802243251730000, 51353

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JON M LANDERS

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/26/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 148, “PLAT OF NORTH STREET ADDITION,” A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 35, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF THE SAID COUNTY AND STATE. More commonly known as: 2630 HENRY ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225-2215 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/25/2003, recorded 5/15/2003, under Instrument No. 2030503545 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 4/16/2007 as Instrument No. 2070402321 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 6/26/2006 as Instrument No. 2060604500 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JON M LANDERS, as grantor(s), to GROUP 9 INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-0301678

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,132.88.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $168,008.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/20/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/26/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/16/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-813671-BB. Dated: 3/19/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jessica Junk, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-813671-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0151448

Published June 26 and July 17, 2019

LEGAL

TS No WA05000268-18-1

TO No 02-18101473

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: JON MARSHALL LANDERS, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS JON M LANDERS, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: STEWART TITLE, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba

Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2011102361

Parcel Number: 3802243251730000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 16, 2019, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 148, “PLAT OF NORTH STREET ADDITION,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 35, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY WASHINGTON. APN: 3802243251730000 More commonly known as 2630 HENRY ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 8, 2001, executed by JON MARSHALL LANDERS, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS JON M LANDERS, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of WASHIGNTON MUTUAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION as original Beneficiary recorded November 15, 2001 as Instrument No. 2011102361 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded April 17, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017-0401558 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2016 To March 26, 2019 Number of Payments 8 $1,188.62 2 $1,306.17 12 $1,197.89 7 $1,355.05 Total $35,981.33 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION December 1, 2016 March 26, 2019 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: November 8, 2001 Note Amount $144,000.00 Interest Paid To: November 1, 2016 Next Due Date: December 1, 2016 Current Beneficiary: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Contact Phone No: 800.457.5105 Address: 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Mail Stop MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL 33146

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $101,999.93, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on August 16, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by August 5, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before August 5, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the August 5, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

ADDRESS

JON MARSHALL LANDERS

2630 HENRY ST,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JON MARSHALL LANDERS

2630 HENRY ST,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

by both first class and certified mail on February 14, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place February 14, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031:

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: April 3, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832

Order Number 58310

Published July 17 and August 7, 2019

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants MELINDA L. MOSS in her capacity as Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael in the amount of $375,341.48 together with interest at the rate of 7.88% per annum, $47.69 per diem from APRIL 12, 2019, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to APRIL 23, 2019, the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $524.59;

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $375,866.07 from APRIL 24, 2019, until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $123.57 per diem;

WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto;

EXHIBIT:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

WHEREAS, on APRIL 23, 2019 the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the Property, in the manner described by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. The redemption period is 8 MONTHS. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 10th day of May, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 26, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION ON REAL PROPERTY

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM OCUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, The Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment. IF RETURN OF WRIT IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS, THE RETURN ON THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL THIRTY (30) DAYS.

On May 14, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, the Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal: $3,305.79

(b) Attorney’s Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,204.37

(d) Amount actually due: $8,010.16, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorneys’ fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Lot 99, Plat of the Glen at Maple Falls, Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 13 of Plats, Pages 28 through 37, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington; situated in Whatcom County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No: 400536 430217 0000/ P145056

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this day of , 201.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-01621-3

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On August 30, 2018, SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVIING L.L.LC., a limited liablity company obtained an Order of Entry of Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against defendants KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AN DDEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL (collectively “Defendants”).

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 4200 Valley Hwy( No 9), Deming, WA 98244 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN;

SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY; BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 330 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIEPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO VALLEY HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 16 FEET; THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT 330 FEET SOUTH 16 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE EAST 16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; EXCEPT THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 800 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; AND EXCEPT ROADS; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MOBILE HOME, YEAR 1991, MAKE KIT, SIZE 60 X 28, VIN #R9277W19SN1344AB, WHICH IS AFFIXED HERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND WHICH THE GRANTORS AGREE SHALL NOT BE SEVERED OR REMOVED THEREOFFROM

Whatcom County Assessor’s Tax Account Numbers:

380508360213000, 3805083602130001.

Commonly referred to as : 4200 Valley Hwy (No 9), Deming, WA 98244 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through May 30, 2019 is $119,238.30 consisting of the following: the judgment amount of $98,736.94 principal and interest; $9,954.79 awarded for fees; $4,853.20 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus additional pre-judgment interest accruing from June 01, 2018 through the date of entry of the Judgment on August 30, 2018, of $1,484.52 ($16.3134 per diem x 91 days); plus post-judgment interest accruing after September 14, 2018 at the rate of 7.50% per annum, of $4,208.85 ($16.3134 per diem x 258 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts of advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said said as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the Plaintiff is informed and believes the Subject Property is and has been abandoned for at least 6 months and therefore the provisions of RCW 6.12.093 are applicable and there is no period of redemption following the sale of the Subject Property.

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 11th day of June, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 23, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7 & 14, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-01743-37

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

BRADLEY FREDRICK PROUTEN and JOLENE MELINDA ROBERTS,

Defendant(s).

TO: BRADLEY FREDRICK PROUTEN and JOLENE MELINDA ROBERTS, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: XXXX RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 82, PLAT OF THE GLEN AT MAPLE FALLS, DIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 39 THROUGH 44, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400536 554200 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 26, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,271.84 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK SITKIN AND DAVIS

MATT PAXTON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400226 010401 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 26, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $375,866.07 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

NATHAN F. SMITH

2112 BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE

IRVINE, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: XXXX GOLDRUSH CIRCLE, MAPLE FALLS, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 99, PLAT OF THE GLEN AT MAPLE FALLS, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 28 THROUGH 37, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400536 430217 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, August 16, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,010.16 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

MATT PAXTON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published July 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019