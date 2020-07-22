LEGALS- JULY 22, 2020

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of July 20, 2020

Ordinance #2143

An ordinance amending the 2020 budget

Ordinance #2144

An ordinance amending membership requirements for the Ferndale Arts Commission

Ordinance #2145

An ordinance establishing storm drain service area connection fees

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published July 22, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SAVIBANK, a Washington bank,

Plaintiffs,

v.

AARON M. LANCASTER, a single man; DENNIS DEMEYER AND DELORES DEMEYER, husband and wife; ANGELA SHORES QUINN; a married woman; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIES; JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described herein,

Defendants.

No. 20-2-00733-37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Judge Olson)

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of July, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, SaviBank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Bryan L. Page, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. This action is to foreclose on a Mortgage encumbering real property commonly known as 3128 Brown Road, Ferndale, Washington, and fully legally described in the Complaint, as against all interests junior in priority.

DATED this 24th day of June, 2020.

CARMICHAEL CLARK, P.S.

Bryan L. Page

WSBA #38358

Attorney for Plaintiff

1700 D Street

P.O. Box 5226

Bellingham, WA 98227

(360) 647-1500

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHT PERMIT

TAKE NOTICE:

That Barlean’s Organic Oils, LLC of Ferndale, Washington, on October 3, 2019, filed for a water right permit (application number G1-28910) to appropriate public waters, subject to existing rights, from a well in the amount of 30 gallons per minute to be used year-round for commercial purposes. The source of the proposed appropriation is located within the SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 34, Township 39 North, Range 01 East W.M., in Whatcom County, Washington.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections: protests must be accompanied with a fifty-dollar ($50.00) NON-REFUNDABLE recording fee (PLEASE REMIT CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY) and filed with the Department of Ecology at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days from July 29, 2020.

DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

CASHIERING OFFICE – NWRO-WR

PO BOX 47611

OLYMPIA WA 98504-7611

Published July 22 & 29, 2020