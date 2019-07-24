LEGALS- JULY 24, 2019

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2367.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 24, 2019

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide, within the Residential Single-Family zones (RS Low, Medium and High) and the Residential Multifamily Medium and the Residential Multifamily Family High zones.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes to modify Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) Chapter 18.34 – Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to remove the bi-yearly owner-occupancy tracking requirement and to increase the amount of ADU’s allowed within City limits. The revisions will require that the City Council re-review the ADU ordinance upon receiving the fiftieth ADU application or on February 1, 2025, whichever occurs first. Additional modifications to the code may occur based on the City Council review prior to and during the scheduled public hearing.

REQUESTED ACTION: The City of Ferndale requests approval of an amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 24 – August 5, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

[email protected]

Published July 24, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

TS No.: WA-18-847163-SH

APN No.: 380320 341322 0000

Title Order No.: 180597280-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2016-0601491

Parcel Number(s): 380320 341322 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: CLARENCE A. KINTZ AND MARY E. KINTZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): American Advisors Group

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 8/2/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from Federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 34, PLAT OF BARKLEY WOODS, DIVISION NO.2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 20 OF PLATS, PAGES 34 AND 35, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2907 Saint Paul STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/7/2016, recorded 6/13/2016, under 2016-0601491 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from CLARENCE A. KINTZ AND MARY E. KINTZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO INC., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (or by its successors-in-interest and/or assigns, if any), to American Advisors Group.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: THE PROPERTY CEASED TO BE THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF THE BORROWER(S) FOR A REASON OTHER THAN DEATH AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE OTHER BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE. This default can be resolved if at least one borrower takes possession of the property as his or her principal residence. In order to cure the default in this manner you must contact Quality, whose contact information is set forth herein.

IV.The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $98,568.39, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 8/18/2018 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 8/2/2019. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME Clarence Kintz, MARY E KINTZ ADDRESS 2907 Saint Paul STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 2/20/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The Purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the Purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. In the event the property secured by the Deed of Trust is owner-occupied residential real property, you may be eligible for mediation, you have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this Notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Borrower, Grantor, Trustee, Beneficiary, Beneficiary’s Agent, or Beneficiary’s Attorney. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-847163-SH. Dated: 3/26/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-847163-SH

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0151655

Published July 3 & 24, 2019

LEGAL

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE AFTER TERMINATION OF STAY

Grantor: CHERLYN POWELL AND JOHN FRANCIS PAULEY

Current Beneficiary of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK

Current Trustee of the deed of trust: CHICAGO TITLE

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK

Reference number of the deed of trust: 2017-1002852

Parcel number(s): 400522 335256 0000 PID 143151

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Successor Trustee, NANCY K. CARY, will on August 23, 2019, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. at the front of the Rotunda, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 102, PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 77, 78, 79, 80 AND 81, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust described as follows:

Dated: October 16, 2017

Recorded: October 25, 2017

Recording No.: 2017-1002852

Records of: Whatcom County, Washington

Trustee: CHICAGO TITLE

Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY

Beneficiary: UMPQUA BANK

Assigned From: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS)

Assignment Recorded as Recording No.: 2018-1202341

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Monthly payments in the amount of $1,099.06 each, due the first of each month, for the months of February 2018 through July 2018; plus monthly payments at the new rate of $1,148.28 each, due the first of each month, for the months of August 2018 through June 2019; plus late charges in the amount of $43.94 each, assessed the sixteenth of each month, for the months of February 2018 through June 2019; plus advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes, plus interest.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal balance of $180,801.19, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from January 1, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on August 23, 2019. The Default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by August 12, 2019, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before August 12, 2019, the defaults as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after August 12, 2019, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Cherlyn Powell

1021 Red Valley Lane

Maple Falls WA 98266

Cherlyn Powell

PO Box 4101

Everson WA 98247

John Francis Pauley

1021 Red Valley Lane

Maple Falls WA 98266

John Francis Pauley

PO Box 4101

Everson WA 98247

John Francis Pauley

PO Box 4101

Nooksack WA 98276

by both first class and certified mail on August 8, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and Borrower and Grantor were personally served on August 14, 2018, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI. BANKRUPTCY: The Grantor (John Francis Pauley “Mr. Pauley”) filed a Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington on May 1, 2019. Mr. Pauley failed to attend the Meeting of Creditors so the court dismissed Mr. Pauley’s bankruptcy case and the automatic stay was terminated.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 days from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing Counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission, Telephone: 1-877-894-4663, Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Telephone: 1-800-569-4287, Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListActon=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys, Telephone: 1-800-606-4819, Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

DATED: July 1, 2019.

Nancy K. Cary

ADDRESS FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS: NANCY K. CARY, Successor Trustee

NANCY K. CARY, Trustee Hershner Hunter, LLP

Law Offices PO Box 1475

1223 Commercial Street Eugene OR 97440

Bellingham WA 98225 Telephone: (541) 686-8511

Telephone: (360) 715-1218

FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector.

Published July 24 & August 14, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION ON REAL PROPERTY

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM OCUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, The Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment. IF RETURN OF WRIT IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS, THE RETURN ON THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL THIRTY (30) DAYS.

On May 14, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, the Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal: $3,305.79

(b) Attorney’s Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,204.37

(d) Amount actually due: $8,010.16, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorneys’ fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Lot 99, Plat of the Glen at Maple Falls, Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 13 of Plats, Pages 28 through 37, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington; situated in Whatcom County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No: 400536 430217 0000/ P145056

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this day of , 201.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-01621-3

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On August 30, 2018, SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVIING L.L.LC., a limited liablity company obtained an Order of Entry of Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against defendants KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AN DDEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL (collectively “Defendants”).

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 4200 Valley Hwy( No 9), Deming, WA 98244 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN;

SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY; BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 330 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIEPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO VALLEY HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 16 FEET; THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT 330 FEET SOUTH 16 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE EAST 16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; EXCEPT THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 800 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; AND EXCEPT ROADS; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MOBILE HOME, YEAR 1991, MAKE KIT, SIZE 60 X 28, VIN #R9277W19SN1344AB, WHICH IS AFFIXED HERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND WHICH THE GRANTORS AGREE SHALL NOT BE SEVERED OR REMOVED THEREOFFROM

Whatcom County Assessor’s Tax Account Numbers:

380508360213000, 3805083602130001.

Commonly referred to as : 4200 Valley Hwy (No 9), Deming, WA 98244 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through May 30, 2019 is $119,238.30 consisting of the following: the judgment amount of $98,736.94 principal and interest; $9,954.79 awarded for fees; $4,853.20 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus additional pre-judgment interest accruing from June 01, 2018 through the date of entry of the Judgment on August 30, 2018, of $1,484.52 ($16.3134 per diem x 91 days); plus post-judgment interest accruing after September 14, 2018 at the rate of 7.50% per annum, of $4,208.85 ($16.3134 per diem x 258 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts of advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said said as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the Plaintiff is informed and believes the Subject Property is and has been abandoned for at least 6 months and therefore the provisions of RCW 6.12.093 are applicable and there is no period of redemption following the sale of the Subject Property.

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 11th day of June, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 23, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7 & 14, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: XXXX GOLDRUSH CIRCLE, MAPLE FALLS, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 99, PLAT OF THE GLEN AT MAPLE FALLS, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 28 THROUGH 37, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400536 430217 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, August 16, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,010.16 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

MATT PAXTON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published July 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-01621-3

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING L.L.C., a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 4200 VALLEY HWY, DEMING, WA 98244

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A: THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN;

SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY; BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 330 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIEPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO VALLEY HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 16 FEET; THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT 330 FEET SOUTH 16 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE EAST 16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; EXCEPT THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 800 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; AND EXCEPT ROADS; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MOBILE HOME, YEAR 1991, MAKE KIT, SIZE 60 X 28, VIN #R9277W19SN1344AB, WHICH IS AFFIXED HERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND WHICH THE GRANTORS AGREE SHALL NOT BE SEVERED OR REMOVED THEREOFFROM

TAX PARCEL NO. 380508 360213 0000; 380508 360213 0001

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, August 23, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $119,238.30 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP

KINGSTON BOWEN

11335 NE 122ND, SUITE 105

KIRKLAND, WA 98034

206.209.0375

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published July 24 & 31 and August 7 & 14, 2019