LEGALS- July 28, 2021

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR DESIGN ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from professional engineering firms with experience providing design services for the Metalworks Skate Park Project.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at www.cityofferndale.org/skatepark.

The submittal date for the RFQ is 4:30 PM, Friday, August 13, 2021. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Katy Radder, Public Works Project Manager.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

Published July 28 & August 4, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Thornton St. Project, Vista Dr. to Malloy Ave. Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary. Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Number located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPN#: 390218 467008 0000, TPN#: 390218 485007 0000, TPN#: 390218 510010 0000, TPN#: 390218 520008 0000, TPN#: 390218 545008 0000, TPN#: 390219 423558 0000, TPN#: 390219 436561 0000, TPN#: 390219 461559 0000, TPN#: 390219 472559 0000, TPN#: 390219 498559 0000, TPN#: 390219 545559 0000, TPN#: 390219 555559 0000

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary.

The City of Ferndale is holding a virtual Public Hearing by the City Council of the City of Ferndale beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021. Livestream information can be found at www.cityofferndale.org, or call (360) 384-4006 for the link to view the meeting.

The public is encouraged to submit comment during the hearing by one of the following methods: 1. Email City Clerk, Susan Duncan, at [email protected] prior to the meeting.; 2. Phone in when the Mayor announces the opening of the public hearing at telephone number (360) 685-2373; or, 3. Speak in person at the City Hall Main Conference Room located at 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA. There is limited capacity for in-person attendance. Those wishing to offer a comment in person may be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing requirements in accordance with current COVID guidelines.

Written comments should be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on the date of the meeting.

For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2377.

Susan Duncan, CITY CLERK.

Published in Ferndale Record and Bellingham Herald July 28 and August 4, 2021.

Published July 28 & August 4, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-21-889989-RM Title Order No.: 1612958 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2100803382 Parcel Number(s): 390329-082503-0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ERICA GLATTFELDER AND STEVEN JOHN GLATTFELDER, WIFE AND HUSBAND Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Freedom Mortgage Corporation Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Freedom Mortgage I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 8/27/2021, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 2, AS DELINEATED ON GLEN ALDER SUB-DIVISION, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 42, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 559 EAST AXTON ROAD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/18/2010, recorded 8/30/2010, under Instrument No. 2100803382 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ERICA GLATTFELDER AND STEVEN JOHN GLATTFELDER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, as grantor(s), to JOHN HEINEMANN, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-1100801. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $144,458.76. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $194,269.94, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2016 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 8/27/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 8/16/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 8/16/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8/16/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 3/10/2021. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-21-889989-RM. Dated: 4/16/2021 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-21-889989-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0173534 7/28/2021 8/18/2021

Published July 28 & August 18, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

LINDA A. MASCARIN (aka Orlinda A. Mascarin and Orlinda E. Mascarin), Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00471-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 14, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Paula O. Chu

303 Beacon Road

Bellingham, WA 98229

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00471-37

Published July 14, 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ROBERTA L. SCHENK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00541-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN JONES

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

July 14, 2021

ADMINISTRATOR: KEITH

SCHENK and THERESA TAYLOR

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 12074 Discovery Dr.

Burlington, WA 98233

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00541-37

Published July 14, 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

HELEN A. DAHLGREN, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00550-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION July 21, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Daniel L. Dahlgren

2920 Northshore Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00550-37

Published July 21, 28 & August 4, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

YONO MORK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00567-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 28, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Terri Bonow

2507 E Street

Eureka, CA 95501

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00567-37

Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

FRANK MOSER, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00566-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 28, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Alan Knutson

2111 Rimland Drive #422

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00566-37

Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOSEPH A. PRETTO, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00582-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 28, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Craig Pretto

Unit 2, 2888 Birch Street

Vancouver, BC V6H 2T6

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00582-37

Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No. CV0022708

Dept No. 2

In The Sixth Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in and for the County of Humboldt

JOHN THOMAS KEOUGH, Plantiff

MERRYKAYE KEOUGH, Defendant.

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF NEVADA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: You are hereby SUMMONED and required to serve upon the plaintiff, JOHN THOMAS KEOUGH, whose address is 401 Canyon Way Spc76, Sparks, NV 89434, an ANSWER to the Complaint which is herewith served upon you, within 21 days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. In addition, you must file with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written answer to the complaint, along with the appropriate filing fees, in accordance with the rules of the Court. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action is brought to recover a judgement dissolving the contract of marriage existing between you and the Plaintiff.

The filer certifies that this document does not contain the social security number of any person.

Date: June 24, 2021

CLERK OF THE COURT

Print Name: Jami Rae Speso

Signature: Mikayla Mecham

50 W. 5th Street Room 207,

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Published July 28, August 4, 11 & 18, 2021