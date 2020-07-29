LEGALS- JULY 29, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Rubicon IDC LLC

APPLICANT’S AGENT: N/A

APPLICATION NUMBERS: 20001-SPR, 20001-SP, 19005-CUP

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: July 29, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: September 13, 2019

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: June 10, 2020

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 2273 Douglas Road, Parcel Number 390230 347516 0000 in Ferndale, WA 98248.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant, Rubicon IDC LLC, proposes to construct one single-family attached duplex (two residential units) on one legal lot of record zoned Residential Single-Family (SF) High. The development includes landscaping, street frontage improvements, utility extensions and a shared access easement.

The proposal requires a short plat to subdivide the parcel. The short plat proposal (and the subsequent administrative approval) depends on a Conditional Use review for the single family attached units, the Condition Use Permit (CUP) is the necessary first step prior to the division.

The use “single-family attached duplex” is listed as a conditional use in the SF High zone (FMC 18.32.040.D) therefore; a CUP is required to move forward with this proposal.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests conditional use approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 29, 2020 – August 11, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Short Plat Approval, City of Ferndale

2. Conditional Use Permit Approval, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

Published July 29, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NWIzZDRiYTAtMzEyMS00MTk1LWFhYmItNzkwZWE3OTRhNTQ2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2234e51373-fdc5-4a29-a035-e73c7e5c58b8%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2210a47ccd-4ccf-4736-bcf0-e52f2e19981f%22%7d (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 798 319 506#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2351.

Although it is anticipated an updated order from the Governor will prohibit physical attendance at the meeting, if such order is not issued, a space will be made available at the City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 29, 2020

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Portions of the City Center Zone

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale Planning Commission is asked to recommend approval of modifications the Downtown Catalyst Incentive Program (FMC 18.48) to extend the project initiation and completion deadlines by at least six months. No other changes to the Catalyst program are proposed.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the proposed changes.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 29, 2020 – August 12, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published July 29, 2020

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR Civil and Structural Engineering Services

The City of Ferndale, Washington solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Civil and Structural design for the Malloy Avenue/Whiskey Creek Culvert Replacement Project. Other phases of work may be added to the contract as funding becomes available.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at http://www.cityofferndale.org/

The submittal date for the RFQ is 5:00PM, Friday, August 21, 2020. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Katy Radder, Public Works Project Manager, (360) 685-2377 or via email at [email protected]

Published July 29 & August 5, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Golden Eagle Investments Ferndale LLLP

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Francine St Laurent, AVT Consulting LLC

APPLICATION NUMBERS: 20002-PP, 20002-CUP, 20005-SE

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: July 22, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: July 02, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: July 16, 2020

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 2850 Nubgaard Road, Parcel Number 390124 348352 0000 in Ferndale, WA 98248.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to subdivide a 27.5-acre parcel, zoned Residential Single Family – Low, into ninety-two (92) single family residential lots. The residential lots include 88 single family detached homes and two structures with four attached single family units. The proposal includes a public roadway, park tract, water and sanitary sewer improvements, stormwater facilities, wetland mitigation, parking and other associated infrastructure.

PROJECT HISTORY: The project was previously proposed as a Planned Unit Development (PUD) and a requisite neighborhood meeting was held on May 28, 2020. The applicant has since revised the proposal to a traditional subdivision application. The PUD code requires a perimeter landscape buffer and additional active open space while a traditional subdivision does not. Based on comments received at the neighborhood meeting, the applicant is proposing to maintain a landscaping buffer along the south property line.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests preliminary plat approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 29, 2020 – August 12, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Preliminary Plat Approval, City of Ferndale

2. SEPA Determination, City of Ferndale

3. Conditional Use Permit Approval, City of Ferndale

4. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

Published July 29, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SAVIBANK, a Washington bank,

Plaintiffs,

v.

AARON M. LANCASTER, a single man; DENNIS DEMEYER AND DELORES DEMEYER, husband and wife; ANGELA SHORES QUINN; a married woman; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIES; JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described herein,

Defendants.

No. 20-2-00733-37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Judge Olson)

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of July, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, SaviBank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Bryan L. Page, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. This action is to foreclose on a Mortgage encumbering real property commonly known as 3128 Brown Road, Ferndale, Washington, and fully legally described in the Complaint, as against all interests junior in priority.

DATED this 24th day of June, 2020.

CARMICHAEL CLARK, P.S.

Bryan L. Page

WSBA #38358

Attorney for Plaintiff

1700 D Street

P.O. Box 5226

Bellingham, WA 98227

(360) 647-1500

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHT PERMIT

TAKE NOTICE:

That Barlean’s Organic Oils, LLC of Ferndale, Washington, on October 3, 2019, filed for a water right permit (application number G1-28910) to appropriate public waters, subject to existing rights, from a well in the amount of 30 gallons per minute to be used year-round for commercial purposes. The source of the proposed appropriation is located within the SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 34, Township 39 North, Range 01 East W.M., in Whatcom County, Washington.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections: protests must be accompanied with a fifty-dollar ($50.00) NON-REFUNDABLE recording fee (PLEASE REMIT CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY) and filed with the Department of Ecology at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days from July 29, 2020.

DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

CASHIERING OFFICE – NWRO-WR

PO BOX 47611

OLYMPIA WA 98504-7611

Published July 22 & 29, 2020