LEGALS- JULY 3, 2019

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of July 1, 2019

Ordinance #2104

An ordinance amending the 2019 budget

Ordinance #2105

An ordinance amending FMC 18.47 regarding downtown design guidelines

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published July 3, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

TS No.: WA-18-847163-SH

APN No.: 380320 341322 0000

Title Order No.: 180597280-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2016-0601491

Parcel Number(s): 380320 341322 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: CLARENCE A. KINTZ AND MARY E. KINTZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): American Advisors Group

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 8/2/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from Federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 34, PLAT OF BARKLEY WOODS, DIVISION NO.2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 20 OF PLATS, PAGES 34 AND 35, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2907 Saint Paul STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/7/2016, recorded 6/13/2016, under 2016-0601491 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from CLARENCE A. KINTZ AND MARY E. KINTZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO INC., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (or by its successors-in-interest and/or assigns, if any), to American Advisors Group.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: THE PROPERTY CEASED TO BE THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF THE BORROWER(S) FOR A REASON OTHER THAN DEATH AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE OTHER BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE. This default can be resolved if at least one borrower takes possession of the property as his or her principal residence. In order to cure the default in this manner you must contact Quality, whose contact information is set forth herein.

IV.The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $98,568.39, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 8/18/2018 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 8/2/2019. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME Clarence Kintz, MARY E KINTZ ADDRESS 2907 Saint Paul STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 2/20/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The Purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the Purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. In the event the property secured by the Deed of Trust is owner-occupied residential real property, you may be eligible for mediation, you have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this Notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Borrower, Grantor, Trustee, Beneficiary, Beneficiary’s Agent, or Beneficiary’s Attorney. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-847163-SH. Dated: 3/26/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-847163-SH

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0151655

Published July 3 & 24, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Cougar Mountain Real Estate Co., Mike Cloutier, 726 Cherry St # 100 Sumas, WA 98295-9649, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Labounty Project, is located at 5345 Labounty Dr in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 3.36 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Industrial, Utilities, Other (Parking lot) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Unnamed Wetland.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published June 26 and July 3, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants MELINDA L. MOSS in her capacity as Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael in the amount of $375,341.48 together with interest at the rate of 7.88% per annum, $47.69 per diem from APRIL 12, 2019, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to APRIL 23, 2019, the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $524.59;

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $375,866.07 from APRIL 24, 2019, until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $123.57 per diem;

WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto;

EXHIBIT:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

WHEREAS, on APRIL 23, 2019 the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the Property, in the manner described by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. The redemption period is 8 MONTHS. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 10th day of May, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 26, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION ON REAL PROPERTY

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM OCUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, The Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment. IF RETURN OF WRIT IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS, THE RETURN ON THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL THIRTY (30) DAYS.

On May 14, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, the Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal: $3,305.79

(b) Attorney’s Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,204.37

(d) Amount actually due: $8,010.16, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorneys’ fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Lot 99, Plat of the Glen at Maple Falls, Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 13 of Plats, Pages 28 through 37, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington; situated in Whatcom County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No: 400536 430217 0000/ P145056

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this day of , 201.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-02283-37

J.G. WENTWORTH HOME LENDING, INC.,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

WILLIAM C. MURPHY; SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION OF WASHINGTON; BENEFICIAL WASHINGTON, INC.; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3909 H ST RD, BLAINE, WA 98230

Defendant(s).

TO: WILLIAM C. MURPHY; SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION OF WASHINGTON; BENEFICIAL WASHINGTON, INC.; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3909 H ST RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 , Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 3909 H STREET ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

LOT 2, SALT CHUCK SHORT PLAT ALTERATION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 27, 2007, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2070304126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON SALT CHUCK SHORT PLAT ALTERATION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 27, 2007, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO 2070304126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHIINTON, SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400104 201500 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $728,120.74 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

SHANNON CALT

111 SW COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 950

PORTLAND, OR 97201

858.750.7600

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-01887-4

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2004 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-WHQ2,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

DEANNE RENEE HUSTEAD, A/K/A DEANNE RENEE STOREY; JEROME D. HUSTEAD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTERST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: DEANNE RENEE HUSTEAD, A/K/A DEANNE RENEE STOREY; JEROME D. HUSTEAD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTERST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8191 BIRCH TERRACE LANE, CUSTER, WA 98240

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, “BIRCH TERRACE, DIVISION NO. 2,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 54 AND 55, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400121 436254 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $251,071.59 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Judson Taylor

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

206.596.4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-01367-6

GLENHAVEN LAKES CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any, and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any, and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

XXXX CEDAR LANE – PARCEL A

LOT 22, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO 7, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 66 AND 67, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

XXXX ASH WAY – PARCEL B

LOT 14, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 11 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 83 AND 84, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 370429 113202 0000; 370429 248435 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,298.80 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6639

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19 & 26 and July 3, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-01743-37

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

BRADLEY FREDRICK PROUTEN and JOLENE MELINDA ROBERTS,

Defendant(s).

TO: BRADLEY FREDRICK PROUTEN and JOLENE MELINDA ROBERTS, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: XXXX RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 82, PLAT OF THE GLEN AT MAPLE FALLS, DIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 39 THROUGH 44, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400536 554200 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 26, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,271.84 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK SITKIN AND DAVIS

MATT PAXTON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400226 010401 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 26, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $375,866.07 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

NATHAN F. SMITH

2112 BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE

IRVINE, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019