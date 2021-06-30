LEGALS- July 7, 2021

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project and the optional DNS process is being used pursuant to WAC 197-11-355.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Ramon Llanos, LDES INC

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 20009-SE, 21008-SPR, 21002-SH

DATE OF APPLICATION(S): 20009-SE (6/22/2021), 21008-SPR (05/12/2021), 21002-SH (6/8/2021)

PROJECT LOCATION: The subject property is currently addressed as 0 Bridge Street in Ferndale, WA (the “Property”). Parcel Number: 390229155529. FERNDALE AM S 15 FT OF LOT 7-ALL LOTS 8 THRU 11 BLK 13. The Property is approximately 0.34 acres in size.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of eight multifamily residential units on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities as well as paved parking and landscaping.

The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily development is located in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit is required.

A public hearing will be noticed at a future date.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

July 7, 2021 – July 21, 2021

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

5. Site Plan Review Application, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

All work must comply with Ferndale Municipal Code 15.24 Floodplain Management.

Outside materials and storage shall be minimized and shall be placed in an area or at an elevation that will prevent leaks, contamination, or additional debris from entering the floodplain during a flood event.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

The applicant will comply with all applicable City, Ecology and FEMA floodplain regulations.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with Ferndale Municipal Code the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance, Ferndale Municipal Code 16.12.

PLANTS: The site development will incorporate landscaping plans per City of Ferndale regulations. Mitigation plantings for any wetland buffer impacts will be implemented onsite. Site to be revegetated after the land disturbance.

ENERGY: The project will be built to modern emission standards.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of traffic impact fees is mandatory. Access roads will be constructed to City standard.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published July 7, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project and the optional DNS process is being used pursuant to WAC 197-11-355.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Ramon Llanos, LDES INC

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 20012-SE, 20010-SPR, 20006-SH

DATE OF APPLICATION(S): 20012-SE (6/22/2021), 20010-SPR (11/20/2020), 20006-SH (6/22/2021)

PROJECT LOCATION: The subject property is currently addressed as 5698 Second Avenue in Ferndale, WA (the “Property”). Parcel Number: 390229147544. FERNDALE AM LOTS 12-13-14-SWLY 15 FT OF LOT 15 BLK 13. The Property is approximately 0.39 acres in size.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of six multifamily residential units on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities as well as paved parking and landscaping.

The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily development is located in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit is required.

A public hearing will be noticed at a future date.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

July 7, 2021 – July 21, 2021

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

5. Site Plan Review Application, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

All work must comply with Ferndale Municipal Code 15.24 Floodplain Management.

Outside materials and storage shall be minimized and shall be placed in an area or at an elevation that will prevent leaks, contamination, or additional debris from entering the floodplain during a flood event.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

The applicant will comply with all applicable City, Ecology and FEMA floodplain regulations.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with Ferndale Municipal Code the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance, Ferndale Municipal Code 16.12.

PLANTS: The site development will incorporate landscaping plans per City of Ferndale regulations. Mitigation plantings for any wetland buffer impacts will be implemented onsite. Site to be revegetated after the land disturbance.

ENERGY: The project will be built to modern emission standards.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of traffic impact fees is mandatory. Access roads will be constructed to City standard.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published July 7, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/your-government/city-council/ (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on the July 19, 2021 Agenda then remote meeting notice and click on the link to join the meeting in the notice. or 2. Call-in when the Mayor announces the opening of the public hearing 360-685-2367 3. In-person at 2095 Main Street – Main Conference Room. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 07, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide, within the Residential Single Family (RS) Zones

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise the Single-Family Dwelling Zones Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 18.32 to allow duplex and single-family attached units within the single-family zones as Permitted Uses. The uses are currently allowed as Conditional Uses in the single-family zones.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the zoning text amendment from the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 07, 2021 – July 19, 2021

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, Acting Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2351

Published July 7, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/your-government/city-council/ (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on the July 19, 2021 Agenda then remote meeting notice and click on the link to join the meeting in the notice. or 2. Call-in when the Mayor announces the opening of the public hearing 360-685-2367 3. In-person at 2095 Main Street – Main Conference Room. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 07, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise the Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 18.34 to remove off-street parking and owner occupancy requirements for ADU’s.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the zoning text amendment from the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 07, 2021 – July 19, 2021

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, Acting Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2351

Published July 7, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of

RALPH FARRAR aka RALPH COLEMAN FARRAR JR.,

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-03421-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The person named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: June 30, 2021

/s/ Linda Jeanne Farrar

Linda Jeanne Farrar

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron D. Paker WSBA 56331

Address for Mailing or Service: 31919 Sixth Avenue South

Federal Way, Washington 98003

Published June 30, July 7 & 14, 2021