LEGALS- JULY 8, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed land use action described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. on July 20, 2020 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Alternatively, for those unable to attend, written comments may be submitted to Surface/Stormwater Manager, Paul Knippel by emailing [email protected] Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, July 20th will be included in the meeting record. Oral comments may be made during the meeting by calling (360) 685-2385.

For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 384-4006.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: July 8, 2020

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Gateway Main/LaBounty Storm Drain Service Area

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale is proposing a connection fee for the Gateway Main/LaBounty Storm Drain Service Area for connection to the system during development or redevelopment. The ordinance also consolidates stormwater fee language from Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 13.24 Sewer Service Charges into Chapter 13.40 Storm Drainage.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the connection fee and changes to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 8, 2020 – July 20, 2020

CONTACT:

Paul Knippel

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2375

[email protected]

Published July 8 & 15, 2020

LEGAL

SECTION 00 11 16 – invitation to Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Shop Well #2 Permanent Pump Project

Bid Date: July 27, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineer’s Estimate: $300,000 to $400,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until July 27, 2020 at 11:00am. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams for the Ferndale Shop Well #2 Permanent Pump Project. Live stream information can be found on the City of Ferndale’s project website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received via US mail Attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Shop Well #2 Permanent Pump Project Bid, PO Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, no later than August 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Please contact either Jeff Christner or Brian Smith, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at Wilson Engineering LLC, 805 Dupont Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Hard copies are available for purchase ($100 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

***END OF SECTION***

Published July 8 & 15, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SAVIBANK, a Washington bank,

Plaintiffs,

v.

AARON M. LANCASTER, a single man; DENNIS DEMEYER AND DELORES DEMEYER, husband and wife; ANGELA SHORES QUINN; a married woman; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIES; JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described herein,

Defendants.

N

No. 20-2-00733-37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Judge Olson)

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, unknown occupants of the subject real property and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of July, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, SaviBank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Bryan L. Page, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. This action is to foreclose on a Mortgage encumbering real property commonly known as 3128 Brown Road, Ferndale, Washington, and fully legally described in the Complaint, as against all interests junior in priority.

DATED this 24th day of June, 2020.

CARMICHAEL CLARK, P.S.

Bryan L. Page

WSBA #38358

Attorney for Plaintiff

1700 D Street

P.O. Box 5226

Bellingham, WA 98227

(360) 647-1500

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

TS No WA08000328-19-1 TO No 191279630-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: KELLY A KURTZ WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS ASINGLE PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: MTGLQ Investors, L.P. Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE CO. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC FKA New Penn Financial, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2060202850 Parcel Number: 4051231815030000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 17, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: ALL OF LOT 83, “PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VIEW,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, IN THE AUDITOR`S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE, TOGETHER WITH THAT PORTION OF LOT 84, SAID “PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VIEW,” MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 84; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF, FOR A DISTANCE OF 95.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 85° 22` 58” EAST, FOR A DISTANCE OF 98.71 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 84; THENCE NORTH 43° 42` 10” WEST ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 84, FOR A DISTANCE OF 142.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 4051231815030000 More commonly known as 8449 MOONLIGHT WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2006, executed by KELLY A KURTZ WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS ASINGLE PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA as original Beneficiary recorded February 21, 2006 as Instrument No. 2060202850 and the beneficial interest was assigned to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. and recorded July 6, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017-0700489 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by MTGLQ Investors, L.P., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From August 1, 2019 To February 27, 2020 Number of Payments 6 $505.30 2 $499.87 Total $4,031.54 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION August 1, 2019 February 27, 2020 $60.16 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: February 13, 2006 Note Amount $79,300.00 Interest Paid To: July 1, 2019 Next Due Date: August 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: MTGLQ Investors, L.P. Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107 Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite 300, Greenville, SC 29601 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $53,818.18, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on July 17, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by July 6, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before July 6, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the July 6, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, MTGLQ Investors, L.P. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS KELLY A KURTZ 8449 MOONLIGHT WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KELLY A KURTZ 8449 MOONLIGHT WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail on January 21, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place January 21, 2020 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: March 6, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 70957, Pub Dates: 06/17/2020, 07/08/2020, FERNDALE RECORD

Published June 17 and July 8, 2020