LEGALS- JUNE 10, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CITY OF FERNDALE SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on June 15, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Ferndale City Council Chambers at 5694 Second Avenue to hear the following:

The proposed 2021 to 2026, Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which prioritizes street construction and reconstruction projects within the City of Ferndale.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend and enter either written or oral testimony. Alternatively, for those who cannot attend, written comments may be submitted to Public Works Director Kevin Renz by emailing [email protected] Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 15th will be included in the meeting record. Oral comments may be made during the meeting by calling (360) 685-2385.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

Published June 3 & 10, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER(S): 20004-SE, 20001-ZTA

DATE OF APPLICATION:June 8, 2020

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to revise the existing Planned Unit Development (PUD) regulations. The existing Residential PUD and Commercial PUD chapters will be combined into one, global PUD chapter. The code will be updated to revise any dated references. The changes proposed will provide additional flexibility related to development standards, lot design, site area, setbacks, permitted uses, perimeter buffers, open space options, parking, and other zoning regulations.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination and Zoning Text Amendment

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: June 10 – 24, 2020

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale

3. Washington State Department of Commerce 60-Day Review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published June 10, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA09000022-19-2 TO No 245411355 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JENNIFER L BONSTEIN AND CHRISTOPHER A BONSTEIN WIFE AND HUSBAND Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank National Association Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: SCOTT R. VALBY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank National Association Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2140401382 Parcel Number: 59530 / 3803164124180000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 19, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 14, PLAT OF TRICKLE CREEK 3, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED ON JULY 13, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 2050702399, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 59530 / 3803164124180000 More commonly known as 3592 SKYLARK LOOP, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated April 15, 2014, executed by JENNIFER L BONSTEIN AND CHRISTOPHER A BONSTEIN WIFE AND HUSBAND as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for PRIORITY HOME LENDING, LLC., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded April 17, 2014 as Instrument No. 2140401382 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION and recorded November 18, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-1102122 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by U.S. Bank National Association, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From February 1, 2019 To January 28, 2020 Number of Payments 6 $1,259.72 6 $1,262.73 Total $15,134.70 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION February 1, 2019 January 28, 2020 $227.58 $227.58 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: April 15, 2014 Note Amount $195,500.00 Interest Paid To: January 1, 2019 Next Due Date: February 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: U.S. Bank National Association Contact Phone No: 855-698-7627 Address: 4801 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $188,206.83, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on June 19, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by June 8, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before June 8, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the June 8, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, U.S. Bank National Association or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS CHRISTOPHER A BONSTEIN 3592 SKYLARK LOOP, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 JENNIFER L BONSTEIN 3592 SKYLARK LOOP, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail on December 26, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place December 26, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: January 31, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 69459, Pub Dates: 05/20/2020, 06/10/2020, FERNDALE RECORD

Published May 20 and June 10, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-858601-BB Title Order No.: 190835445-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2050801491 Parcel Number(s): 370304 057349 0000, 21404 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KIM A PEPPERWORTH AND CINDI L PEPPERWORTH, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR WAMU MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-PR4 TRUST Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/10/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: TRACT 1 – PARCEL A LOTS 1 TO 3, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 27, AND LOTS 1 TO 3, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 28, “GALLAGHER’S ADDITION TO SEHOME, W.T.,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTH HALF OF VACATED GLASS STREET ABUTTING AS VACATED BY JUDGMENT FILED NOVEMBER 2, 1973, IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 47888. TOGETHER WITH THE EAST HALF OF VACATED FOREST STREET, ALSO KNOWN AS WASHINGTON STREET, AS VACATED BY JUDGMENT FILED SEPTEMBER 7, 1994 IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 94-2-01069-3, ABUTTING SAID LOTS 1, 2 & 3, WHICH ATTACHES BY OPERATION OF LAW. TRACT 1 – PARCEL B AN EASEMENT OVER AND ACROSS THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, BLOCK 25 AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, BLOCK 26, “GALLAGHER’S ADDITION TO SEHOME, W.T.,” AS DISCLOSED BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1181089. TRACT 2 – PARCEL A LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 27 AND LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 28, “GALLAGHER’S ADDITION TO SEHOME ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH THE EAST HALF OF VACATED FOREST STREET, ALSO KNOWN AS WASHINGTON STREET, AS VACATED BY JUDGMENT FILED SEPTEMBER 7, 1994 IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 94-2-01069-3, ABUTTING SAID LOTS 4 & 5, WHICH ATTACHES BY OPERATION OF LAW. TRACT 2 – PARCEL B AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13, BLOCK 25 AND THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 13, BLOCK 26 OF SAID GALLAGHER’S ADDITION, AS GRANTED IN WARRANTY DEED RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1301685. ALL SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2330 YEW ST RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-6800 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/1/2005, recorded 8/8/2005, under Instrument No. 2050801491 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KIM A PEPPERWORTH AND CINDI L PEPPERWORTH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE, A MISSOURI CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR WAMU MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-PR4 TRUST, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0400538 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $22,834.73. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $184,224.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/10/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/31/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-858601-BB. Dated: 2/27/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Patrick Lynch, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-858601-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0161078

Published June 10 and July 1, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-845091-BB Title Order No.: 180550798-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070902121 Parcel Number(s): 370304 057349 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KIM A. PEPPERWORTH AND CINDI L. PEPPERWORTH Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/10/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LYING AND BEING LOCATED IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA, COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON; ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OR TRACT OF LAND KNOWN AS: LOTS 1 TO 3, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 27, AND LOTS 1 TO 3, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 28, GALLAGHER’S ADDITION TO SEHOME, W.T., “WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTH HALF OF VACATED GLASS STREET ABUTTING AS VACATED BY JUDGMENT FILED NOVEMBER 2, 1973, IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 47888. TOGETHER WITH THE EAST HALF OF VACATED FOREST STREET, ALSO KNOWN AS WASHINGTON STREET, AS VACATED BY JUDGMENT FILED SEPTEMBER 7, 1994 IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 94-2-01069-3, ABUTTING SAID LOTS 1, 2 & 3, WHICH ATTACHES BY OPERATION OF LAW. ALSO: LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 27 AND LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 28, “GALLAGHER’S ADDITION TO SEHOME ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH THE EAST HALF OF VACATED FOREST STREET, ALSO KNOWN AS WASHINGTON STREET, AS VACATED BY JUDGEMENT FILED SEPTEMBER 7, 1994 IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, CASE NO. 94-2-01069-3, ABUTTING SAID LOTS 4 & 5, WHICH ATTACHES BY OPERATION OF LAW. More commonly known as: 2330 YEW ST RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/28/2007, recorded 9/18/2007, under Instrument No. 2070902121 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KIM A. PEPPERWORTH AND CINDI L. PEPPERWORTH, as grantor(s), to GROUP 9, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0400187 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,850.98. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $65,750.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/10/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/28/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-845091-BB. Dated: 2/27/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-845091-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0161083

Published June 10 and July 1, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-869184-SW Title Order No.: 191101967-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070402300 Parcel Number(s): 400522 076524 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ELMER D HOLLIBAUGH AND ISABELLE M HOLLIBAUGH, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-QH5 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/10/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse. 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 22, Block 11, “Paradise Lakes Country Club, Division No.7,” as per the map thereof, recorded in Volume 10 of plats, Pages 60 through 62, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. More commonly known as: 6154 AZURE WAY, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/5/2007, recorded 4/13/2007, under Instrument No. 2070402300 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ELMER D HOLLIBAUGH AND ISABELLE M HOLLIBAUGH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC (F/K/A HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC), ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-QH5, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-1001039 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $20,090.00. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $156,101.30, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/10/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/29/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/12/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-869184-SW. Dated: 2/25/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-869184-SW Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0160985

Published June 10 and July 1, 2020