LEGALS- JUNE 12, 2019

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: SYB Holdings INC

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 19009-SE, 19005-SPR

DATE OF APPLICATION: May 30, 2019

PROJECT LOCATION: The 5.22-acre project site is addressed as 0 West Smith Road, parcel number 390233377498, TownshipT39N, Section 33, Range R02E, 5.2200 Acres, Legal Description DOWNIE’S ADD TO NORTH BELLINGHAM LOT 3-EXC W 300 FT THEREOF-TOG WI VAC W 1/2 BELLINGHAM AVE ABTG

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to develop 5.22 acres located at 1411 W. Smith Rd, parcel # 390233377498. The proposal includes three, 20,000 sq. ft commercial warehouses. Each building will have loading docks, adequate parking, fire sprinklers, paved roads and landscaping.

The project activities exceed 1,000 cubic yards, and 30,000 SF of gross floor area, therefore a SEPA checklist is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: June 12, 2019 – June 26, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH:

During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR:

Erosion and sediment control BMPs will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH:

All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 10 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

PLANTS:

The site development will incorporate landscaping plans per City of Ferndale regulations.

LIGHT AND GLARE:

All parking and loading will occur behind (to the west of) the building.

WATER:

Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current (2014) Department of Ecology manual requirements.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published June 12, 2019

LEGAL

INVITATION TO BID FOR FIRST AVE. AND MAIN ST. INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

City Project No. ST2019-01

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale at Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, until Thursday, June 27, 2019, 2 PM, for the First Ave. and Main St. Intersection Improvements Project. This contract provides for the reconfiguration of existing pedestrian crossings at the intersection of First Avenue and Main Street in Ferndale, WA. Work will include removal and replacement of cement concrete sidewalk, curb and ADA ramps; removal of existing signal arms, cabinets and related facilities; concrete flatwork; HMA paving; permanent signage installation; striping; and other related work. To view the full invitation to bid, please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/firstavepedestrianproject/

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published June 12 & 19, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-17-799381-BB

Title Order No.: 170458635-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2051103651

Parcel Number(s): 4004144874780000, 137424

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JUDSON L. ULRICH, WHO TOOK TITLE AS JUDD L. ULRICH AND SHERYL L. ULRICH, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Citibank NA Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: CitiMortgage, Inc.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/21/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF W.M. EXCEPT ANY PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION LYING WEST OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT A POINT NORTH 88 DEGREES 26’ 00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 629.53 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 14; SAID POINT LYING ON THE SECTION LINE AND BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 51’ 20” WEST A DISTANCE OF 1337.02 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS LINE DESCRIPTION. EXCEPT COUNTY ROAD NO. 761, KNOWN AS MINAKER ROAD ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

More commonly known as: 8816 E 44TH DR, SUMAS, WA 98295

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/4/2005, recorded 11/21/2005, under Instrument No. 2051103651 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JUDSON L. ULRICH, WHO TOOK TITLE AS JUDD L. ULRICH AND SHERYL L. ULRICH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to M.V. JUDD P.S., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of CITIBANK FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Citibank NA, the Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $69,020.74.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $209,837.76, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/28/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/21/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/11/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-17-799381-BB.

Dated: 2/4/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-799381-BB

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0150045

Published May 22 and June 12, 2019

LEGAL

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

TS No.: WA-16-706879-SW

APN No.: 4051233411930000, 150927

Title Order No.: 190845883-WA-MSI

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4)

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070301008

Parcel Number(s): 4051233411930000, 150927

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: DYMOND R NICON, A SINGLE MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 7/3/2017 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2017-0700125.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/21/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, LOT 39, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 11-C AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 73, 74 AND 75, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8268 COWICHAN RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/6/2007, recorded 3/8/2007, under Instrument No. 2070301008 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from DYMOND R NICON, A SINGLE MAN , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR HOMESTONE MORTGAGE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-1201596

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $118,870.24.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $265,443.98, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2013 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/21/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to caus e a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a Stat e or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/8/2016.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-16-706879-SW.. Dated: 5/14/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-706879-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0153127

Published May 22 and June 12, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-840887-SW

Title Order No.: 8744828

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2140702431

Parcel Number(s): 3704321075290000, 35756

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JON ANDREW FISHER, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED PERSON

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/21/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 14, BLOCK 7, “GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 5”, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 55, 56 AND 57, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 462 RAINBOW DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/21/2014, recorded 7/25/2014, under Instrument No. 2140702431 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JON ANDREW FISHER, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to MICHAEL P. BELL, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN EQUITY MORTGAGE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-1101313

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,724.03.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $257,566.63, together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/21/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/10/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/27/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-840887-SW.

Dated: 1/30/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee

By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-840887-SW

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149928

Published May 22 and June 12, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re The Estate of: RORY ARTHUR BROWN, Deceased.

No. 19-4-00268-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.70 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication:

May 29, 2019

Personal Representative:

Ericka Brown

610 Rainbow Rd. Sedro Woolley, WA 98284

Published May 29 and June 5 & 12, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

Estate of: ELIZABETH ANN CHAPIN,

Deceased.

No. 19-4-00325-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

Judge Deborra E. Garrett

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: June 7, 2019

Date of first publication:

June 12, 2019

Personal Representative:

Raymond Chapin

Attorneys for Personal Rep.: Bryan D. Lane, WSBA No. 18246

Lane Law Firm, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

1313 E. Maple St., Second Floor

Bellingham, Washington 98225

Court of Proceedings and Cause No. Whatcom County Superior Court 19-4-00325-37

Published June 12, 19 & 26, 2019

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

LUMMI ISLAND SCENIC ESTATES COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JENNIFER LEIGH DUBROW, who originally acquired title as JENNIFER LEIGH BOHL, as her separate property, and JENNIFER LEIGH DUBROW and JOHN DOE DUBROW, and the marital community thereof, if any; WAYNE HEROLD BOHL, Trustee of THE WAYNE HEROLD BOHL INTER VIVOS TRUST, dated July 26, 1980; BERNICE NORMA BOHL, Trustee of THE BERNICE NORMA BOHL INTER VIVOS TRUST, dated July 26, 1980; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 19 2 00077 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Jennifer Leigh Dubrow, who originally acquired title as Jennifer Leigh Bohl, as her separate property, and Jennifer Leigh Dubrow and John Doe Dubrow, and the marital community thereof, if any.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 15th day of May, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Lummi Island Scenic Estates Community Club, Inc. and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Lot 1, Block 3, Plat of Lummi Island Scenic Estates, Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 1 through 3, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 370123 426551 0000

PID: 14827

DATED this 9th day of May, 2019.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published May 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 12 & 19, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants MELINDA L. MOSS in her capacity as Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael in the amount of $375,341.48 together with interest at the rate of 7.88% per annum, $47.69 per diem from APRIL 12, 2019, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to APRIL 23, 2019, the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $524.59;

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $375,866.07 from APRIL 24, 2019, until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $123.57 per diem;

WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto;

EXHIBIT:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

WHEREAS, on APRIL 23, 2019 the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the Property, in the manner described by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. The redemption period is 8 MONTHS. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 10th day of May, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 26, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-01893-3

LATITUDE 49 RESORT PARK CONDOMINIUM, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

JULEE KENDALL, who acquired title as a single woman; and CARLOS ALFONSO BUSE, who acquired title as a single man, as Tenants in Common, and the marital community composed of each of them, if any; ROBERT W. CARTLEDGE; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: JULEE KENDALL, who acquired title as a single woman; and CARLOS ALFONSO BUSE, who acquired title as a single man, as Tenants in Common, and the marital community composed of each of them, if any; ROBERT W. CARTLEDGE; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 4751 BIRCH BAY LYNDEN ROAD #23, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL 23, LATITUDE 49 OF RESORT PARK, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 920707207, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT ANY RECREATIONAL VEHICLE, AS DEFINED IN SAID DECLARATION, WHICH MAY NOW OR HEREAFTER BE PLACE ON SAID PREMISES. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400130 210395 0023

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, June 21, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,588.99 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published May 22 & 29 and June 5 & 12, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-02283-37

J.G. WENTWORTH HOME LENDING, INC.,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

WILLIAM C. MURPHY; SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION OF WASHINGTON; BENEFICIAL WASHINGTON, INC.; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3909 H ST RD, BLAINE, WA 98230

Defendant(s).

TO: WILLIAM C. MURPHY; SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION OF WASHINGTON; BENEFICIAL WASHINGTON, INC.; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3909 H ST RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 , Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 3909 H STREET ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

LOT 2, SALT CHUCK SHORT PLAT ALTERATION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 27, 2007, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2070304126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON SALT CHUCK SHORT PLAT ALTERATION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 27, 2007, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO 2070304126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHIINTON, SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400104 201500 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $728,120.74 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

SHANNON CALT

111 SW COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 950

PORTLAND, OR 97201

858.750.7600

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-01887-4

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2004 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-WHQ2,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

DEANNE RENEE HUSTEAD, A/K/A DEANNE RENEE STOREY; JEROME D. HUSTEAD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTERST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: DEANNE RENEE HUSTEAD, A/K/A DEANNE RENEE STOREY; JEROME D. HUSTEAD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTERST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8191 BIRCH TERRACE LANE, CUSTER, WA 98240

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, “BIRCH TERRACE, DIVISION NO. 2,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 54 AND 55, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400121 436254 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $251,071.59 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Judson Taylor

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

206.596.4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-01367-6

GLENHAVEN LAKES CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any, and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any, and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

XXXX CEDAR LANE – PARCEL A

LOT 22, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO 7, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 66 AND 67, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

XXXX ASH WAY – PARCEL B

LOT 14, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 11 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 83 AND 84, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 370429 113202 0000; 370429 248435 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,298.80 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6639

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19 & 26 and July 3, 2019