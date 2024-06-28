LEGALS- June 19, 2024

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of June 17, 2024.

Ordinance #2244

An ordinance amending the 2024 operating budget

Ordinance #2245

An ordinance amending FMC 9.04.080 regarding the discharge of firearms

Ordinance #2246

An ordinance amending FMC 12.25 regarding City facilities naming conventions

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website, (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published June 19, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-899491-SW Title Order No.: 220085219-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070304972 Parcel Number(s): 370201-235225-0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: STEVEN C. CARROLL, GEORGIA ANN CARROLL, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for LEHMAN XS TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-7N Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/28/2024, at 10:00 AM At main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 35, 36, AND THE SOUTHERLY 10 FEET OF LOT 37, BLOCK 96, “PLAT OF THE FAIRHAVEN LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO FAIRHAVEN, WASHINGTON”, NOW A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 2, OF PLATS, PAGE 16, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. More commonly known as: 1005 15TH STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/28/2007, recorded 3/30/2007, under Instrument No. 2070304972 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from STEVEN C. CARROLL, GEORGIA ANN CARROLL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for LEHMAN XS TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-7N, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130900385 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $212,532.31. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $568,008.37, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2019 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/28/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/17/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/17/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/17/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/23/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-899491-SW. Dated: 2/21/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-899491-SW Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0201090 5/29/2024 6/19/2024

Published May 29 & June 19, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-955032-SW Title Order No.: 02-23001709 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2021-0803106 Parcel Number(s): 4005224160900000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: CORY J YORK AND ALYSE WEYER, A MARRIED COUPLE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Guild Mortgage Company LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Guild Mortgage Company LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/19/2024, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT 8, PLAT OF PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIV. NO. 2-B, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 19 OF PLATS, PAGES 12 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT FOR EGRESS, INGRESS AND UTILITIES, OVER, UNDER AND ACRSS PRIVATE ROADWAYS WITHIN THE PLAT OF PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 77 TO 81, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS RESERVED BY THE DEDICATION ON THE FACE OF SAID PLAT. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2831 GREEN VALLEY DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/16/2021, recorded 8/20/2021, under Instrument No. 2021-0803106 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from CORY J YORK AND ALYSE WEYER, A MARRIED COUPLE, as grantor(s), to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, A WASHINGTON CORP., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR Guild Mortgage Company LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Guild Mortgage Company LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2023-0301813 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $27,101.43. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $269,100.91, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2022 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/19/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/8/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/8/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/8/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 4/24/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-955032-SW. Dated: 3/13/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-955032-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0201425 6/19/2024 7/10/2024

Published June 19 & July 10, 2024

Loan No: *****1576 TS No: 23-9681 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S) PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24.005(4) RCW Grantor: THE PREMIER GROUP LLC, AN UTAH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: AlphaFlow Transitional Mortgage Trust 2021-WL1 Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: AlphaFlow Transitional Mortgage Trust 2021-WL1 Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ. Trustee’s address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 (206) 331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 525-1925 If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 2022-0400172 Parcel Number(s): 380327 229311 0000 Abbr. Legal Description: THE SOUTHERLY HALF OF LOT 12 AND ALL OF LOTS 13, 14, AND 15, BLOCK 17, PLAT OF MCCUE’S LAKESIDE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 37, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: THE SOUTHERLY HALF OF LOT 12 AND LOTS 13 AND 14, BLOCK 13, LAKE WHATCOM SHORE LANDS, AS SHOWN UPON THE OFFICE MAP OF SAID SHORELANDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS IN OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY WASHINGTON. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 7/19/2024, at 9:00 AM at Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, Main Entrance sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: THE SOUTHERLY HALF OF LOT 12 AND ALL OF LOTS 13, 14, AND 15, BLOCK 17, PLAT OF MCCUE’S LAKESIDE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 37, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: THE SOUTHERLY HALF OF LOT 12 AND LOTS 13 AND 14, BLOCK 13, LAKE WHATCOM SHORE LANDS, AS SHOWN UPON THE OFFICE MAP OF SAID SHORELANDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS IN OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY WASHINGTON. Commonly known as: 1808 LAKESIDE AVENUE BELLINGHAM WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/31/2022, recorded 4/1/2022, under Auditor’s File No. 2022-0400172, in Book , Page records of Whatcom County, Washington, from THE PREMIER GROUP LLC, AN UTAH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Grantor(s), to GLENN ADAMS, PC ATTORNEY AT LAW, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of GLOBAL RAI FUNDING LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to AlphaFlow Transitional Mortgage Trust 2021-WL1. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION – Commercial Loan Matured 4/1/2023 Note Dated: 3/31/2022 Note Amount: $1,755,600.00 Interest Paid To: 3/1/2023 Next Due Date: 4/1/2023 Maturity Date: 4/1/2023 BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES: DESCRIPTION – ADVANCE AMOUNT: 2/13/2024 Note Rate Interest Due from 3/1/2023 $150,798.72 2/13/2024 Default Rate Interest Due $327,516.94 2/13/2024 Late Fees $1,133.83 2/13/2024 Unpaid Loan Charges $35,239.57 2/13/2024 Restricted Funds ($168,950.00) ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS: 08/29/2023 Trustee’s Fees $577.50 08/30/2023 NOD Posting Fee $125.00 08/30/2023 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00 08/30/2023 T.S.G. Fee $3,916.00 02/13/2024 Mailing Service Fee $104.30 TOTAL DUE AS OF: 3/21/2024 $2,106,079.86 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $1,755,600.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2023, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/5/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/24/2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/24/2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/24/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es): NAME ADDRESS GLOBAL RAI FUNDING LLC 1600 REDBUD BOULEVARD, 4TH FLOOR MCKINNEY, TX 75069 THE PREMIER GROUP LLC, AN UTAH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1187 N 1200 W #300 OREM, UT 84057-2841 THE PREMIER GROUP LLC, AN UTAH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1808 LAKESIDE AVENUE BELLINGHAM WA 98229 by both first class and certified mail on 2/14/2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 2/14/2024 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTORS If any of the parties receiving this notice are guarantors of the obligations referenced above, each such guarantor (individually and collectively, “Guarantor”) is hereby notified that: (1) Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid any trustee’s sale; (3) Guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the obligations referenced above; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the Property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (800) 793-6107 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED: 03/21/2024 Michelle Ghidotti, Esq. 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 331-3280 Fax: (949) 427-2732 MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ., AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document, to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of California ) )ss County of Orange ) On 4/8/2024 before me, Brittany Chappelle Armstrong, Notary Public personally appeared Michelle Ghidotti-Gonsalves, Esq who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. Signature Brittany Chappelle Armstrong (Seal) BRITTANY CHAPPELLE ARMSTRONG Notary Public – California Riverside County Commission # 2470329 My Comm. Expires Dec 6, 2027 NPP0459216 To: FERNDALE RECORD 06/19/2024, 07/10/2024

Published June 19 & July 10, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

AUDREY I. WEBER, Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00525-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION June 19, 2024

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES James F. Weber & Mary Joanne Hoisington

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published June 19, 26 & July 3, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Giang Truong, 1863 Main St Ste 111 Ferndale, WA 98248-9059, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Truong Development, is located at Near intersection of Legoe Ave. and Siddle Ln. in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 1.83 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities, Other (Utilities) construction activities.

All discharges and runoff goes to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published June 12 & 19, 2024