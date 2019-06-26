LEGALS- JUNE 26, 2019

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed zoning text amendment within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19012-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: June 17, 2019

PROJECT LOCATION: On properties currently, zoned Residential Office (RO) and Residential Multifamily (RM 1.5) Area 1 – approximately 475 feet East of Portal Way and Trigg Road intersection and north of Trigg Road. Area 2 – approximately 950 feet east of Church Road and Main Street intersection, south of Main Street. Area 3 and 4 – south of Main Street within the 1500 block of Main Street Area 5 – located within the 5400 block of Shields Road Parcel numbers 390228295198 and 390228296141.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale Planning Commission is asked to recommend approval to rezone the remaining portions of the Residential Office (RO) and Residential Multifamily (RM 1.5) zone to Residential Multifamily High (RMH) or Residential Multifamily Medium. The proposed RMH and RMM zone will include additional design regulations and more flexibility related to lot design requirements in order to efficiently replace existing zones that are up to forty years old.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: June 19, 2019 – July 10, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Washington State Department of Commerce Review

3. City of Ferndale Planning Commission recommendation

4. Ferndale City Council review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probably adverse impact on the environment.

Published June 19 & 26, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed comprehensive plan amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Planning Commission. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: June 26, 2019

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: On January 7, 2019, the City of Ferndale City Council repealed the Floodway Zone from the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning maps. This application amends the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to remove FMC Chapter 18.20-Floodway Zone and to eliminate references to the chapter throughout the Code.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code from the Ferndale City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: June 26, 2019 – July 15, 2019

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

[email protected]

Published June 26, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-847387-BB

Title Order No.: 8748264

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2016-1201259

Parcel Number(s): 4005151681360000, 141405

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JUDI LYNN NICON-ORCUTT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Whatcom Educational Credit Union

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/26/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOTS 73 AND 74, BLOCK 15, PLAT OF PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIVISION NO. 8, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF PLATS, PAGES 34 THROUGH 36, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 8582 GINGKO DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266-8234 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/5/2016, recorded 12/9/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-1201259 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JUDI LYNN NICON-ORCUTT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,057.14.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $34,251.89, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/26/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 2/12/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-847387-BB.

Dated: 3/20/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jessica Junk, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-847387-BB

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0151509

Published June 26 and July 17, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-813671-BB

Title Order No.: 180166280-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2030503545

Parcel Number(s): 3802243251730000, 51353

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JON M LANDERS

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/26/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 148, “PLAT OF NORTH STREET ADDITION,” A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 35, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF THE SAID COUNTY AND STATE. More commonly known as: 2630 HENRY ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225-2215 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/25/2003, recorded 5/15/2003, under Instrument No. 2030503545 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 4/16/2007 as Instrument No. 2070402321 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 6/26/2006 as Instrument No. 2060604500 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JON M LANDERS, as grantor(s), to GROUP 9 INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-0301678

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,132.88.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $168,008.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/20/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/26/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/15/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/16/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-813671-BB. Dated: 3/19/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jessica Junk, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-813671-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0151448

Published June 26 and July 17, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

Estate of: ELIZABETH ANN CHAPIN,

Deceased.

No. 19-4-00325-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

Judge Deborra E. Garrett

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: June 7, 2019

Date of first publication:

June 12, 2019

Personal Representative:

Raymond Chapin

Attorneys for Personal Rep.: Bryan D. Lane, WSBA No. 18246

Lane Law Firm, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

1313 E. Maple St., Second Floor

Bellingham, Washington 98225

Court of Proceedings and Cause No. Whatcom County Superior Court 19-4-00325-37

Published June 12, 19 & 26, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Cougar Mountain Real Estate Co., Mike Cloutier, 726 Cherry St # 100 Sumas, WA 98295-9649, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Labounty Project, is located at 5345 Labounty Dr in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 3.36 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Industrial, Utilities, Other (Parking lot) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Unnamed Wetland.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published June 26 and July 3, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants MELINDA L. MOSS in her capacity as Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael in the amount of $375,341.48 together with interest at the rate of 7.88% per annum, $47.69 per diem from APRIL 12, 2019, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to APRIL 23, 2019, the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $524.59;

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $375,866.07 from APRIL 24, 2019, until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $123.57 per diem;

WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto;

EXHIBIT:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

WHEREAS, on APRIL 23, 2019 the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the Property, in the manner described by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. The redemption period is 8 MONTHS. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 10th day of May, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 26, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-02283-37

J.G. WENTWORTH HOME LENDING, INC.,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

WILLIAM C. MURPHY; SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION OF WASHINGTON; BENEFICIAL WASHINGTON, INC.; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3909 H ST RD, BLAINE, WA 98230

Defendant(s).

TO: WILLIAM C. MURPHY; SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION OF WASHINGTON; BENEFICIAL WASHINGTON, INC.; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3909 H ST RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 , Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 3909 H STREET ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

LOT 2, SALT CHUCK SHORT PLAT ALTERATION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 27, 2007, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2070304126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON SALT CHUCK SHORT PLAT ALTERATION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 27, 2007, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO 2070304126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHIINTON, SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400104 201500 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $728,120.74 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

SHANNON CALT

111 SW COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 950

PORTLAND, OR 97201

858.750.7600

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-01887-4

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2004 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-WHQ2,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

DEANNE RENEE HUSTEAD, A/K/A DEANNE RENEE STOREY; JEROME D. HUSTEAD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTERST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: DEANNE RENEE HUSTEAD, A/K/A DEANNE RENEE STOREY; JEROME D. HUSTEAD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTERST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8191 BIRCH TERRACE LANE, CUSTER, WA 98240

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, “BIRCH TERRACE, DIVISION NO. 2,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 54 AND 55, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400121 436254 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $251,071.59 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Judson Taylor

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

206.596.4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-01367-6

GLENHAVEN LAKES CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any, and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any, and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

XXXX CEDAR LANE – PARCEL A

LOT 22, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO 7, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 66 AND 67, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

XXXX ASH WAY – PARCEL B

LOT 14, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 11 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 83 AND 84, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 370429 113202 0000; 370429 248435 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 12, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,298.80 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6639

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 12, 19 & 26 and July 3, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-01743-37

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

BRADLEY FREDRICK PROUTEN and JOLENE MELINDA ROBERTS,

Defendant(s).

TO: BRADLEY FREDRICK PROUTEN and JOLENE MELINDA ROBERTS, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: XXXX RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 82, PLAT OF THE GLEN AT MAPLE FALLS, DIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 39 THROUGH 44, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400536 554200 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 26, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,271.84 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK SITKIN AND DAVIS

MATT PAXTON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-02402-5

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: MELINDA L. MOSS, in her capacity as the Administrator of the Estates of Judy Ann Cael and Robert Curtis Cael aka Robert C. Cael; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 7979 LYNBROOK COURT, FERNDALE, WA 98248

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, RATHBONE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400226 010401 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 26, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $375,866.07 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

NATHAN F. SMITH

2112 BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE

IRVINE, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published June 26 and July 3, 10 & 17, 2019