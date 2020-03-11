LEGALS- March 11, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

In the district court of the State of Washington for the County of Whatcom. Randall L. Parten, Plaintiff vs. Sean Keating, Randolph Cherewick, Bellhaven Inc. Case No: SC-19-0338, to be heard in the said court on 16 April, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The State of Washington to the said Sean Keating; Randolph Cherewick; Bellhaven, Inc.

As authorized by said court on 6, February 2020, you are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, sixty days after the 12th day of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Randall L. Parten, and serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff, and the above mentioned court clerk; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Plaintiff, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

On December 18, 2020, damages became due for alleged Contract Fraud in the form of Fraudulent Inducement in the form of Fraudulent Misrepresentation, and Lost Wages.

Plaintiff: Randall L. Parten

229 Marine Dr

Blaine, WA 98230

Court Clerk: District Court Clerk

Whatcom County Court House

311 Grant Ave. #401

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 12, 19, 26 and March 4, 11, 18, 2020

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Justin O’Brien, 2200 Columbia House Blvd Vancouver, WA 98661, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, I-5 and SR 548 Tributaries to Cal. Creek, is located at I-5 Crossing site: Under I-5 Northbound and Southbound lanes and Zell Road near the intersection of Willeys Lake Rd and Zell Road in Custer WA.

SR 548 Crossing Site: Intersection of SR 548 and Portal Way in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 15.5 acres of soil disturbance for Other (Culvert Replacement) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Tributary to California Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published March 4 & 11, 2020

In the Spokane County District Court of the state of Washington for the county of Whatcom.

Lilly M Delgado

Petitioner

No. 17730995

Aiden Nazari

Respondent

The state of Washington to Aiden Nazari:

You are hereby summoned to appear on the 26th day of March, 2020, at 9 am, and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: any acts of sexual assault against Petitioner, having contact or conversation, in person or by any means, directly or indirectly, cyberstalking (as defined in RCW 9.61.260), or being within 2 city blocks of any known location of Petitioner. If parties are in the same location Respondent shall leave immediately with no contact with Petitioner, even if the Respondent was there first. It is solely Aiden Nazari’s responsibility to ensure that the restricted distance is maintained. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order has been filed with the clerk of this court. (First published March 11, 2020)

Signed, Lilly Delgado

Published March 11, 18 & 25, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-19-865005-RM APN No.: 150187 4051230242550000 Title Order No.: 8757191 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2100700037 Parcel Number(s): 150187, 4051230242550000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: WAYNE DIAZ, A MARRIED MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Bank of America, N.A Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/20/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from Federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, Lot 69, Birch Bay Village Division 4, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, Page(s) 106, records of Whatcom County, Washington. More commonly known as: 5682 SALISH RD., BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/23/2010, recorded 7/1/2010, under Instrument No. 2100700037 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from WAYNE DIAZ, A MARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Bank of America, N.A, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0602872 . II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: BORROWER(S) FAILED TO MAINTAIN HAZARD INSURANCE ON THE PROPERTY (AND/OR FAILED TO PROVIDE ADEQUATE PROOF OF INSURANCE), AND ALSO FAILED TO PAY PROPERTY TAXES PRIOR TO THE DELINQUENCY DATE IN VIOLATION OF THE TERMS OF BORROWER(S)’ HOME EQUITY CONVERSION MORTGAGE AND, AS A RESULT, THE SUMS REFERENCED HEREIN WERE ADVANCED ON BORROWER(S) BEHALF TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE ON THE PROPERTY AND TO PAY PROPERTY TAXES IV. The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $177,341.08, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 6/23/2010 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/20/2020. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME WAYNE DIAZ ADDRESS 5682 SALISH RD., BLAINE, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 10/12/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The Purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the Purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. In the event the property secured by the Deed of Trust is owner-occupied residential real property, you may be eligible for mediation, you have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this Notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Borrower, Grantor, Trustee, Beneficiary, Beneficiary’s Agent, or Beneficiary’s Attorney. Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-865005-RM. Dated: 11/12/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-865005-RM Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158283

Published February 19 and March 11, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-863538-SW Title Order No.: 190974780-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2017-0900443 Parcel Number(s): 400126 159256 0000, 118555 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ED F. FAYETTE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/10/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 5, PLAT OF VAN-DE-WOL ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 68, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3177 CREASY RD, CUSTER, WA 98240-9531 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/31/2017, recorded 9/6/2017, under Instrument No. 2017-0900443 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ED F. FAYETTE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE NORTHWEST WASHINGTON, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR ALASKA USA MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0502816 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $15,814.88. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $196,465.23, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/10/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/30/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/30/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/30/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/16/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-863538-SW. Dated: 12/2/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-863538-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158770

Published March 11 and April 1, 2020