LEGALS- MARCH 18, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of March 16, 2020

Ordinance #2132

An ordinance amending the 2020 budget

Ordinance #2133

An ordinance amending FMC 8.08 (Nuisance Violations) and the fee schedule

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published March 18, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

In the district court of the State of Washington for the County of Whatcom. Randall L. Parten, Plaintiff vs. Sean Keating, Randolph Cherewick, Bellhaven Inc. Case No: SC-19-0338, to be heard in the said court on 16 April, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The State of Washington to the said Sean Keating; Randolph Cherewick; Bellhaven, Inc.

As authorized by said court on 6, February 2020, you are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, sixty days after the 12th day of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Randall L. Parten, and serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff, and the above mentioned court clerk; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Plaintiff, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

On December 18, 2020, damages became due for alleged Contract Fraud in the form of Fraudulent Inducement in the form of Fraudulent Misrepresentation, and Lost Wages.

Plaintiff: Randall L. Parten

229 Marine Dr

Blaine, WA 98230

Court Clerk: District Court Clerk

Whatcom County Court House

311 Grant Ave. #401

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 12, 19, 26 and March 4, 11, 18, 2020

LEGAL

In the Spokane County District Court of the state of Washington for the county of Whatcom.

Lilly M Delgado

Petitioner

No. 17730995

Aiden Nazari

Respondent

The state of Washington to Aiden Nazari:

You are hereby summoned to appear on the 26th day of March, 2020, at 9 am, and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: any acts of sexual assault against Petitioner, having contact or conversation, in person or by any means, directly or indirectly, cyberstalking (as defined in RCW 9.61.260), or being within 2 city blocks of any known location of Petitioner. If parties are in the same location Respondent shall leave immediately with no contact with Petitioner, even if the Respondent was there first. It is solely Aiden Nazari’s responsibility to ensure that the restricted distance is maintained. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order has been filed with the clerk of this court. (First published March 11, 2020)

Signed, Lilly Delgado

Published March 11, 18 & 25, 2020

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re: the Estate of :

KIRK DANIEL POWLESS

Deceased.

NO. 20-4-00415-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Administratrix named below has been appointed as Administratrix of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the executor or the executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of : (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed a notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 18, 2020

Administratrix: Carrie A. Anderson

Attorney for Administratrix: Peter Kram of Kram & Wooster

Address for mailing or service:

c/o Peter Kram

Kram & Wooster

1901 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Dated this 13th day of March, 2020.

Peter Kram, WSBA 7436

Attorney for Estate

Published March 18 & 25 and April 1, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-869169-BB Title Order No.: 191101540-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130404387 Parcel Number(s): 390227 145094 0000, 97144 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT M COX, AN UNMARRIED MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/27/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT 4, AS DELINEATED AS GORDY’S SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 24 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 33, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 910711107, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON GORDY’S SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 24 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 33, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 910711107; SAID EASEMENT WAS ALSO RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 900327186, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 1192 KALE LN, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/18/2013, recorded 4/30/2013, under Instrument No. 2130404387 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ROBERT M COX, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to RECONTRUST COMPANY, N.A., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150402345 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $17,200.66. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $157,463.05, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/27/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/16/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/16/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/16/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/7/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-869169-BB. Dated: 11/8/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-869169-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158235

Published February 26 and March 18, 2020

LEGAL

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 11/22/2019 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

File No.:19-125790 Title Order No.:191095294 Grantor: Marc O Shokeir, a married man, as his separate property Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Reference number of the deed of trust: 2130501092 Parcel number(s): 3803205510780000 PID 66223 Abbreviated legal description: LOTS 1-3, BLK 8, WEST EUREKA Commonly known as: 2431 and 2433 Yew Street, Bellingham, WA 98229 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on March 27, 2020, at the hour of 9:00 am at Whatcom County Courthouse (Main Entrance), 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 8, PLAT OF WEST EUREKA, AN ADDITION TO WHATCOM, WASHINGTON, NOW A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 27, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated May 2, 2013, recorded May 8, 2013, under Auditor’s File No. 2130501092, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Marc O Shokeir, a married man, as his separate property as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Co. as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Inc., its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Incorporated, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2019-0702369. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the May 1, 2019 installment on in the sum of $12,257.69 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,020.80 as of November 20, 2019. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $14,526.73. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $236,470.64, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from April 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $246,772.71. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 27, 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Estate of Marc Shokeir 336 36th Street # 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir RR# 3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail AB T4G 1T8, 00, Estate of Marc Shokeir c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 336 36th Street #320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased RR#3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail, AB T4G 1T8, 00, by both first class and certified mail on October 10, 2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 10, 2019 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webLis

tAction=search&searchsta

te=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” Estate of Marc Shokeir 336 36th Street # 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir RR# 3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail AB T4G 1T8, 00, Estate of Marc Shokeir c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 336 36th Street #320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased RR#3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail, AB T4G 1T8, 00, Cheryl Marie Shokeir 336 36th St. Ste 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Cheryl Marie Shokeir 1402 Langara Cir. Bellingham, WA 98229 Occupant(s) 2431 and 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 XIII. Declarations of Due Diligence confirming compliance with RCW 61.24.030(10) are attached hereto as exhibit “B”. EXHIBIT B PAGE 1 OF 1 DECLARATION DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RCW 61.24.030(10) STATE OF WASHINGTON ) )SS COUNTY OF WHATCOM ) Trustee’s Sale No.: 19-125790 The undersigned makes the following declaration: 1) Marc Shokeir, is the maker/borrower of a promissory note dated 05/02/2013 and the grantor of a deed of trust of even date recorded on 05/08/2013 under WHATCOM County Instrument No. 2130501092, encumbering the property at 2431 and 2433 Yew Street, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229. 2) Upon information and belief Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington, the successor trustee (“Aztec”) believes that Marc Shokeir, is deceased. 3) Aztec searched WHATCOM County public records and information for any obituary, will, death certificate, or case in probate within the county for the borrower and grantor. 4) Based upon a search in the county where the property is located of the public record and information for any obituary, will, death, certificate, or case in probate for the borrower and/or grantor the name or address of any spouse, child, or parent of such deceased borrower or grantor cannot be ascertained with use of reasonable diligence by Aztec. Dated this 11/20/2019. Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington, Successor Trustee Signed By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President XIV. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 21st day of November, 2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 21st day of November, 2019, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Olga Pasko Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 7/12/2023 OLGA PASKO NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON My Comm. Expires July 12, 2023 No. 209410 NPP0364106 To: FERNDALE RECORD.

Published February 26 and March 18, 2020

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-831538-BB Title Order No.: 180293070-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070901150 Parcel Number(s): 4153351670930000, 415335 159093 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOSEPH SZABO, SABRA SZABO Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): ABS REO Trust VI Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/17/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 3, LEE SIDE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 135 PERIWINKLE LN, FKA 135 RONALD DR, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/29/2007, recorded 9/11/2007, under Instrument No. 2070901150 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOSEPH SZABO, SABRA SZABO, as grantor(s), to PRLAP, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to ABS REO Trust VI, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0503051 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $40,657.51. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $133,000.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/17/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/6/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/6/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/6/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/3/2018. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-831538-BB. Dated: 12/5/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-831538-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158899

Published March 18 and April 8, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-19-870006-RM APN No.: 3701101013360000 Title Order No.: 191122057-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090200503 Parcel Number(s): 3701101013360000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RICHARD POOLE AND JOANNE F. POOLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Champion Mortgage Company I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/17/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from Federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, THE SOUTHEASTERLY ONE HALF OF LOT 8 (LYING IN ITS ENTIRETY CONTIGUOUS TO LOT 9), AND ALL OF LOT 9, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF BONNIE BRAE, AN ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM, LUMMI ISLAND, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 6 OF PLATS, PAGE 11, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1937 SEACREST DRIVE, LUMMI ISLAND, WA 98262 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/30/2009, recorded 2/4/2009, under Instrument No. 2090200503 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RICHARD POOLE AND JOANNE F. POOLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2121102785. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: BORROWER(S) HAVE DIED AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE. IV. The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $290,560.32, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 1/30/2009 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/17/2020. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es ): NAME RICHARD POOLE, JOANNE F. POOLE, Gary Poole, Janine D Paul ADDRESS 1937 SEACREST DRIVE, LUMMI ISLAND, WA 98262 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 11/1/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The Purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the Purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. In the event the property secured by the Deed of Trust is owner-occupied residential real property, you may be eligible for mediation, you have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this Notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Borrower, Grantor, Trustee, Beneficiary, Beneficiary’s Agent, or Beneficiary’s Attorney. Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-870006-RM. Dated: 12/12/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-870006-RM Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0159086

Published March 18 & April 8, 2020