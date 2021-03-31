LEGALS- March 31, 2021

FERNDALE

Public Notice: City of Ferndale now Accepting Comprehensive Plan Amendments

As required by the Ferndale Municipal Code 14.15.050, the City of Ferndale is providing public notice of the availability of applications for amendment or revision to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Completed amendments, with associated fees, must be received by the City no later than the close of business Friday, April 30, 2021.

All applications shall be submitted on such forms as provided by the City, and incomplete applications will not be accepted. Forms are available online at https://ci-ferndale-wa.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/DocumentsView or may be requested by sending an email to [email protected] Complete applications must be submitted online at www.cityofferndale.org/permits. If you have any questions please contact Jori Burnett, City Administrator, at (360) 685-2351 or at [email protected]

Published March 31, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JORDAN A. BLANKENSHIP,

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-01616-6 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.51 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: March 31, 2021

Administrator:

Deborah Blankenship

Address for Mailing or Service: Dalynne Singleton/Gourley Law Group P.O. Box 1091/1002 Tenth Street

Snohomish, WA 98291

Published March 31, April 7 & 14, 2021