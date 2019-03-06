LEGALS- MARCH 6, 2019

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below.Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale.Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council.Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting.For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2351.

DATE OF NOTICE: March 6, 2019

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City Center

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes the approval of a program that would describe the minimum criteria for potential developments which, due to their size, mix of residential and commercial uses, and other factors, are expected to have the effect of revitalizing the Downtown core, and which may act as “catalysts” for future public and private investment.The specific development projects are unknown at this time, and the Catalyst Program would be limited to up to three developments that must each meet the criteria of the program in order to be eligible for fee waivers.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the proposed program

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: March 6, 2019 – March 18, 2019

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, City Administrator

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2351

[email protected]

Published March 6, 2019

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of March 4, 2019

Ordinance #2087

An ordinance amending the City’s land disturbance regulations

Ordinance #2088

An ordinance amending the City’s procedures for posting public notices

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published March 6, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 11/08/2018 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

File No.:17-121895 Title Order No.:245404550 Grantor: Shawn O. Gisvold, a Single Man Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Park Place Securities, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1 Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Reference number of the deed of trust: 2040700120 Parcel number(s): 30117 / 3704062203150000 Abbreviated legal description: Lot 50, Plat of Sudden Valley, Division 5 Commonly known as: 19 Highwood Circle, Bellingham, WA 98229-7769 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on March 15, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 AM at the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 50, Plat of Sudden Valley, Division 5, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 10 of plats, pages 48-50, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated June 25, 2004, recorded July 1, 2004, under Auditor’s File No. 2040700120, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Shawn O. Gisvold, a Single Man as Grantor, to Chicago Title Insurance Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Argent Mortgage Company, LLC as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as attorney-in-fact for Wachovia Bank, N.A. as Trustee Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of November 1, 2004 asset backed pass-through certificates series 2004-WWF1 to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor-in-interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Park Place Securities, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1 under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2120101563. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the February 1, 2013 installment on in the sum of $47,298.40 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,327.76 as of November 6, 2018. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $50,270.65. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $79,069.37, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from January 1, 2013, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $122,009.04. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 15, 2019. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 4, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 4, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 4, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 HIGHWOOD CIR Bellingham, WA 98229-7769 Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 532 Sudden Valley Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 HIGHWOOD CIR Bellingham, WA 98229-7769 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 532 Sudden Valley Bellingham, WA 98229 by both first class and certified mail on September 27, 2018 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on September 27, 2018 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 HIGHWOOD CIR Bellingham, WA 98229-7769 Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 532 Sudden Valley Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 19 HIGHWOOD CIR Bellingham, WA 98229-7769 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold a/k/a Shawn Orin Gisvold 532 Sudden Valley Bellingham, WA 98229 State of Washington c/o Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom 311 Grand Avenue Bellingham, WA 98225 State of Washington c/o The Attorney General 1125 Washington Street SE PO Box 40100 Olympia, WA 98504-0100 All City Bail Bonds R/A: Troy E. Hansen PO Box 24307 Seattle, WA 98124 All City Bail Bonds 3118 Broadway Everett, WA 98201 Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District 1220 Lakeway Drive Bellingham, WA 98229 Sudden Valley Community Association 4 Clubhouse Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Sudden Valley Community Association R/A: CJ Services Corporation 1500 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225 U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor-in-interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1 4801 Frederica Street Owensboro, KY 42301 Thomas D. Neeleman, Attorney Attorney at Law 1904 Wetmore Ave Ste 200 Everett, WA 98201 K. Michael Fitzgerald 600 University Street #2200 Seattle, WA 98101 Occupant(s) 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229-7769 XIII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 7th day of November, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON

Published February 13 and March 6, 2019

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-834225-SH Title Order No.: 170126444-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 1990903679

Parcel Number(s): 390420 240124 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: BRUCE A PULLAR AND JEAN PULLAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/15/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT 3, AS DELINEATED ON NIENABER SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 65, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1440586, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: A 60 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS GRANTED ON INSTRUMENT RECORDED MAY 9, 1975 AND APRIL 17, 1978 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1188005 AND 1285754. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL C: A 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON NIENABER SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 65, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1440586, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 5795 Giarde Lane, Bellingham, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/24/1999, recorded 9/29/1999, under Instrument No. 1990903679 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from BRUCE A PULLAR AND JEAN PULLAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE CO., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of CORNERSTONE MORTGAGE CO., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-0700636

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $27,568.29.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $71,087.55, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/15/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/4/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/6/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-834225-SH.

Dated: 10/30/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Erome Lucas, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-834225-SH Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0146891 2/13/2019 3/6/2019

Published February 13 and March 6, 2019

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-839023-SH

Title Order No.: 8743770

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2150603962

Parcel Number(s): 119860 / 4001301871460148

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JACQUELINE B. HARTMAN, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/15/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: UNIT NO. 1116, SATURNA CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED MAY 9, 1985, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1506392, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7806 BIRCH BAY DR #1116, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/25/2015, recorded 6/30/2015, under Instrument No. 2150603962 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 11/16/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-1101876 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JACQUELINE B. HARTMAN, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $8,085.97.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $162,957.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/15/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/4/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/28/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-839023-SH.

Dated: 10/30/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-839023-SH Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0146898 2/13/2019 3/6/2019

Published February 13 and March 6, 2019

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF CHARTWELL ESTATES CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MEIFANG LIU, a single person, and MEIFANG LIU and JOHN DOE LIU, husband and wife, and the marital community thereof, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 18 2 02199 37

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Meifang Liu, a single person, and Meifang Liu and John Doe Liu, husband and wife, and the marital community thereof, if any.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 4th day of February, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Unit Owners Association of Chartwell Estates Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Unit No. 129, Building 10, Chartwell Estates Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 960614169, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 380222 528492 0017

PID: 49615

DATED this 28th day of January, 2019.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published February 6, 13, 20 & 27 and March 6 & 13, 2019