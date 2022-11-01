LEGALS- March 9, 2022

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT:

Ramon Llanos, LDES INC.

APPLICATION NUMBER(S):

21004-PP (12/14/2021), 22001-SE (01/12/2022)

PROJECT LOCATION:

The subject property (“the property”) is located at 2593 Thornton Street, parcel 390124416472 0000, The 3.98-acre property is generally located West of Church Road, east of Eagle Ridge Elementary School.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant proposes to develop, through the long plat process, a subdivision of up to 10 single-family lots on a 3.98-acre lot. The development will take access off Thornton Street.

Impacts to the existing, on-site Category IV wetland will be avoided, with some buffer reduction and buffer enhancement proposed consistent with the City of Ferndale Critical Areas Ordinance.

Civil improvements will include new public roads with curb, gutter, and sidewalk and water, sewer and storm improvements.

The subdivision proposal to create up to 10-lots requires preliminary plat approval from the Hearing Examiner.

Development activities include impacts to on-site wetland buffers and, therefore, a SEPA review is required.

A public hearing will be noticed at a future date.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

Mach 09, 2022 – March 23, 2022

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR:

Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

The applicant will comply with all applicable City, Corps and Ecology regulations.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance.

ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES: All residential units constructed in the project will meet Washington State Energy Code requirements.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 5 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

PLANTS: Landscaping improvements will conform to City of Ferndale standards.

ANIMALS: Preserve existing vegetation by limiting clearing to areas necessary for construction.

LAND USE AND SHORELINE: The project is compatible with the existing land use classification.

RECREATION: The development will have sufficient common useable space per Ferndale Municipal Code.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of traffic impact fees shall be paid pursuant to building permit approval and subject to the most recent TIFF rate. The access road will be constructed to City standard. A traffic impact analysis has been reviewed and approved by the City. No off-site improvements have been recommend per the traffic impact analysis.

PUBLIC SERVICES: Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure will be constructed to city standards; payment of water and sewer connection fees are owed.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Outdoor lights will be directed downward.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Provision of fire protection infrastructure per Fire District Requirements; traffic control during construction shall be coordinated between the applicant, Ferndale Public Works Department and the Ferndale Police Department.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published March 9, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR SPOKANE COUNTY

Estate of:

JACK RONALD DAVIS, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00378-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: March 2, 2022

Grant W. Riva WSBA # 13990

Attorney for Gregory B. Davis

Personal Representative of Decedent’s Estate

GRANT W. RIVA

Attorney at Law

308 W. 1st Ave., Suite 207

Spokane, WA 99201

(509) 326-2146

Published March 2, 9 & 16, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

FRANK MOSER

and

BARBARA MOSER

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00566-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

March 2, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Alan Knutson

2211 Rimland Drive #422

Bellingham, WA 98229

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published March 2, 9 & 16, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR SKAGIT COUNTY

IN THE INTEREST OF WYATT WAYNE BROWN,

persons under the age of eighteen.

No. 21-5-00030-29

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF

PETITION AND HEARING ON

TERMINATION OF PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

TO: KENNETH WAYNE BROWN

The Petitioners have filed with the Clerk of the above Court a Petition requesting that the parent/child relationship between the mother of the above-named child be terminated.

A copy of the Petition is attached hereto.

You may respond to this Summons and Petition by filing a written response with the Clerk of the Court and serving a copy of your response on the person signing this Summons. IF you do not serve your written response within 30 days after the date this Summons was served on you, exclusive of the day of service, the Court may enter an Order of Default against you permanently terminating all of your rights to the above-named child. The Court may, without further notice to your, enter an Order relinquishing the child to the Petitioner, terminating your parent/child relationship and approving or providing for the adoption of the above-named child.

The child was born of January 23, 2014.

The child’s father as listed on the birth certificate is Kenneth Wayne Brown, and the child’s mother is Kerri Lynn Little.

The court hearing on this matter shall be held on April 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Skagit County Superior Court, Room to be announced, in Mount Vernon, Washington. Your failure to appear at this hearing may result in a Default Order permanently terminating all of your rights to the above-named child.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney. You are further notified that you have a right to file under Chapter 26.26 RCW a claim for paternity.

You are further notified that your failure to file a claim of paternity within 20 days of the date of service of this notice and Summons upon you or your failure to respond to the Petitioner within 20 days of the date of the service of Summons and Notice upon you, is grounds to terminate your parent/child relationship with respect to the child. One method of filing your response is serving a copy of the petitioner by sending the response by Certified Mail with Return Receipt Requested.

DATED this _16th _ day of February, 2022.

/s/ Richard M. Sybrandy

RICHARD M. SYBRANDY – WSBA #25114

Attorney for Petitioners

File Response with:

Clerk of Court

Skagit County Courthouse

205 W. Kincaid Street

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Serve a copy of your Response on the Petitioner’s attorney.

Published February 23, March 2 & 9, 2022

SUMM

DISTRICT COURT

CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA

SWITCH, LTD., a Nevada limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DATASSURE CORP., a Nevada corporation; DOES 1 through 10; and ROE ENTITIES 11 through 20, inclusive,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: A-22-846470-C

DEPT. NO.: XXIV

SUMMONS

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint.

1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this Summons is served on you exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following:

a. File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court.

b. Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.

2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint.

3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.

Issued at the direction of:

/s/: Lynnel M. Reyes

Lynnel M. Reyes, Esq.

Nevada Bar No. 14604

Switch, Ltd.

7135 South Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89118

Attorneys for Plaintiff

By: Deputy Clerk Date 1/11/2022

County Courthouse

200 Lewis Avenue

Las Vegas, Nevada 89101

Published March 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DEPENDENCY

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO:

Zachary Walkingstick, Father of Zion Kenneth Walkingstick, b.d. 10/16/18, Dependency Petition 21-7-00443-31 filed on November 9, 2021.

A Preliminary Hearing on May 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and a Fact Finding hearing on June 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. will be held on this matter at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

These hearings will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.050. This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at both of said hearings regarding your child. If you do not appear at the first (preliminary) hearing, the court may cancel the second hearing and take evidence and enter an order without further notice to you. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; JASON GREENFIELD, Deputy Clerk

PLEASE NOTE: The hearing will be held via Zoom. You may appear either via video and audio, audio only, or in person. The Zoom link, telephone call-in number, meeting ID, and password for the hearing can be found at: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/195/Juvenile-Court

Published March 9, 16 & 23, 2022