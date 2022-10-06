LEGALS- May 11, 2022

FERNDALE

City of Ferndale

Invitation to Bid

WHISKEY CREEK BURIED STRUCTURE PROCUREMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE CITY OF FERNDALE, WA that sealed bids will be received by the City of Ferndale at Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, until 2:00 PM, Wednesday May 25, 2022, The opening and reading of the bids will then be live streamed via Microsoft Teams. This contract calls for the purchase, supply and delivery of a precast reinforced concrete buried structure for Whiskey Creek. To view the full invitation to bid, please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/malloy-avenue-whiskey-creek-culvert-replacement-project/

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published May 4 & 11, 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed zoning map amendment within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: J.P. Slagle, Freeland and Associates Inc.

APPLICATION NUMBERS:

21001-SE, 21001-REZ

DATE OF APPLICATION:

November 15, 2021

PROJECT LOCATION:

5440 Barrett Road, Ferndale, WA

Parcel number:

3902281742130000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests the zoning be changed from Mixed Use Commercial (MXD) to General Business (GB). The proposed zoning is consistent with the existing comprehensive plan land use designation of Commercial.

The applicant further requests approval to utilize up to 2.5 acres to develop self-storage uses on the property. The applicant is proposing to construct several storage buildings; a 15,263 square foot storage building, a 2,500 square foot, storage building, a 2,400 square foot storage building, and a 1,600 square foot storage building. Up to 1.8 acres of the site will be paved to allow for parking, vehicle storage, and access.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

May 11, 2022 – May 25, 2022

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. City of Ferndale Planning Commission recommendation

3. Ferndale City Council Approval

4. Site Plan Review/Approval

5. Land Disturbance Permit

6. Building Permit

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated, dump trucks will be covered, and regular inspection of vehicles will be performed.

WATER: The contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

Stormwater will be treated according to current standards in the current edition of the DOE Stormwater Management Manual for Western Washington and the Highway Runoff Manual.

The applicant will comply with all applicable City, Corps and Ecology regulations.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance.

ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES

All buildings shall meet Washington State Energy Code requirements.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH:

Construction will be limited to the legal working hours for construction as stated in the Ferndale Municipal Code. Generally, working hours will occur between 7am to 10pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

PLANTS: Landscaping improvements will conform to City of Ferndale standards.

ANIMALS: Preserve existing vegetation by limiting clearing to areas necessary for construction.

LAND USE AND SHORELINE: The project is compatible with the existing land use classification.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of traffic impact fees shall be paid pursuant to building permit approval and subject to the most recent TIF rate. The access road will be constructed to City standard. A traffic impact analysis shall be reviewed and approved by the City.

PUBLIC SERVICES: Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure will be constructed to city standards; payment of water and sewer connection fees are owed.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Outdoor lights will be directed downward.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Provision of fire protection infrastructure per Fire District Requirements; traffic control during construction shall be coordinated between the applicant, Ferndale Public Works Department, and the Ferndale Police Department.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published May 11, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-21-893166-SW Title Order No.: 02-21010574 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2080200652, Book XX, Page XX Parcel Number(s): 3803060674180000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: BRUCE G. VERKIST*, AN UNMARRIED MAN *HTTA BRUCE VERKIST Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/10/2022, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE SOUTH 300 FEET OF THE WEST 145 FEET OF LOT 14, ELDRIDGE AND KLINE’S GARDEN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WHATCOM, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 30, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 156 KLINE ROAD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/24/2008, recorded 2/6/2008, under Instrument No. 2080200652, records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from BRUCE G. VERKIST*, AN UNMARRIED MAN *HTTA BRUCE VERKIST, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130602626 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $21,759.98. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $118,815.91, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2019 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/10/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/30/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/30/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/30/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/27/2021. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-21-893166-SW. Dated: 1/27/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-21-893166-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0176508 5/11/2022 6/1/2022

Published May 11 & June 1, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOAN T. COSTELLO, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00414-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION April 27, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE John E. Costello

651 Moji Lane NW

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published April 27 & May 4, 11, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of SARA SULERI GOODYEAR, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00417-37

Judge: ROBERT E. OLSON

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: APRIL 27, 2022

Personal Representative: TILLAT KHALID

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published April 27 & May 4, 11, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of MAXINE E. REYNOLDS, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00391-37

Judge: Robert E. Olson

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 27, 2022

Personal Representative: SEAN T. REYNOLDS

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Glass, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225;

Phone: 360-733-0212

Published April 27 & May 4, 11, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Alpha A. Kindlund, deceased

Case No. 22-4-000439-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 4, 2022

Julianna Kindlund-Carpenter, Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate:

James E. Britain, WSBA# 6456

Barron Smith Daugert PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-0212

Published May 4, 11 & 18, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Bruce Alvin Swanson, deceased

Case No. 22-4-000408-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 4, 2022

Craig MacDonald and Kami Alexander, Co-Personal Representatives

Attorney for Estate:

James E. Britain, WSBA# 6456

Barron Smith Daugert PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-0212

Published May 4, 11 & 18, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

MARY J. HORTON, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00464-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

May 11, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Richard L. Finis

10350 W. Petearana

Boise, ID 83704

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published May 11, 18 & 25, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Chambers & Chambers, LLC, 5344 E. 21st Drive, Bellingham, WA, 98226 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit for the Wolf Hollow APO Subdivision, located west of Sand Road, approximately 0.8 miles north of Smith Road, in Whatcom County, WA. This project will involve 2.5 acres of soil disturbance for construction activities. The receiving water is an on-site stream, which flows north to Anderson Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in the Department’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, Water Quality Program, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

Published May 11 & 18, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DEPENDENCY

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO: Paul Ford, Alleged Father of Nessyie Marie Morey, b.d. 01/07/21, Dependency Petition 21-7-00016-31 filed on January 12, 2021.

A Preliminary Hearing on July 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and a Fact Finding hearing on August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. will be held on this matter at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

These hearings will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.050. This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at both of said hearings regarding your child. If you do not appear at the first (preliminary) hearing, the court may cancel the second hearing and take evidence and enter an order without further notice to you. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; SARAH SMITH, Deputy Clerk

PLEASE NOTE: The hearing will be held via Zoom. You may appear either via video and audio, audio only, or in person. The Zoom link, telephone call-in number, meeting ID, and password for the hearing can be found at: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/195/Juvenile-Court

Published May 11, 18 & 25, 2022