LEGALS- MAY 15, 2019

FERNDALE

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Thornton Street Overpass Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary. Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Number located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPN #: 390218 557008 0000, TPN #: 390217 044007 0000, TPN #: 390217 080018 0000, TPN #: 390217 086082 0000, TPN #: 390217 115075 0000, TPN #: 390217 155055 0000 TPN #: 390219 565559 0000, TPN #: 390220 015530 0000, TPN #: 390220 082516 0000, TPN #: 390220 153520 0000, TPN #: 390220 153490 0000

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on May 20, 2019 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at (360) 685-2376.

Susan Duncan, CITY CLERK.

Published May 8 & 15, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CITY OF FERNDALE SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on June 3, 2019, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Ferndale City Council Chambers at 5694 Second Avenue to hear the following:

The proposed 2020 to 2025, Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which prioritizes street construction and reconstruction projects within the City of Ferndale.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend and enter either written or oral testimony.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

Published May 15 & 22, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-12-527833-SH

Title Order No.: 170301347

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2050806047

Parcel Number(s): 3803221882380000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MICHELLE GORDON, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-17

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/24/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT 24 AND ALL OF LOT 25, BLOCK 19, SILVER BEACH ON LAKE WHATCOM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 99, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 2818 FLINT STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/23/2005, recorded 8/29/2005, under Instrument No. 2050806047 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MICHELLE GORDON, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of NATIONS FIRST LENDING, INC., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-17, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2060601984

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $482,645.81.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $458,433.77, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/24/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/13/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/13/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/13/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/18/2012.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-12-527833-SH.

Dated: 1/15/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee

By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-12-527833-SH

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149361

Published April 24 & May 15, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

GRANTOR: Barbara Heston, who acquired title as Barbara Wallace

CURRENT BENEFICIARY OF DEED OF TRUST: Alaska Financial Company III, LLC

CURRENT TRUSTEE OF THE DEED OF TRUST: BD Services Corporation

CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: LoanCare Account Servicing

REFERENCE NUMBER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: 2080100258, 2080100259, 2130100004 2130100005, 2019-0300528

PARCEL NO.: 390219 424126 0000 PID 94677

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 14th day of June, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. at the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to wit: LOT 4, AS DELINEATED ON MEADOW GREENS SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 20 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 33, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 900108059, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Any terms used in this description that are not defined herein shall be defined as those are defined in the Deed of Trust. Commonly known as: 5791 Legoe Avenue, Ferndale, WA 98248. This address is provided for reference purposes only and in no way limits or expands the property legally described above. The Property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 27, 2007, recorded January 4, 2008, under Auditor’s File No. 2080100258, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Barbara Heston, who acquired titled as Barbara Wallace, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Insurance Company, as Original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Security First Mortgage, Inc. as the Original Beneficiary. Alaska Financial Company III, LLC is the current beneficiary under such Deed of Trust pursuant to Assignments of Deed of Trust recorded under Whatcom County Auditor’s File Nos. 2080100259, 2130100004 and 2130100005.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Loan Matured January 5, 2014 ARREARAGES: A. Unpaid principal: $68,646.28 B. Interest through March 6, 2019: $6,313.55 C. Late charges: $1,620.00 D. Other Fees and Reconveyance Charges $528.50 Total arrearages: $77,108.33 COSTS AND FEES: A. Trustee’s Fees: $1,500.00 B. Attorney’s Fees: $500.00 C. Title Report: $590.24 D. Recording Fees: $103.00 E. Serving/Posting of Notices: $180.00 F. Postage/Copying expense: $135.97 Total costs and fees: $3,009.21 TOTAL COSTS AND ARREARAGES AS OF MARCH 6, 2019: $80,117.54

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $68,646.28 together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 6th day of May, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. Of course, as time passes, additional interest, foreclosure fees, costs, lender advances and other charges specified in the loan documents may become due and payable. Because the payoff amount will change over time, because some of the charges can only be estimated at this time, and because the amount necessary to pay off the entire indebtedness may include presently unknown expenditures required to preserve the property or to comply with state or local law, it will be necessary for you to contact the Trustee before the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you will be required to pay. Tender of payment or performance must be made in the full amount by certified funds or cash equivalent to: LoanCare Account Servicing, 4330 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226, 1-800-919-3009

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 14th day of June, 2019. The defaults referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured before the sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the sale, the defaults as set forth in paragraph III, together with accruing interest, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, are cured and the trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): Barbara Heston, fka Barbara Wallace, 5620 Poplar Pl., Ferndale, WA 98248; Barbara Heston, fka Barbara Wallace, 5791 Legoe Ave., Ferndale, WA 98248; Barbara Heston, fka Barbara Wallace, P.O. Box 2952, Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Barbara Hesto, fka Barbara Wallace, 5620 Poplar Pl., Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Barbara Heston, fka Barbara Wallace, 5791 Legoe Ave., Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Barbara Heston, fka Barbara Wallace, P.O. Box 2952, Ferndale, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on the 1st day of February, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on the 1st day of February, 2019 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

DATED this 11th day of March, 2019.

BD Services Corporation, Trustee

Sallye Quinn

By Sallye Quinn, Secretary

300 North Commercial

Post Office Box 5008

Bellingham, Washington 98227

Tel. (360) 733-0212

Fax (360) 738-2341

E-mail: [email protected]

Published May 15 and June 5, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

IF YOU FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED IN BANKRUPTCY, THIS COMMUNICATION IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY IN REM REGARDING THE REAL PROPERTY REFERENCED BELOW AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT THIS DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

GRANTOR: Chris Heston and Barbara Heston, husband and wife

CURRENT BENEFICIARY OF DEED OF TRUST: Alaska Financial Company III, LLC

CURRENT TRUSTEE OF THE DEED OF TRUST: BD Services Corporation

CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: LoanCare Account Servicing

REFERENCE NUMBER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: 2080100296, 2080100297, 2130100006, 2130100007, 2019-0300529

PARCEL NO.: 380219 140122 0000 PID 49514

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 14th day of June, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. at the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to wit: THAT PORTION OF A TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 920415195, BEING A PORTION OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 8 AND 9, SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A MONUMENT MARKING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 8 AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9; THENCE NORTH 89°49’25” EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9 A DISTANCE OF 480.73 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A TRACT OF LAND AS SURVEYED AND SHOWN UNDER THAT CERTAIN RECORD OF SURVEY FILED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUIDITOR’S FILE NO. 930205128; THENCE SOUTH 00°10’35” EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF AND AT A RIGHT ANGLE TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9 A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT OF LAND; THENCE NORTH 89°49’25” EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE THEREOF AND PARALLEL TO SAID NORTH LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9 A DISTANCE OF 164.16 FEET TO THE WEST MARGIN OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 652, COMMONLY KNOWN AS LUMMI SHORE DRIVE; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID WEST MARGIN OF LUMMI SHORE DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 340 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT BEING SOUTH 00°10’35” EAST, 226.00 FEET AND NORTH 89°49’25” EAST 174.19 FEET FROM SAID NORTHWEST CORNER OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9; THENCE SOUTH 89°49’25” WEST PARALLEL TO SAID NORTH LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9 A DISTANCE OF 174.19 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9; THENCE SOUTH 89°58’55” WEST PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 305.81 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°34’01” WEST PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 226.00 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE THEREOF; THENCE NORTH 89°58’55” EAST ALONG SAID NORTH LINE A DISTANCE OF 305.81 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Any terms used in this description that are not defined herein shall be defined as those are defined in the Deed of Trust. Commonly known as: 3401 Lummi Shore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226.This address is provided for reference purposes only and in no way limits or expands the property legally described above.

The Property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 27, 2007, recorded January 4, 2008, under Auditor’s File No. 2080100296, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Chris Heston and Barbara Heston, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Insurance Company, as Original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Security First Mortgage, Inc. as the Original Beneficiary. Alaska Financial Company III, LLC is the current beneficiary under such Deed of Trust pursuant to Assignments of Deed of Trust recorded under Whatcom County Auditor’s File Nos. 2080100297, 2130100006 and 2130100007.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Loan Matured January 5, 2014

ARREARAGES: A. Unpaid principal: $113,551.91 B. Interest through March 6, 2019: $8,916.97 C. Late charges: $2,760.00 D. Tax Advances: $15,491.51 E. Other Fees and Reconveyance Charges: $517.45 Total arrearages: $141,237.84 COSTS AND FEES: A. Trustee’s Fees: $1,500.00 B. Attorney’s Fees: $500.00 C. Title Report: $696.77 D. Recording Fees: $103.00 E. Serving/Posting of Notices: $180.00 F. Postage/Copying expense: $135.97 Total costs and fees: $3,115.74 TOTAL COSTS AND ARREARAGES AS OF MARCH 6, 2019: $144,353.58

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $113,551.91 together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 19th day of June, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. Of course, as time passes, additional interest, foreclosure fees, costs, lender advances and other charges specified in the loan documents may become due and payable. Because the payoff amount will change over time, because some of the charges can only be estimated at this time, and because the amount necessary to pay off the entire indebtedness may include presently unknown expenditures required to preserve the property or to comply with state or local law, it will be necessary for you to contact the Trustee before the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you will be required to pay. Tender of payment or performance must be made in the full amount by certified funds or cash equivalent to: LoanCare Account Servicing, 4330 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226 Phone: 1-800-919-3009

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 14th day of June, 2019. The defaults referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured before the sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the sale, the defaults as set forth in paragraph III, together with accruing interest, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, are cured and the trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): Chris Heston, 5620 Poplar Pl, Ferndale, WA 98248; Chris Heston, 3401 Lummi Shore Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226; Chris Heston, P.O. Box 2952, Fernalde, WA 98248; Barbara Heston, 5620 Poplar Pl., Ferndale, WA 98248; Barbara Heston, 3401 Lummi Shore Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226; Barbara Heston, P.O. Box 2952, Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Chris Heston, 5620 Poplar Pl., Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Chris Heston, 3401 Lummi Shore Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Chris Heston, P.O. Box 2952, Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Barbara Heston, 5620 Poplar Pl., Ferndale, WA 98248; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Barbara Heston, 3401 Lummi Shore Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226; Spouse or Domestic Partner of Barbara Heston, P.O. Box 2952, Ferndale, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on the 1st day of February, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on the 1st day of February, 2019 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

DATED this 11th day of March, 2019.

BD Services Corporation, Trustee

Sallye Quinn

By Sallye Quinn, Secretary

300 North Commercial

Post Office Box 5008

Bellingham, Washington 98227

Tel. (360) 733-0212

Fax (360) 738-2341

E-mail: [email protected]

Published May 15 and June 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re: the Estate of: MARIANNE ZAWICKI

Deceased

No. 19-4-00240-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in this manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative’s address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3) or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11-40-051 AND 11-40-060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 15, 2019

Personal Representative:

Crystal Sprague

2822 Nequalicum Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published May 15, 22 & 29, 2019

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

LUMMI ISLAND SCENIC ESTATES COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JENNIFER LEIGH DUBROW, who originally acquired title as JENNIFER LEIGH BOHL, as her separate property, and JENNIFER LEIGH DUBROW and JOHN DOE DUBROW, and the marital community thereof, if any; WAYNE HEROLD BOHL, Trustee of THE WAYNE HEROLD BOHL INTER VIVOS TRUST, dated July 26, 1980; BERNICE NORMA BOHL, Trustee of THE BERNICE NORMA BOHL INTER VIVOS TRUST, dated July 26, 1980; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 19 2 00077 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Jennifer Leigh Dubrow, who originally acquired title as Jennifer Leigh Bohl, as her separate property, and Jennifer Leigh Dubrow and John Doe Dubrow, and the marital community thereof, if any.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 15th day of May, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Lummi Island Scenic Estates Community Club, Inc. and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Lot 1, Block 3, Plat of Lummi Island Scenic Estates, Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 1 through 3, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 370123 426551 0000

PID: 14827

DATED this 9th day of May, 2019.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published May 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 12 & 19, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Whatcom County Sheriff

A Judgment of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on1/25/2018. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: US BANK NA, 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY, 42301; against UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY in rem with a money award in the amount of $124,523.28 plus post judgment interest at the rate of 3.9900% per annum from 1/25/2018 to date of sale, with a per diem of $13.61 and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, 0 month redemption period.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 0 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on November 22, 2011, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant had thereafter acquired in the real property described as follows:

Exhibit A:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

APN/Parcel No. 4051225252040000 and commonly known as: 8252 Skeena Way, Blaine, WA 98230-9546.

Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.

WITNESS, the Honorable Alfred L. Heydrich, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 6th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION

ON REAL PROPERTY

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, A Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATOCM COUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To Take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment.

On February 28, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in the Superior Court of Whatcom County, Washington under cause number 18-2-02064-37. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal:

$54,111.09 (Unit 1408)

$51,289.30 (Unit 1407)

(b) Attorneys’ Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,184.74

(d) Amount actually due: $110,084.13, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorney’s fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Unit Nos. 1407 and 1408, Clearwater Condominiums, according to the Declaration thereof, under Auditor’s File No. 1281254, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington;

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington;

Tax Parcel Nos 390705 469379 0028/ P110114 and 390705 469379 0029/ P110115

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 26th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes. BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 16-2-01100-1

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On March 6, 2019, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, obtained an Order of Default and Entry of Default Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of WHATCOM, against defendants The Unknown heirs and Devisees of Joanne M. Allen, Deceased; The Estate of Luella R. Claypool, Deceased; The unknown Heirs and Devisees of Charles w. Allen, Deceased; Discover Bank; Bank of America, N.A.; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services; and Persons or Parties Unknown claiming any right, title lien or interest in the property described in the complaint (collectively “Defendants”).

It is Ordered, adjudged and decreed that the land and premises located at 1331 Oriental Ave., Bellingham, WA 98229 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., THENCE EAST 860 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208 FEET 8 INCHES TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE SOUTH TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO GALE PFUELER UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1044359; THENCE EASTERLY 211.93 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PFUELLER TRACT; THENCE NORTH TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE WEST 3.48 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE NORTH TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT CONVEYED TO THE NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF SEATTLE IN SELLER’S ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT AND DEED, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 651441 IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE WEST 211.93 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION.

PARCEL B:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M. DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 220 FEET SOUTH AND 30 FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO RICHARD H. FISCHER AND WIFE BY DEED RECORDED IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS FILE NO. 792217, AND A PROJECTION OF SAID SOUTHERLY LINE, 220 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER 100 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE 220 FEET; MORE OR LESS TO A POINT 30 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, THENCE NORTHERLY IN A DIRECT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LESS ROADS. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Assessor’s Parcel Number 3803341195360000.

Commonly referred to as: 1331 Oriental Ave., Bellingham, WA 98229 referred to in the Default Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through March 14, 2019 is $255,747.64 consisting of the following: principal balance in the amount of $118,824.24, interest and fees in the amount of $130,462.66, attorney fees and costs in the amount of $5,646.48, plus prejudgment interest from February 1, 2019 to March 6, 2019 in the amount of $655.38 ($19,.83 x 33 days), plus post-judgment interest accruing after March 6, 2019 through March 14, 2019, at the rate of 6.1% annum, in the amount of $158.88 ($19.86 per diem x 8 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff is informed and believes the Subject Property is and has been abandoned for at least 6 months and therefore the provisions of RCW 61.12.093 are applicable and there is no period of redemption following the sale of the Subject Property.

WITNESS, the Honorable David M. Thorn, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 25th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, June 7, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8252 SKEENA WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230-9546

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 405122 525204 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $124,523.28

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP

JUDSON TAYLOR

108 1ST AVENUE SOUTH, STE. 300

SEATTLE, WA 98104

206-596-4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 10500 Mt Baker Hwy, Time Share Units 1407 and 1408, Glacier, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

UNIT NOS. 1407 AND 1408, CLEARWATER CONDOMINIUMS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1281254, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 469379 0028; 390705 469379 0029

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $110,084.13

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

Seth A. Woolson

1500 Railroad Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02175-37

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF LA BAHIA CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

PETER A. FOHN, a single man, and the marital community of PETER A. FOHN and JANE DOE FOHN, if any; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: PETER A. FOHN, a single man, and the marital community of PETER A. FOHN and JANE DOE FOHN, if any; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 919 HIGH STREET #201, BELLINGHAM, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

UNIT 201, LA BAHIA CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITORS FILE NO. 910925130, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380331 159450 0002

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,914.25 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8 & 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO.16-2-01100-1

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS:1331 ORIENTAL AVENUE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., THENCE EAST 860 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208 FEET 8 INCHES TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE SOUTH TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO GALE PFUELER UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1044359; THENCE EASTERLY 211.93 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PFUELLER TRACT; THENCE NORTH TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE WEST 3.48 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE NORTH TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT CONVEYED TO THE NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF SEATTLE IN SELLER’S ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT AND DEED, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 651441 IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE WEST 211.93 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION.

PARCEL B:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M. DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 220 FEET SOUTH AND 30 FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO RICHARD H. FISCHER AND WIFE BY DEED RECORDED IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS FILE NO. 792217, AND A PROJECTION OF SAID SOUTHERLY LINE, 220 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER 100 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE 220 FEET; MORE OR LESS TO A POINT 30 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, THENCE NORTHERLY IN A DIRECT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.LESS ROADS.SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO.380334 119536 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, June 7, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $255,747.64 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date.For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BROADNAX & STEELE

Kingston Bowen

11335 NE 122nd , Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

206.209.0375

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By:SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published May 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2019