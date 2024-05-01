LEGALS- May 15, 2024

FERNDALE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR CITY OF FERNDALE

SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024 to hear the following: The proposed 2025 to 2030, Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which prioritizes street construction and reconstruction projects within the City of Ferndale.

The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex Building, 5694 Second Avenue. This is an open public meeting as defined by the Open Public meetings act.

All persons interested in providing a public comment are encouraged to attend and participate. Written comments may be submitted to Public Works Director Kevin Renz by emailing [email protected]. Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 3 will be included in the meeting record.

Susan Duncan, MMC

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published May 15 & 22, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of ANTHONY C. ZOLD, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-400335-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 1, 2024

Personal Representative:

DIANE D. LAVEILLE

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA # 37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published May 1, 8 & 15, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Safety Towers, LLC is proposing to construct a 112ft 7in monopine telecommunications tower facility located at 6081 Church Road, Ferndale, Whatcom County, WA 98248. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 012813-PR – CR, EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, or at 978.877.3493.

Published May 15, 2024

Westfront LLC, Eric Weden, PO Box 3246 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Eastfront Commercial, is located at 1695 Main St in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 2.65 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbodies are Tenmile Creek, Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 15 & 22, 2024

Westfront, LLC, Eric Weden, PO Box 3246 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Westfront Business Complex, is located at 5575 LABOUNTY DR in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 3.29 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 15 & 22, 2024

Westfront, LLC, Eric Weden, PO Box 3246 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Tenmile Creek Combined Mitigation, Lot C, is located at Barrett Road in Ferndale in Whatcom county. (Parcel 3902210241200000).

This project involves 3.13 acres of soil disturbance for Other (Wetland and Compensatory Flood mitigation) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Tenmile Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 15 & 22, 2024