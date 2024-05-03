LEGALS- May 22, 2024

FERNDALE

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

FOR CITY OF FERNDALE

SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024 to hear the following: The proposed 2025 to 2030, Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which prioritizes street construction and reconstruction projects within the City of Ferndale.

The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex Building, 5694 Second Avenue. This is an open public meeting as defined by the Open Public meetings act.

All persons interested in providing a public comment are encouraged to attend and participate. Written comments may be submitted to Public Works Director Kevin Renz by emailing [email protected]. Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 3 will be included in the meeting record.

Susan Duncan, MMC

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published May 15 & 22, 2024

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of May 20, 2024.

Ordinance #2243

An ordinance amending the Unified Fee Schedule

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website, (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published May 22, 2024

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME:

Richmond American Homes

20819 72nd Ave S Ste 110

Kent WA 98032

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Core Design, Inc. – Bob Nix

12100 NE 195th St Ste 300

Bothell WA 98011

APPLICATION NUMBER:

24002-AA, 24015-SFR-NEW

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: May 22, 2024

DATE OF APPLICATION:

May 03, 2024

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: May 15, 2024

SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE):

Not Applicable

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS:

5612 Farmstead Place, Ferndale WA

Parcel Number:

3902300964480000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is requesting an administrative adjustment per FMC 18.12.185 to FMC 18.32.090 (Maximum lot coverage) to increase the allowed lot coverage from 40% to 44.5%.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

May 22, 2024 – June 05, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: No

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

[email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Administrative Adjustment, City of Ferndale

2. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

Published May 22, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of BURTON JAY AND SUSAN JAY LIVING TRUST, and SUSAN JAY, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00436-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 22, 2024

Notice Agent: DANIEL A. JAY, Address: 325 Mavis Drive, Pleasanton CA 94566

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Attorney for Notice Agent: Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published May 22, 29 & June 5, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Westfront LLC, Eric Weden, PO Box 3246 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Eastfront Commercial, is located at 1695 Main St in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 2.65 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbodies are Tenmile Creek, Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 15 & 22, 2024

Westfront, LLC, Eric Weden, PO Box 3246 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Westfront Business Complex, is located at 5575 LABOUNTY DR in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 3.29 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 15 & 22, 2024

Westfront, LLC, Eric Weden, PO Box 3246 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Tenmile Creek Combined Mitigation, Lot C, is located at Barrett Road in Ferndale in Whatcom county. (Parcel 3902210241200000).

This project involves 3.13 acres of soil disturbance for Other (Wetland and Compensatory Flood mitigation) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Tenmile Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 15 & 22, 2024