LEGALS- May 25, 2022

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR CITY OF FERNDALE

SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on June 6, 2022 to hear the following:

The proposed 2023 to 2028, Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which prioritizes street construction and reconstruction projects within the City of Ferndale.

The meeting will be a hybrid-style meeting, with the option of attending in-person or remotely. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex, 5694 Second Avenue.

This is still an open public meeting as defined by the Open Public Meetings Act. The City will be using Microsoft Teams to livestream the council meeting. Members of the public do not need to download anything to view the proceedings. A link to the online meeting can be found on the City’s website

www.cityofferndale.org

All persons interested in providing a public comment are encouraged to submit their written comment to Public Works Director Kevin Renz by emailing HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” [email protected] Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 6th will be included in the meeting record. There will be limited capacity for in-person comments at the City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

Published May 25, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

MARY J. HORTON, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00464-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

May 11, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Richard L. Finis

10350 W. Petearana

Boise, ID 83704

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published May 11, 18 & 25, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Penelope H. Haaland (AKA Penni Heather Haaland), Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00013-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 18, 2022

Personal Representative:

Kimberley J. Lund

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published May 18, 25 & June 1, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of ANTONIA J. LEVI, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00487-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 18, 2022

Personal Representative: Matthew Levi

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Glass, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published May 18, 25 & June 1, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Dean A. Bode, deceased

Case No. 22-4-000479-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 18, 2022

Janet Nolan, Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate:

James E. Britain, WSBA# 6456

Barron Smith Daugert PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-0212

Published May 18, 25 & June 1, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

MICHAEL G. LOWER, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00496-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

May 25, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Cindy Maxwell

PO Box 32510

Bellingham, WA 98228

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published May 25 & June 1, 8, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Linde Inc., 4466 Aldergrove Rd, Ferndale, WA 98248 is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, known as Linde Inc. Ferndale located at 4466 Aldergrove Rd in Ferndale.

Activities requiring permit modification include requesting waiver of Level 3 corrective actions.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Washington Dept of Ecology

Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater

PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 18 & 25, 2022

Rubicon I.D.C., LLC, Matthew Lynch, PO Box 1065 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Thornton Heights, is located at 2583 Thornton Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 3 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Residential, Utilities construction activities.

All discharges and runoff goes to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 25 & June 1, 2022

Matia Contractors, Inc., 2112 Buchanan Loop, Ferndale, WA 98248 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed grading project is located at 2154 Buchanan Loop, Ferndale, Washington in Whatcom County.

This project involves approximately 7 acres of soil disturbance for fill and grade construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is California Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 25 & June 1, 2022

Douglas Farm LLC, 504 E Fairhaven Ave Burlington, WA 98233-1846, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Douglas Farms, is located at 2396 Douglas Rd, Ferndale, in Whatcom county.

This project involves 7.7 acres of soil disturbance for road, residential, and utilities construction activities.

All discharge and runoff goes to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published May 25 & June 1, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DEPENDENCY

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO: Paul Ford, Alleged Father of Nessyie Marie Morey, b.d. 01/07/21, Dependency Petition 21-7-00016-31 filed on January 12, 2021.

A Preliminary Hearing on July 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and a Fact Finding hearing on August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. will be held on this matter at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

These hearings will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.050. This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at both of said hearings regarding your child. If you do not appear at the first (preliminary) hearing, the court may cancel the second hearing and take evidence and enter an order without further notice to you. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; SARAH SMITH, Deputy Clerk

PLEASE NOTE: The hearing will be held via Zoom. You may appear either via video and audio, audio only, or in person. The Zoom link, telephone call-in number, meeting ID, and password for the hearing can be found at: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/195/Juvenile-Court

Published May 11, 18 & 25, 2022