LEGALS- November 11, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

TO: DESERT BAY, INC.

1577 Ten Mile Rd.

Everson, WA 98247-9604

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 11th day of December. 2020, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Whatcom County Courthouse, in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

PARCEL 1 (PID 85825):

THE EAST 332.20 FEET OF GOVERNMENT LOT 3, SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPTING THE SOUTH 20 ACRES OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3; THE NORTH LINE OF SAID 20 ACRES BEING PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL 2 (PID 85824):

THE EAST 332.20 FEET OF THE SOUTH 20.00 ACRES OF GOVERNMENT LOT 3, SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THE NORTH LINE OF SAID 20.00 ACRES BEING PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL 2-A:

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS PROVIDED BY DEED OF EASEMENT RECORDED MAY 19, 2008, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2080502695.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL 5 (PID 85807):

GOVERNMENT LOT 3, SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCELS:

THE SOUTH 20 ACRES OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3; THE NORTH LINE OF SAID 20 ACRES BEING PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3; AND THE NORTH 180 FEET OF THE WEST 100 FEET OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3; AND THE EAST 332.20 FEET OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3; AND RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR BAY ROAD.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2019-0500895, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from DESERT BAY, INC., a Washington Corporation to REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, a Washington Corporation, as TRUSTEE, to secure an obligation in favor of NICHOLAS C. REYNOLDS, BENEFICIARY.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the deed of trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Full Balance of Principal, Interest and Penalties, in the amount of $449,088.54 as of May 1, 2020.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal of $449,088.54, together with interest from May 1, 2020, as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the deed of trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrance on December 11, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by November 30, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before November 30, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after November 30, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following address:

1577 Ten Mile Rd.

Everson, WA 98247-9604

by both first class and certified mail on the 13th day of July, 2020, and was posted on the door of the property on July 7, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW.

Dated this 8th day of September, 2020.

REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, TRUSTEE

BY: KENT HABERLY, President

P.O. BOX 2116

1301 Riverside Drive Ste. A2

MOUNT VERNON, WA 98273

(360) 424-3323

Published November 11 & December 2, 2020