FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of November 16, 2020

Ordinance #2153

An ordinance setting the 2021 property tax

Ordinance #2154

An ordinance amending the 2020 operating budget

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published November 18, 2020