LEGALS- November 4, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale’s 2021 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. A copy thereof will be furnished to any taxpayer who requests it by contacting the City Clerk. Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 16, 2020 to consider the final budget for 2021.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published October 28 & November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 16th regarding the property tax levy for 2021.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan, MMC

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published October 28 & November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 500 069 263#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359. Although it is anticipated an updated order from the Governor will prohibit physical attendance at the meeting, if such order is not issued, a space will be made available at the City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

DATE OF NOTICE: November 04, 2020

APPLICANT: Golden Eagle Investments Ferndale LLLP

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Francine St Laurent, AVT Consulting LLC

PROJECT LOCATION: 2850 Nubgaard Road, Ferndale WA 98248

Parcel Number: 390124 348352 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to subdivide a 27.5-acre parcel, zoned Residential Single Family – Low, into eighty-nine (89) single family residential lots. The residential lots include eighty-five (85) single family detached homes and two (2) structures with four (4) attached single-family units. The proposal includes a public roadway, park tract, water and sanitary sewer improvements, stormwater facilities, wetland mitigation, parking, and other associated infrastructure. The applicant is proposing to maintain a landscaping buffer along the south property line.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests preliminary plat approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 04, 2020 – November 19, 2020

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed rezone request described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 921 890 182# 3. In-person at 5694 Second Avenue. In person attendance will be limited to 5 members of the public. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: November 04, 2020

APPLICANT: Darryl Chen

PROJECT LOCATION: 5912 Portal Way, Ferndale WA

Parcel Number: 390220 293230 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests that the Comprehensive Plan land use designation of this area change from High Density Residential to Commercial. The applicant further requests the zoning be changed from Residential Multifamily Medium (RMM) to Mixed Use Commercial. The proposed zoning is consistent with the proposed land use change.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council following the public hearing.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 04, 2020 – November 18, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 11:00 on Friday, November 20, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 500 069 263#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359. Although it is anticipated an updated order from the Governor will prohibit physical attendance at the meeting, if such order is not issued, a space will be made available at the City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

DATE OF NOTICE: November 04, 2020

APPLICANT: Ryan J. Robinson, Pilot Travel Centers, LLC

PROJECT LOCATION: 5670 Barrett Road Ferndale, WA

Parcel Number 390221 050043 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Pilot Travel Centers, LLC requests Shoreline Substantial Development approval from the Hearings Examiner to permit the installation of a 20,000-gallon underground storage tank with biodiesel fuel (that is partially located in the Shoreline Jurisdiction) and the construction of an 80-square-foot fuel injection enclosure at the existing Pilot Travel Center gas station (that is fully located in the Shoreline Jurisdiction). The project proposes no changes in land use or site design.

The project is located in the Urban Shoreline Jurisdiction. Therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development approval is required. The project is also located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and located adjacent (to the west) of the Barrett Lake complex.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a Shoreline Substantial Development review and approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 04, 2020 – November 20, 2020

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed rezone request described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 921 890 182# 3. In-person at 5694 Second Avenue. In person attendance will be limited to 5 members of the public. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: November 04, 2020

APPLICANT: Chad Schmitt, Rubicon IDC

PROJECT LOCATION: 2416 Main Street, Ferndale WA

Parcel Number: 390219 099023 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proposed amendment would change the Comprehensive Plan land use designation of the subject property from Medium Density Residential (RS Medium-Single Family Zoning) to High Density Residential (Residential Multifamily Medium Zoning) consistent with adjacent residential properties to the east. The proposed zoning is consistent with the land use designation.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council following the public hearing.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 04, 2020 – November 18, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

cityofferndale.org

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published November 4, 2020

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of November 2, 2020

Ordinance #2151

An ordinance amending the City’s residential codes

Ordinance #2152

An ordinance establishing an Equity Advisory Committee

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-857393-SW Title Order No.: 170072782-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 1970603860 Parcel Number(s): 400124 311042 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LEONARD E. SCHUCHT AND DIANE L. SCHUCHT Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/19/2021, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL 2, AS DELINEATED ON SHORT PLAT NO. 22-72, “COOLEY’S SHORT PLAT,” ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 8, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1120331. TOGETHER WITH UNDIVIDED ¼ INTEREST IN “TRACT A” OF SAID SHORT PLAT. EXCEPTING ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS THEREIN AND THEREUNDER. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2672 BIRCH BAY LYNDEN RD, CUSTER, WA 98240 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/24/1997, recorded 6/30/1997, under Instrument No. 1970603860 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LEONARD E. SCHUCHT AND DIANE L. SCHUCHT, as grantor(s), to CHARTER TITLE CORPORATION A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0300266 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $62,404.83. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $56,426.32, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2015 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/19/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/11/2020. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/

hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA

&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-857393-SW. Dated: 10/14/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-857393-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172688 10/21/2020 10/28/2020 11/4/2020

Published October 21, 28 & November 4, 2020