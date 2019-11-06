LEGALS- NOVEMBER 6, 2019

FERNDALE

LEGAL

CITY OF FERNDALE

HEARING EXAMINER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

RE: Administrative Appeal

File No. 19001-APL

Appellants: MSAJND LLC dba The Main Street Bar and Grill

Project Name: The Main Street Bar and Grill

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing on November 05, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Ferndale Council Chambers located at 5694 2nd Avenue in Ferndale to consider an appeal on an administrative decision. Pursuant to Section 14.15.055 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The appellants appeal the administrative decision regarding operating as a “nightclub”, as defined by RCW 19.27.510 without an adequate approved fire suppression system. The property address is 2005 Main Street and is within the City Center zone.

For further information regarding this request, please contact:

Community Development Director, Haylie Miller

2095 Main Street ~ PO Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Correction Published in the Ferndale Record on November 6, 2019

Original Notice was Published in the Ferndale Record on October 23, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 Ferndale City Hall located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: November 06, 2019

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: November 18, 2019

APPLICANT: The Church in Bellingham

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Pioneer Post Frame, Inc.

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19003-CUP

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 5519 Hovander Road, Parcel Number 390229 360312 0000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to convert the use of the building from an existing gym facility into a space that would allow for a religious study or educational use.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a Conditional Use approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 06, 2019 – November 18, 2019

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published November 6, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 Ferndale City Hall located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: November 06, 2019

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: November 18, 2019

APPLICANT: Riley Sweeney, City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19004-SH, 19020-SE

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at VanderYacht Park on parcel number 3902202480890000 addressed 0 Cedar Street.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes to construct and install a public restroom consisting of a precast concrete vault toilet within Vanderyacht Park adjacent to the public parking lot.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a Shoreline Substantial Development permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 06, 2019 – November 18, 2019

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published November 6, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

Praxair, Inc, 4466 Aldergrove Rd, Ferndale, WA 98248 is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, known as Praxair – Ferndale located at 4466 Aldergrove Rd in Ferndale.

Activities requiring permit modification include Requesting waiver of level 3 actions and time extension for level 2 actions.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Washington Dept of Ecology

Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater

PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published November 6 & 13, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-868748-BF Title Order No.: 02-19089223 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130501093 Parcel Number(s): 380331 474350 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MARC O SHOKEIR, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/13/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 15 AND FRACTIONAL LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 23, MAP OF ELDRIDGE AND BARTLETT’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SEHOME, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, W.T., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 91, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY 10 FEET OF VACATED OTIS STREET ABUTTING SAID LOTS AND TOGETHER WITH THE VACATED NORTHWESTERLY HALF OF VACATED ALLEY ABUTTING SAID LOTS AS WOULD ATTACH BY OPERATION OF LAW, PURSUANT TO BELLINGHAM, CITY ORDINANCE NO. 7555. More commonly known as: 1029 HUMBOLDT STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/2/2013, recorded 5/8/2013, under Instrument No. 2130501093 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MARC O SHOKEIR, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Inc., its successors and assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 20190702368 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $7,748.65. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $121,024.81, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/13/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/2/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/2/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/2/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/26/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-868748-BF. Dated: 10/30/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Erome Lucas, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-868748-BF Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0157972

Published November 6, 13 & 20 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-858244-SW

Title Order No.: 8753840

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090203952

Parcel Number(s): 3902040452460000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: WILLIAM F. KOONTZ, UNMARRIED

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): KeyBank National Association

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: KeyBank National Association

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 12/6/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 19, TALL CEDAR ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 12, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 19, TALL CEDAR ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 123, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM AND STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7085 TALL CEDARS LN, FERNDALE, WA 98248-9740 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 2/17/2009, recorded 2/27/2009, under Instrument No. 2090203952 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from WILLIAM F. KOONTZ, UNMARRIED, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of KeyBank National Association, as original beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $23,161.68.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $68,021.45, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/19/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 12/6/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/25/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/10/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-858244-SW.

Dated: 7/22/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-858244-SW

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0155190

Published November 6 & 27, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104

TS No.: WA-18-840275-SH

APN No.: 390220 178170 0000 Title Order No.: 180430978

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090604467

Parcel Number(s): 390220 178170 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RONALD T. JORDAN, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2018-1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually, but solely as trustee

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Champion Mortgage Company

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 12/6/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from Federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, The Easterly half of Lots 7 through 10, Block 3, MAP OF NEW FERNDALE, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 5 of Plats, Page(s) 4, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington. More commonly known as: 1978 SOMERSET STREET, FERNDALE, WA 98248 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/17/2009, recorded 6/25/2009, under Instrument No. 2090604467 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RONALD T. JORDAN, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of METLIFE HOME LOANS, A DIVISION OF METLIFE BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2018-1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually, but solely as trustee, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-1001730.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: BORROWER(S) FAILED TO MAINTAIN HAZARD INSURANCE ON THE PROPERTY (AND/OR FAILED TO PROVIDE ADEQUATE PROOF OF INSURANCE), AND ALSO FAILED TO PAY PROPERTY TAXES PRIOR TO THE DELINQUENCY DATE IN VIOLATION OF THE TERMS OF BORROWER(S)’ HOME EQUITY CONVERSION MORTGAGE AND, AS A RESULT, THE SUMS REFERENCED HEREIN WERE ADVANCED ON BORROWER(S) BEHALF TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE ON THE PROPERTY AND TO PAY PROPERTY TAXES

IV. The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $121,321.78, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 6/17/2009 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 12/6/2019. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME RONALD T. JORDAN ADDRESS 1978 SOMERSET STREET, FERNDALE, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 6/28/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The Purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the Purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. In the event the property secured by the Deed of Trust is owner-occupied residential real property, you may be eligible for mediation, you have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this Notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Borrower, Grantor, Trustee, Beneficiary, Beneficiary’s Agent, or Beneficiary’s Attorney. Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-840275-SH.

Dated: 7/29/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-840275-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0155434

Published November 6 & 27, 2019