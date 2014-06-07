LEGALS- November 9, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: MARK ANTONSON AND KATRINA ANTONSON

Current Beneficiary of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK

Current Trustee of the deed of trust: WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY INC.

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK

Reference number of the deed of trust: 2140600878

Parcel number(s):

380201 264356 0000 PID 42514

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Successor Trustee, NANCY K. CARY, will on November 18, 2022, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. at the front of the Inside the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 37, PLAT OF THE RESERVE AT CORDATA, DIVISION 1, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2060602422, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust described as follows:

Dated: June 7, 2014

Recorded: June 10, 2014

Recording No.: 2140600878

Records of: Whatcom County, Washington

Trustee: WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY INC.

Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY

Beneficiary: UMPQUA BANK

Assigned From: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.

Assignment Recorded as Recording No.: 2015-1000400

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Monthly payments in the amount of $1,638.82 each, due the first of each month, for the months of April 2021 through July 2021; plus monthly payments at the new payment amount of $1,662.57 each, due the first of each month, for the months of August 2021 through June 2022; plus late charges in the amount of $59.03 each, assessed the sixteenth of each month, for the months of April 2021 through June 2023; plus advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes, plus interest.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal balance of $222,234.98, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from March 1, 2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on November 18, 2022. The Default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by November 7, 2022, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before November 7, 2022, the defaults as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after November 7, 2022, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Mark Antonson

4709 Bevan Street

Bellingham WA 98226

Katrina L. Cribbs

fka Katrina L. Antonson

4709 Bevan Street

Bellingham WA 98226

Katrina L. Cribbs

fka Katrina L. Antonson

1031 38th St.

Bellingham WA 98229

Katrina L. Cribbs

fka Katrina L. Antonson

1600 Grand Ave., Apt. 9

San Leandro CA 94577

by both first class and certified mail on May 24, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and Borrower and Grantor were personally served on May 24, 2022, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 days from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing Counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission, Telephone: 1-877-894-4663, Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Telephone: 1-800-569-4287, Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListActon=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys, Telephone: 1-800-606-4819, Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

DATED: June 28, 2022.

/s/ Nancy K. Cary

ADDRESS FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS: NANCY K. CARY, Successor Trustee

NANCY K. CARY, Trustee Hershner Hunter, LLP

Law Offices

PO Box 1475

1223 Commercial Street

Eugene OR 97440

Bellingham WA 98225 Telephone: (541) 686-8511

Telephone: (360) 715-1218

STATE OF OREGON ) ss.

COUNTY OF LANE

On June 28, 2022, personally appeared before me NANCY K. CARY, known to me to be the individual described in and who executed the foregoing instrument, and acknowledged it to be her free and voluntary act for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

/s/ Lisa M. Summers

Notary Public for Oregon

Residing at Eugene, Oregon

My Commission Expires: 9/16/2023

TS #30057.30787

Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa M. Summers, Paralegal, at (541) 686-0344.

Published October 19 & November 9, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOAN A. LAVIN, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01044-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: November 9, 2022

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington on September 20, 2018, that the foregoing is true and correct.

Cindy Maxwell, Notice Agent

Address: PO Box 32510

Bellingham, WA 98228

Attorney for Notice Agent:

BARRON, SMITH DAUGERT, PLLC

Erin Crisman Glass, WSBA #39746

300 N. Commercial Street / P.O. Box 5008

Bellingham, WA 98227 / (360) 733-0212

Published November 9, 16 & 23, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

EVELYN B. MARICLE, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01046-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: November 9, 2022

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington on September 20, 2018, that the foregoing is true and correct.

Richard A. Maricle, Notice Agent

Address: 3900 E. Smith Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Notice Agent:

BARRON, SMITH DAUGERT, PLLC

Erin Crisman Glass, WSBA #39746

300 N. Commercial Street / P.O. Box 5008

Bellingham, WA 98227 / (360) 733-0212

Published November 9, 16 & 23, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

LESTER M. ISHIMOTO Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00986-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

October 26, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Hachiro Ishizu

387 Puamamane St.

Honolulu, HI 96821

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 26, November 2 & 9, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

John Thomas Mortensen,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-101011-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Administrators named below has been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrators or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 26, 2022

ADMINISTRATORS: MADELINE MORTENSEN

ANNABELLE MORTENSEN

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 2423 H Street #3

Bellingham, WA 98225

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham Buchanan, WSBA # 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 26, November 2 & 9, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DAVID LEE ATWOOD, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01000-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

October 26, 2022

ADMINISTRATOR

Christine Altona

6452 Aquarius Ave.

Ferndale, WA 98248

Attorney for Administrator:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 26, November 2 & 9, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

HOLLY JOY PALMER,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00956-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

November 9, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Elijah Z. Palmer

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published November 9, 16 & 23, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RANDALL STEVENSON, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-01029-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: NOVEMBER 9, 2022

Personal Representative: BRANDI STEVENSON

Address for Mailing or Service: 235 Berry Street Apt. 309, San Francisco, CA 94158

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham Buchanan, WSBA #52603, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published November 9, 16 & 23, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

SHEILA RICHARDSON, Plaintiff

vs.

JOYCE MACKIE; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS ALL OTHER PERSONS OR

PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY

RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR

INTERST IN THE REAL ESTATE

DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, Defendants

Case No. 22-2-01199-37

The State of Washington to the said THE UNKNOWN HEIRS ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTERST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT):

You are hereby summoned to respond within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of October 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Sheila Richardson, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Sheila Richardson, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Richardson is requesting that this Court enter an order requiring surviving spouse Joyce Mackie and any other parties with an interest in the subject real estate contract to execute and deliver the required statutory fulfillment deed transferring title to the subject property to Richardson or to quiet title in favor of Richardson.

Date of First Publication: October 5, 2022

Attorney for Estate:

James E. Britain, WSBA# 6456

Barron Smith Daugert PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-0212

Published October 5, 12, 19, 26 & November 2, 9, 2022