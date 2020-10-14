LEGALS- October 14, 2020

FERNDALE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Courthouse Renovation and Addition

Bid Date: November 4, 2020, Wednesday – 11:00 AM

Pre-Bid Meeting: October 26, 2020, Monday – 1:00 PM

Architect: RMC Architects, Bellingham, WA

Arch Estimate: $300,000 to $500,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by THE CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 for the Municipal Court Renovation and Addition. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live streamed via Microsoft Teams for the “FERNDALE COURTHOUSE RENOVATION AND ADDITION”. Live stream information can be found on the City of Ferndale’s project website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-worksdepartment/capital-projects/city-annex-and-court-improvement-project/. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received via U.S. Mail attn: Ferndale Public Works Dept., Courthouse Renovation & Addition Bid, PO Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248; (360) 384-4006 no later than Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 5:00pm. The Project involves the proposed new and renovation construction work per the contract documents.

There will be a non-mandatory, pre-bid site walk for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Monday, October 26, 2020, at the site, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, WA 98248. Contractors/Bidders will need to register for participation with the City.

Bid Guaranty

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond and payment bond both in an amount of 100 percent (100%) of the contract price within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Ferndale. All bidders and subcontractors shall have a contractor’s license to work in the State of Washington and a City of Ferndale Business License before starting work. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates.

Project Documents

Maps, plans, and specifications may be obtained electronically from the Ferndale Public Works

Department, via download on the City of Ferndale website at

https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/city-annex-and-courtimprovement-project/. If you download the bid documents, you are required to contact the City via email at [email protected] to be added to the plan holders’ list.

The City of Ferndale in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. The City of Ferndale is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Minority and Women-Owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.

Published October 14 & 21, 2020