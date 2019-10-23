LEGALS- OCTOBER 23, 2019

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 4th regarding the property tax levy for 2020.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan, CMC

City Clerk, City of Ferndale

Published October 16 & 23, 2019

CITY OF FERNDALE

HEARING EXAMINER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

RE: Administrative Appeal

File No. 19001-APL

Appellants: MSAJND LLC dba The Main Street Bar and Grill

Project Name: The Main Street Bar and Grill

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing on November 05, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Ferndale Council Chambers located at 5694 2nd Avenue in Ferndale to consider an appeal on an administrative decision. Pursuant to Section 14.15.055 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The appellants appeal the notice of violation regarding operating as a “nightclub”, as defined by RCW 19.27.510 without an adequate approved fire suppression system. The property address is 2005 Main Street and is within the City Center zone.

For further information regarding this request, please contact:

Community Development Director, Haylie Miller

2095 Main Street ~ PO Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Published October 23, 2019

INVITATION TO BID FOR THORNTON STREET OVERPASS PROJECT

City Project No. ST1998-03

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale at Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, until November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., for the Thornton Street Overpass Project. This contract provides for the construction of a roadway and bridge over the BNSF Railroad Tracks. Project limits are from the vicinity of the Thornton/Malloy intersection, then easterly and southerly to the north leg of the 2nd Avenue Roundabout. Work will include a preload settlement period, trench excavation; utility work, construction of a bridge. To view the full invitation to bid, please go to: http://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/thornton-railroad-overcrossing-project/

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published October 23 & 30, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-859926-SW

Title Order No.: 8754657

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2141200663

Parcel Number(s): 3901014445140000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ARTHUR RONALD TAYLOR, AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Guild Mortgage Company

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 11/22/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse. 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 1, MCCAULEY SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 6 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 100, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1404387, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 7292 FARIS RD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/2/2014, recorded 12/5/2014, under Instrument No. 2141200663 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ARTHUR RONALD TAYLOR, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0600506

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $8,147.64.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $110,197.49, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/22/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/11/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/11/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/11/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/11/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-859926-SW. Dated: 7/16/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-859926-SW

Sale Line: 1-866-539-4173 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0155033

Published October 23 and November 13, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-856345-RM Title Order No.: 190818968-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2010500141

Parcel Number(s): 3704290140380000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MELISA A. KRAAYVANGER, A SINGLE PERSON

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): NewRez LLC, F/K/A New Penn Financial, LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 11/22/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

PARCEL A: LOT 4, BLOCK 2, GLENHAVEN LAKES REPLAT OF DIVISION NO.5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 60. RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON: SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: LOT 5, BLOCK 2, GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 55, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON: SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 493 PEAK DRIVE, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284

Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/26/2001, recorded 5/1/2001, under Instrument No. 2010500141 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MELISA A. KRAAYVANGER, A SINGLE PERSON, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of PEOPLES BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to NewRez LLC, F/K/A New Penn Financial, LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0500503

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $38,232.88.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $98,561.91, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/22/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/11/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/11/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/11/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/13/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-856345-RM.

Dated: 7/19/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-856345-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to:

http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0155150

Published October 23 and November 13, 2019