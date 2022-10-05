LEGALS- October 26, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Sheila M. Siebert, Deceased.
Cause No. 22-4-00926-37
Judge: ROBERT E. OLSON
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: October 12, 2022
Personal Representative: MIECZYSLAW WAZNY
Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:
Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212
Published October 12, 19 & 26, 2022
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR BENTON COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of:
RUTH K. EVANS, Deceased.
NO. 22-4-00657-03
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW § 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives, or their attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.
The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW § 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of Publication:
October 12, 2022
Co-Personal Representatives:
Randy B. Evans and Rana L. Evans
Attorneys for the Personal Representative
Cortney Corbet, WSBA #52612
Address for Mailing or Service
Gravis Law, PLLC
503 Knight St. Ste A
Richland, WA 99352
Court of Probate Proceedings
Benton County Superior Court
Case Number
22-4-00657-03
DATED this 7th day of October, 2022.
RANDY B. EVANS, Personal Representative RANA L. EVANS, Personal Representative
Published October 12, 19 & 26, 2022
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of SYMON BOSCHMA, Deceased.
Cause No. 22-4-00900-37
Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 19, 2022
ADMINISTRATOR: BONNIE HEDLOF
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: C/O Attorney for Administrator, Andrew Heinz, WSBA # 37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Published October 19, 26 & November 2, 2022
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
LESTER M. ISHIMOTO Deceased.
NO. 22-4-00986-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
October 26, 2022
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Hachiro Ishizu
387 Puamamane St.
Honolulu, HI 96821
Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published October 26, November 2 & 9, 2022
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
John Thomas Mortensen,
Deceased.
NO. 22-4-101011-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON
The Administrators named below has been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrators or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 26, 2022
ADMINISTRATORS: MADELINE MORTENSEN
ANNABELLE MORTENSEN
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 2423 H Street #3
Bellingham, WA 98225
Attorney for Administrator:
Graham Buchanan, WSBA # 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published October 26, November 2 & 9, 2022
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
DAVID LEE ATWOOD, Deceased.
NO. 22-4-01000-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
October 26, 2022
ADMINISTRATOR
Christine Altona
6452 Aquarius Ave.
Ferndale, WA 98248
Attorney for Administrator:
Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published October 26, November 2 & 9, 2022
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
SHEILA RICHARDSON, Plaintiff
vs.
JOYCE MACKIE; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS ALL OTHER PERSONS OR
PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY
RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR
INTERST IN THE REAL ESTATE
DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, Defendants
Case No. 22-2-01199-37
The State of Washington to the said THE UNKNOWN HEIRS ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTERST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT):
You are hereby summoned to respond within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of October 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Sheila Richardson, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Sheila Richardson, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Richardson is requesting that this Court enter an order requiring surviving spouse Joyce Mackie and any other parties with an interest in the subject real estate contract to execute and deliver the required statutory fulfillment deed transferring title to the subject property to Richardson or to quiet title in favor of Richardson.
Date of First Publication: October 5, 2022
Attorney for Estate:
James E. Britain, WSBA# 6456
Barron Smith Daugert PLLC
300 N. Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 733-0212
Published October 5, 12, 19, 26 & November 2, 9, 2022