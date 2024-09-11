LEGALS- September 11, 2024

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a public hearing by the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex Building, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale. Written comments can be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting.

For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

September 11, 2024

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION:

City-wide, within Shoreline Jurisdiction Areas. See the map here: https://ferndale.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/40714

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City proposes to amend its Shoreline Master Program to be consistent with the requirements under the Shoreline Management Act. The City is required to review, and if necessary, revise its SMP at least once every eight years to ensure consistency with related state laws and changes to local plans and regulations.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests approval of the zoning text amendment from the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

September 11, 2024-October 7, 2024

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published September 11, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA08000033-22-2 TO No 230384440-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2 Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC FKA New Penn Financial, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061200025 Parcel Number: 3803222513160000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 11, 2024, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT B, AS DELINEATED ON GRAHAM/EDGAR LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED AUGUST 31, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO.2050807132, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON APN: 3803222513160000 More commonly known as 812 POPLAR DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 22, 2006, executed by DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC (“MERS”), as designated nominee for THE BANK OF THE PACIFIC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded December 1, 2006 as Instrument No. 2061200025 and the beneficial interest was assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2007-7T2) and recorded November 9, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-1100766 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From April 1, 2023 To June 6, 2024 Number of Payments 9 $9,130.69 1 $10,194.92 5 $10,374.83 Total $144,245.28 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION April 1, 2023 June 6, 2024 0 $0.00 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: November 22, 2006 Note Amount $1,190,000.00 Interest Paid To: March 1, 2023 Next Due Date: April 1, 2023 Current Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2 Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107 Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite 300, Greenville, SC 29601 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $1,846,317.44, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on October 11, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by September 30, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before September 30, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the September 30, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 812 POPLAR DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 812 POPLAR DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 DAVID A FORCE 812 POPLAR DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 DAVID A FORCE 330 VALMONTE NORTE, PALM SPRINGS, CA 92262 DAVID A FORCE C/O JAMES M. DORAN, 1577 TEN MILE RD, EVERSON, WA 98247-9604 by both first class and certified mail on May 3, 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place May 3, 2024 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: June 7, 2024 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 103068, Pub Dates: 09/11/2024, 10/02/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published September 11 & October 2, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-24-993884-SW Title Order No.: CTT24000629 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2017-0502989 Parcel Number(s): 4001061932790000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: Joan Edwards Cannon, Unmarried Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): KeyBank, NA Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: KeyBank National Association I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/17/2025, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1 THROUGH 5, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF KINGSLEY’S SECOND ADDITION TO BLAINE, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 870 ADELIA ST, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/9/2017, recorded 5/25/2017, under Instrument No. 2017-0502989 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Joan Edwards Cannon, Unmarried, as grantor(s), to First American Title Insurance Company, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of KeyBank National Association, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,504.09. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $33,259.99, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/9/2024 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/17/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/6/2024. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-24-993884-SW. Dated: 9/6/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-24-993884-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0224266 9/11/2024 9/18/2024 9/25/2024

Published September 11, 18 & 25, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

JOYCE EVELYN WILSON

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00765-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION September 4, 2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Julia M. Elzie & Laurel G. Luxenberg

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published September 4, 11 & 18, 2024