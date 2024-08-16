LEGALS- September 18, 2024

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of September 16, 2024.

Ordinance #2250

An ordinance amending the 2024 operating budget

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published September 18, 2024

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME:

Martha Bermudez

APPLICATION NUMBER:

24003-CUP

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: September 18, 2024

DATE OF APPLICATION:

August 16, 2024

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: September 11, 2024

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER: N/A

PROJECT LOCATION:

5686 Third Avenue

Ferndale WA 98248

Parcel: 3902291025340000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The project entails relocating a retail consignment store to the project location in the City Center (CC) Zone. A secondhand store in the CC Zone, requires a Administrative Conditional Use approval under FMC 18.46.045, from the Community Development Director.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

September 18, 2024 – October 2, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING IN THE FUTURE: No

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

[email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Administrative Conditional Use, City of Ferndale

2. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-24-993884-SW Title Order No.: CTT24000629 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2017-0502989 Parcel Number(s): 4001061932790000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: Joan Edwards Cannon, Unmarried Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): KeyBank, NA Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: KeyBank National Association I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/17/2025, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1 THROUGH 5, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF KINGSLEY’S SECOND ADDITION TO BLAINE, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 870 ADELIA ST, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/9/2017, recorded 5/25/2017, under Instrument No. 2017-0502989 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Joan Edwards Cannon, Unmarried, as grantor(s), to First American Title Insurance Company, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of KeyBank National Association, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,504.09. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $33,259.99, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/9/2024 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/17/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee's fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/6/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/6/2024. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee's Sale Number is WA-24-993884-SW. Dated: 9/6/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee's Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-24-993884-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0224266 9/11/2024 9/18/2024 9/25/2024

Loan No: **7664 TS No: 24-11027 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 RCW Grantor: GLEN BAKER and KAREN M BAKER Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Igloo Series III Trust Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: SN Servicing Corporation Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ. Trustee’s address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 (206) 331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 525-1925 If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 2071100818 Parcel Number(s): 131445 AKA 4003174001010000 Abbr. Legal Description: Portion of the SW of the SE Quarter of Section 17, Township 40 North, Range 3 East, W.M. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663) . Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 9/27/2024, at 10:00 AM at the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: THE WEST 8 RODS OF THE EAST 24 RODS OF THE NORTH 10 RODS OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO-WIT; THE SOUTH 30 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; EXCEPT CEDAR DRIVE, IN SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M. Commonly known as: 105 EAST CEDAR DRIVE LYNDEN WASHINGTON 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/1/2007, recorded 11/7/2007, under Auditor’s File No. 2071100818, in Book , Page records of Whatcom County, Washington, from GLEN BAKER AND KAREN M BAKER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PEOPLES BANK-CORDATA, A CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Igloo Series III Trust. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYMENT INFORMATION: FROM – THRU – NO.PMT – AMOUNT – TOTAL 4/1/2023 – 12/31/2023 – 9 – $2,135.90 – $19,223.10; 1/1/2024 – 5 – $2,248.71 – $11,243.55; BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES: DESCRIPTION – ADVANCE AMOUNT: 4/10/2024 Foreclosure Fees $2,804.60 4/10/2024 Late Charges $483.06 4/10/2024 Prior Servicer Late Charge $402.55 4/10/2024 Prior Servicer Corp Adv $20.00 5/17/2024 Miscellaneous $3,439.60 ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS: 03/27/2024 Trustee’s Fees $577.50 03/28/2024 NOD Posting Fee $125.00 03/28/2024 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00 03/28/2024 T.S.G. Fee $1,036.00 04/10/2024 Mailing Service Fee $146.56 TOTAL DUE AS OF: 5/17/2024 $39,519.52 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $254,907.73, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 3/1/2023, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 9/27/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 9/16/2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 9/16/2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9/16/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es): NAME ADDRESS GLEN BAKER 105 EAST CEDAR DRIVE LYNDEN WASHINGTON 98264 KAREN M BAKER 105 EAST CEDAR DRIVE LYNDEN WASHINGTON 98264 by both first class and certified mail on 4/10/2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 4/10/2024 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.nationwideposting.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (916) 939-0772 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED: 05/17/2024 Michelle Ghidotti, Esq. 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 331-3280 Fax: (949) 427-2732 Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document, to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of California ) )ss County of Orange ) On 05/21/2024 before me, Brittany Chappelle Armstrong, Notary Public personally appeared Michelle Ghidotti-Gonsalves, Esq who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. Signature Brittany Chappelle Armstrong (Seal) BRITTANY CHAPPELLE ARMSTRONG Notary Public – California Riverside County Commission # 2470329 My Comm. Expires Dec 6, 2027 NPP0460884 To: FERNDALE RECORD 08/28/2024, 09/18/2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-24-989139-RM Title Order No.: S-MCH-WA-161205-TSG Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130601755 Parcel Number(s): 3805174885160000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: EILEAH FORNSBY, A SINGLE WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Click N’ Close, Inc. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Click N’ Close, Inc. FKA Mid America Mortgage, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 10/18/2024, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF THE POTTER ROAD, COUNTY ROAD #273, AND THE WEST LINE OF LIND ROAD, COUNTY ROAD #518; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LIND ROAD, 208.7 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF POTTER ROAD, 417.4 FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF LIND ROAD, 208.7 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF PUTTER ROAD; THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF POTTER ROAD, 471.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE POTTER ROAD, 417.4 FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF THE POTTER ROAD, COUNTY ROAD #273, AND THE WEST LINE OF THE LINNELL ROAD, FORMERLY CALLED LIND ROAD, COUNTY ROAD #518: THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF POTTER ROAD, 387.6 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO JAMES LESTER MEZO AND THELMA E. MEZO BY DEED RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO.638202, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE SOUTH LONG SAID MEZO TRACT, 208.7 FEET ; THENCE EAST PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE POTTER ROAD 387.6 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT 417.4 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE LINNELL ROAD; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE LINNELL ROAD, 208.7 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOME COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4091 LINNELL RD, DEMING, WA 98244 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/7/2013, recorded 6/14/2013, under Instrument No. 2130601755 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from EILEAH FORNSBY, A SINGLE WOMAN, as grantor(s), to Pinnacle Northwest Escrow LLC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as nominee for Mid America Mortgage Inc., its successors and assigns , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Click N’ Close, Inc., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $21,543.66. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $173,048.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2023 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/18/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 10/7/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 10/7/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 10/7/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 5/9/2024. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-24-989139-RM. Dated: 6/11/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-24-989139-RM Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0202875 9/18/2024 10/9/2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-24-992898-SW Title Order No.: 8792426 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2051002023 Parcel Number(s): 3704083282030000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: GERALD G GEDEKES, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): PHH Mortgage Corporation Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PHH Mortgage Corporation I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/24/2025, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 3, PLAT OF SUDDEN VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 20, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGES 39 THROUGH 41, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 50 LAKE LOUISE DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/30/2005, recorded 10/12/2005, under Instrument No. 2051002023 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from GERALD G GEDEKES, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to H AND L SERVICES INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to PHH Mortgage Corporation , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2024-0600982 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: BORROWER(S) HAVE DIED AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE. IV. The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $130,134.03, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 9/30/2005 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/24/2025. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/13/2024. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-24-992898-SW. Note: This form has been modified to account for the breach type. Dated: 9/13/2024 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-24-992898-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0224392 9/18/2024 9/25/2024 10/2/2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

JOYCE EVELYN WILSON

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00765-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION September 4, 2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Julia M. Elzie & Laurel G. Luxenberg

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION AND PUBLIC MEETING

Lummi Island Scenic Estates Community Club intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes replacing the existing water treatment plant with a new membrane-based surface water treatment plant. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to Allison Cash, General Manager, LISECC.

Lummi Island Scenic Estates Community Club will hold a public meeting on September 28, 2024 at 10:00 am to address the proposed water treatment plant replacement project and to allow for member questions and comments. The public meeting will be held in person at the LISECC Clubhouse located at 1202 Beach Ave., Lummi Island, WA or by Zoom using the link found on the LISECC homepage (www.lisecc.com).

