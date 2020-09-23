LEGALS- September 23, 2020

FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

Stormwater Comprehensive Plan

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from consultants with experience providing Engineering Services to develop a Stormwater Comprehensive Plan.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/stormwater/stormwater-comprehensive-plan/.

Submittals are due by 5:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Paul Knippel, Public Works Surface/Stormwater Manager.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

Published September 16 & 23, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME:

Darryl Chen

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Douglas Landsem Architect AIA

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20002-CPA, 20002-REZ

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: September 23, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: August 17, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: September 10, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): 20007-SE

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 5912 Portal Way, Parcel Number 3902202923000000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is requests that the Comprehensive Plan Land Use designation of this area change from High Density Residential to Commercial. The applicant further requests the Zoning be changed from Residential Multifamily Medium (RMM) to Mixed Use Commercial.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the Comprehensive Plan Amendment and Rezone proposal.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 23, 2020 – October 7, 2020

A PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE WILL BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE.

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

[email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA DETERMINATION, City of Ferndale

2. REZONE AND COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT APPROVAL City of Ferndale

Published September 23, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

APPLICANT NAME:

Matthew Lynch, Rubicon IDC, LLC

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Chad Schmitt, Rubicon IDC, LLC

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20001-CPA, 20001-REZ

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: September 23, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: May 8, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: August 21, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): 20006-SE

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 2416 Main Street, Parcel Number 3902190990230000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests that the Comprehensive Plan Land Use designation of this area be converted from Medium Density Residential to High Density Residential. Further, the applicant requests the property be rezoned from RS – Medium-Single Family Dwelling to Residential Multifamily Medium (RMM).

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment and Rezone proposal.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 23, 2020 – October 7, 2020

A PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE WILL BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE.

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

[email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA DETERMINATION, City of Ferndale

2. REZONE AND COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MAP AMENDMENT APPROVAL City of Ferndale

Published September 23, 2020

INVITATION TO BID

COMPLETE STREETS PROJECT

City of Ferndale Project No. ST2019-02

TIB Project No. C-W-985(001)-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until October 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams for the Complete Streets Project. This contract provides for crosswalk improvements at the intersections of 1st Ave./Alder St.; 2nd Ave./Alder St.; 3rd Ave./Alder St.; Thornton St./Maureen Dr.; and Vista Dr./Seamount Dr. Work will include removal of existing ramps, storm drain modifications, installation of ADA ramps, and installation of RRFBs. To view the full invitation to bid please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/completestreets. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received at Ferndale City Hall by arranging to drop off via email at [email protected] or via US mail attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Complete Streets Project Bid, PO Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, no later than October 14, 2020 at 5 pm.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published September 23 & 30, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed zoning text amendment within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20009-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: September 21, 2020

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide, multiple zones

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to formally repeal Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) 18.36 Multifamily Dwelling Units (RM 1.5) and all associations to RM 1.5 with the Ferndale Municipal Code, add a reference to the “setback” regulations within the Single-Family Residential Zone to cite special setback requirements in FMC 18.72.040, and offer administrative flexibility with the minimum required density in the RMH Zone.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 23 – October 7, 2020

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

hayliemi[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

The latest Planning Commission Agendas related to this text change proposal may be accessed here: https://ferndale.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/13833?preview=13838

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Washington State Department of Commerce Review

3.City of Ferndale Planning Commission recommendation

4. Ferndale City Council review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published September 23, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Ranjit Singh, 2670 Glenmore St Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Lot 16 Delta Tech Industrial Park, is located at 2570 Delta Ring Rd in Ferndale, in Whatcom county.

This project involves 2.55 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities, Other (Parking Lot) construction activities.

The receiving water is California Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published September 16 & 23, 2020