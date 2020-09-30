LEGALS- September 30, 2020

FERNDALE

INVITATION TO BID

COMPLETE STREETS PROJECT

City of Ferndale Project No. ST2019-02

TIB Project No. C-W-985(001)-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until October 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams for the Complete Streets Project. This contract provides for crosswalk improvements at the intersections of 1st Ave./Alder St.; 2nd Ave./Alder St.; 3rd Ave./Alder St.; Thornton St./Maureen Dr.; and Vista Dr./Seamount Dr. Work will include removal of existing ramps, storm drain modifications, installation of ADA ramps, and installation of RRFBs. To view the full invitation to bid please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/completestreets. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received at Ferndale City Hall by arranging to drop off via email at [email protected] or via US mail attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Complete Streets Project Bid, PO Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, no later than October 14, 2020 at 5 pm.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published September 23 & 30, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Affected Document No.: 2020-0602435

Grantors: Mohammed Saleem Khan & Neeraj Sharma

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: Norman P. Martin

Current Trustee of Deed of Trust: Gregory E. Thulin

Current Mortgage Servicer of DT: Norman P. Martin

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 2130702099

Abbreviated Legal Description: Ptn Lot 10 & all of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 25, Plat of City of Blaine

Complete legal on page 1

Tax Parcel Number / PID: 410131 060103 0000 / 156813

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on October 9, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, to wit:

The East half of Lot 10 and all of Lots 11 and 12, Block 25, Plat of City of Blaine, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 1 of Plats, page 35, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Together with the South 20 feet of vacated “E” Street adjoining said lots, as vacated by City of Blaine Ordinance No. 1430, recorded July 11, 1975, as Auditor’s File No. 1192858 and which upon vacated reverted to said premises by operation of law.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

The property is commonly known as 453 E Street, Blaine, Washington 98230.

The above-described property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 5, 2013, recorded on July 16, 2013, under Auditor’s File No. 2130702099, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Grantors, Mohammed Saleem Khan, a married, man, as his separate property, and Neeraj Sharma, a married man, as his separate property, to Trustee, Whatcom Land Title Company, and to Beneficiary, Norman P. Martin, an unmarried individual.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

A. Defaults Other Than Payment of Money:

1. Failure to pay real estate taxes for the following years: 2017, 2018, 2019 & 1st half 2020.

2. Failure to maintain hazard insurance on the property.

B. Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Annual payment of principal/interest due 1/15/2020

$ 11,797.00

5% late payment penalty $ 589.85

18% default interest from 1/15/2020 @ $44.667 p/diem $ 7,816.73

$ 20,203.58

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $90,576.77, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from July 5, 2013, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on October 9, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by September 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before September 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after September 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal balance and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and by curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or to the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

Mohammed Saleem Khan

453 E Street

Blaine, WA 98230

Tenant or Occupant

453 E Street

Blaine, WA 98230

Neeraj Sharma

453 E Street

Blaine, WA 98230

Mohammed Saleem Khan

8-13136 84 Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3W 1B3

Neeraj Sharma

8-13136 84 Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3W 1B3

Mohammed Saleem Khan

12328 96th Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3V 1W7

Neeraj Sharma

12328 96th Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3V 1W7

by both first class and certified or registered mail on March 3, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on March 5, 2020, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all of their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemember Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

DATED: July 7, 2020. Gregory E. Thulin, Successor Trustee

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360-714-8599 / [email protected]

STATE OF WASHINGTON )) ss.

COUNTY OF WHATCOM )

On this day personally appeared before me Gregory E. Thulin, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 7th day of July, 2020.

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington

Print name: Jennifer Brighton

My commission expires: 11-24-21

Published September 9 & 30, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP,

MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION

(Act of Oct. 23, 1969 Section 4369, Title 39, United States Code).

1. Publication Title: Ferndale Record

2. Publication Number: 189-940

3. Filing Date: September 30, 2020

4. Issue Frequency: Weekly

5. Number of Issues Published Annually: 53

6. Annual Subscription Price: $40.00

7. Complete mailing address of known office of publication: PO Box 153, Lynden, Whatcom County, Washington 98264.

Contact Person: Michael D. Lewis

Telephone Number: 360-354-4444

8. Complete mailing address of headquarters or general business office of the publisher: PO Box 153, Lynden, Whatcom County, Washington 98264.

9. Full names and complete mailing address of publisher, editor and managing editor:

Publisher, Michael D. Lewis, 757 Jorgensen Place, Bellingham, WA 98226.

10. Owner: Lewis Publishing Co., Inc., P.O. Box 153, Lynden, WA 98264., Michael D. Lewis, 757 Jorgensen Place, Bellingham, WA 98226.

11. Known bondholders, mortgagees, and other security holders, owning or holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities: none.

12. Tax Status. The purpose, function, and nonprofit status of this organization and the exempt status for federal income tax purposes has not changed during preceding 12 months.

13. Publication Title: Ferndale Record

14. Issue date for circulation data: September 23, 2020

15. Extent and Nature of Circulation

Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 months.

A. Total number of copies (Net press run) 1000.

B. Paid circulation (by mail and outside the mail)

(1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): 8

(2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): 445.

(3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails including Sales through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS: 250.

(4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail): 0.

C. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)): 703.

D. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (by mail and outside the mail)

(1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County copies included on PS Form 3541: 0.

(2) Free or Nominal Rate In-County copies included on PS Form 3541: 0.

(3) Free or Nominal Rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail): 0.

(4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution outside the mail (Carriers or other means): 45.

E. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4)): 45.

F. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c and 15e): 748.

G. Copies not Distributed (See Instructions to Publishers #4 (page #3)): 58.

H. Total (Sum of 15f and g): 806.

I. Percent Paid (15c divided by 15f times 100): 94%

16. Electronic Copy Circulation

a. Paid Electronic Copies: 2.

b. Total Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a): 705.

c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a): 750.

d. Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) (16b divided by 16c x 100): 94%

No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date:

A. Total number of copies (Net press run) 1000.

B. Paid circulation (by mail and outside the mail)

(1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): 8.

(2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): 444.

(3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails including Sales through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS: 170.

(4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail): 0.

C. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)): 614.

D. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (by mail and outside the mail)

(1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County copies included on PS Form 3541: 0.

(2) Free or Nominal Rate In-County copies included on PS Form 3541: 0.

(3) Free or Nominal Rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail): 0.

(4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution outside the mail (Carriers or other means): 64.

E. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4)): 64.

F. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c and 15e): 678.

G. Copies not Distributed (See Instructions to Publishers #4 (page #3)): 59.

H. Total (Sum of 15f and g): 737.

I. Percent Paid (15c divided by 15f times 100): 91%

16. Electronic Copy Circulation

a. Paid Electronic Copies: 1.

b. Total Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a): 615.

c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a): 679.

d. Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) (16b divided by 16c x 100): 91%

17. Publication of Statement of Ownership.

I certify that the above statements made by me are correct.

Michael D. Lewis, Publisher

Published September 30, 2020