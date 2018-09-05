Legals- September 5, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETINGS OF THE FERNDALE CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold four special meetings for the purpose of discussing the 2019 budget. The meetings will be September 4, September 17, October 1, and October 15 at the City of Ferndale Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue. The meetings will begin at 5:00 p.m. These are Open Public Meetings as outlined by the Open Public Meetings Act, and members of the public are invited to attend and observe.

Susan Duncan, CMC

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published August 29 and September 5, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Clerk. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2367.

DATE OF NOTICE: August 29, 2018

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes modifying Title 14 (Development Review and Application Procedures) and Title 18 (Zoning) of the Ferndale Municipal Code for the purposes of establishing a Residential Targeted Area and a Multifamily Tax Exemption Program as authorized by RCW 84.14. As proposed, the program would be established within the Downtown core and surrounding areas, including the Griffintown neighborhood. Once established the program would allow the waiver of property taxes associated with new multifamily development in these areas for an eight-year period. Property taxes associated with the land and commercial development would not be subject to these provisions, and no change (increase or decrease) to the City’s overall taxation rate or the taxation rate (or amount) of any other property is anticipated.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of an amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: August 29, 2018 – September 17, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Published August 29 and September 5, 2018

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Shannon Plaza

APPLICATION NUMBER: 17016-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: April 20, 2018

PROJECT LOCATION: The subject property is a 2.14-acre section of undeveloped land located southwest of the intersection of Shannon Drive and Ferndale Terrace in Ferndale, Washington. Tax Parcel Numbers: 390219176141, 390219193137, 390219192149, 390219198155.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The development includes construction of ten 4-unit residential buildings. New municipal utility connections, fire protection infrastructure, and stormwater management facilities are also proposed. Associated improvements will include the construction of an access driveway lining the interior of the development and approximately 80 parking stalls with approximately 20,000 cubic yards of fill and grade.

The amount of multifamily residential units exceeds the minimum threshold of 30 units, therefore; a SEPA checklist is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 5 – September 19, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Site Plan Review, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Commercial Building Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project.

EARTH: An erosion control plan will be implemented to comply with the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) construction stormwater permit and guidance. Construction Stormwater Pollution Prevention (SWPPP) will include erosion control BMPs implemented in accordance with the latest adopted Department of Ecology manual.

AIR: The project will include dust control measure such as applications of water to control dust. Contractor to reduce unnecessary idling of construction equipment.

AESTHETICS: Consistent with the Residential Multifamily – Medium (RMM) zone, the applicant shall incorporate architectural and design features along the side of the units facing Shannon Avenue in order to provide a transition from single family to multifamily housing. The applicant will also submit plans for the playground and recreation area described in the SEPA checklist.

Submit preliminary elevation design concepts consistent with the RMM zone.

WATER: Applicant will install or preserve measures to comply with the latest Ecology guidelines and the required NPDES permit.

Comply with City of Ferndale Critical Areas Ordinance requirements. Work within the wetland buffer will require mitigation and enhancement consistent with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance, resulting in no net loss of ecological function. The applicant has demonstrated that proposed modifications will result in a net preservation or increase of functions as a result of new plantings and removal of invasive species.

NOISE: Construction hours shall be limited to 7AM-10PM.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Outdoor lighting will be directed downward.

PLANTS: Landscaping with native plantings is proposed.

TRANSPORTATION: Traffic control, or haul routes (if applicable) shall be coordinated through the Public Works Department.

Compliance with City traffic concurrency is required. Payment of traffic impact fees and installation of street frontage improvements is required.

CULTURAL RESOURCES: An archaeological survey is required to be submitted for review and approval by all relevant agencies. Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources: Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Gretchen Kaehler, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published September 5, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 11AM on Monday, September 17, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: September 5, 2018

APPLICANT: Skyline Properties

APPLICATION NUMBER: 18003-PP, 18001-CUP

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is addressed as 6105 Vista Drive, parcel number 390218396013 located in the northwest quadrant of the Vista Drive and Thornton Street intersection.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to subdivide a 0.68-acre parcel into five single family residential lots. The five lots will include two single-family attached duplexes (four residential units) and one single-family detached residence. The proposal includes, a shared 20-foot wide access driveway extending west from Vista Drive into the development. Improvements include street frontage improvements to Vista Drive, the removal of the existing access from Thornton Street, utility connections, shared access and paving for individual driveways. The existing home on the property will be demolished.

The single-family attached duplexes require a conditional use approval. The subdivision proposal to create five lots requires preliminary plat approval.

Detailed project materials are available here:

http://www.cityofferndale.org/category/hearing-examiner/

Project materials will be uploaded by 5PM on September 7, 2018.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests Conditional Use approval for Single Family Attached Dwellings in the RS High Single-Family Dwelling Zone and Preliminary Plat approval for subdividing the subject parcel into five lots.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 5 – September 17, 2018

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685 -2368

Published September 5, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE: September 5, 2018

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes the adoption of a Complete Streets Ordinance within Title 12 (Streets, Sidewalks, and Public Places) of the Ferndale Municipal Code. Such an ordinance would establish a policy and approach to the design and implementation of transportation projects consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan, the Transportation Element, and the Land Use Element. Adoption of such an ordinance will make the City eligible for inclusion in Washington State’s Complete Streets program, which provides grants to communities meeting specific criteria (RCW 47.04.257).

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the adoption of a Complete Streets Ordinance within Title 12 (Streets, Sidewalks, and Public Places) of the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 5 – September 17, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

[email protected]

Kevin Renz, Public Work Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2376

[email protected]

Published September 5, 2018

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 14-2-01381-3

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

ONEWEST BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WALLACE E. CHIN; NAOMI SMITH; STEVIE M. CHIN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; SUNDAY HARBOR COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WALLACE E. CHIN; NAOMI SMITH; STEVIE M. CHIN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; SUNDAY HARBOR COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WALLACE E. CHIN; NAOMI SMITH; STEVIE M. CHIN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; SUNDAY HARBOR COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES and ANY PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, in the amount of $236,693.07, no additional pre-judgment interest is owing.

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $236,693.07, from July 2, 2015 until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $77.81 per diem;

WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 4602 California Trail, Blaine, WA 98230 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto;

WHEREAS, on JUNE 10, 2015, the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and the proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the Property, in the manner provided by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. The redemption period is (0) MONTHS. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS, the Honorable David M. Thorn, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 27th day of June, 2018.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, September 21, 2018, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published August 8, 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 12, 2018

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 14-2-01381-3

ONEWEST BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WALLACE E. CHIN; NAOMI SMITH; STEVIE M. CHIN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; SUNDAY HARBOR COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WALLACE E. CHIN; NAOMI SMITH; STEVIE M. CHIN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; SUNDAY HARBOR COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 4602 CALIFORNIA TRAIL, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 112, SUNDAY HARBOR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 22, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400118 439214 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, September 21, 2018

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $236,693.07

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

NATHAN F. SMITH

2112 BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE

IRVINE, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published August 22, 29 and September 5, 12, 2018