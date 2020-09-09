LEGALS- September 9, 2020

FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS, WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY INTERTIE, CITY OF FERNDALE

The City of Ferndale is seeking an Engineering firm to provide design-engineering and construction-engineering services for a water system emergency intertie, including the creation of plans, specifications, estimates and ancillary services.

Interested parties are responsible for monitoring the City’s website for information concerning the RFQ and any addenda issued.

Interested firms shall submit a Statement of Qualifications that contains the following:

1. Cover Letter

2. Approach and Understanding

3. Project Organization

4. Schedule

5. Management Control Program

6. Experience and References

7.Familiarity with City Infrastructure and Operations

8. Proximity of Project Office and Project Manager

9. Resumes

The Statement of Qualifications submittal shall be a maximum of 15 double-sided pages. One original and four copies shall be submitted.

This Request for Qualifications (RFQ) consists of the following parts:

• Submittal Delivery Instructions

• RFQ Schedule

• Background

• Submittal Requirements

• Selection Criteria

RFQ SUBMITTAL DEADLINE AND DELIVERY LOCATION

All responses shall be made in writing. Responses by FAX will not be accepted. Sealed responses will be received by the Public Works Department of the City of Ferndale, Washington. The Statement of Qualification submittal shall be a maximum of 15 double-sided pages (i.e., 30 pages). One original and four copies shall be submitted as well as one USB thumb drive with PDF copy. Responses must be received no later than 9,30, 2020, late submissions will not be accepted. The City of Ferndale is not responsible for delays in delivery.

All responses to this request mailed through the United States Postal Service shall be addressed to the Public Works Department, City of Ferndale, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248. Hand-delivered responses will not be accepted due to ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19. All responses shall be placed in a sealed envelope, which is clearly marked “FERNDALE WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY INTERTIE RFQ”.

The City of Ferndale reserves the sole right to terminate this process, to not award a contract, and to cancel or modify this solicitation process at any time. In no event will the City or any of their respective agents, representatives, consultants, directors, officers, or employees be liable for, or otherwise obligated to reimburse, the costs incurred in preparation of this RFQ, or any related costs. The prospective consultant teams shall wholly absorb all costs incurred in the preparation and presentation of the submittals. The RFQ Submittals will become the property of the City of Ferndale.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

All questions regarding the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) shall be directed to Mike Olinger via email at [email protected] The City will not accept any other inquiries.

RFQ Schedule

The following are goals for the process:

• RFQ Advertisement: 9,09, 2020

• Questions Due: 9,22, 2020

• Response Issued: 9,24, 2020

• Proposals Due Date and Time: 9,30, 2020

Project Background

The City of Ferndale intends to install an emergency water intertie from the southern city limits to the City of Bellingham’s water infrastructure located on Wynn Road, approximately 4,000 feet. The pipeline will be sized to supplement Ferndale’s supply when the largest source is out of service. Installation will be in public rights-of-way. It will require Washington State Department of Health approval as an emergency intertie.

The successful firm will be responsible for the design, permitting, and interaction with outside agencies, including but not limited to the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County, and Washington State Department of Health.

Submittal Requirements

This part of the RFQ describes the format and content of each section of the submittal.

Introductory Letter – The proposer may use this section to introduce the RFQ submittal and/or to summarize the key provisions of the submittal. The introductory letter shall include, but need not be limited to, the following information: The name of the firm, as well as, the signature, printed name and title, telephone, and email of the officer authorized to represent the firm in any correspondence, negotiations and sign any contract that may result. The address and office that will be providing the service, a project manager’s name, telephone, and email address. The federal tax ID numbers, and state of incorporation, if applicable, must also be included.

Approach and Understanding – Provide a detailed description of the project understanding and technical approach for completing the project and any suggested revisions. Include any issues that your firm believes will require special consideration.

Project Organization – List contact information for the lead firm and all sub-consultants to be engaged for the project; organization chart; brief description of responsibilities and qualifications for key personnel that emphasize experience directly relevant to the project. Key personnel include the project manager, project engineer, geotechnical engineer, construction manager, and QA/QC team. List hours per average week each key personnel will work on the project.

Schedule – Provide a work schedule for the design phase. Consultant shall assume a minimum of two (2) weeks for all City of Ferndale review periods.

Management Control Program – Describe the project management approach; cost control system used to track expenses and labor; method for project status reporting; and schedule control system. Describe the project review and QA/QC program.

Experience and References – Provide descriptions of projects performed by the individuals listed under Project Organization. Projects must be similar in scope to the City’s project. Consultant experience that does not include the individuals listed under Project Organization will not be considered. Provide references for each of the listed projects.

Familiarity with City Infrastructure and Operations – Describe key personnel’s familiarity with City of Ferndale water infrastructure and operations.

Proximity of Project Office and Project Manager – Describe proximity of Consultant’s Project Office and Project Manager to Ferndale

Resumes – Provide a resume for all key personnel listed under Project Organization.

Selection Criteria

A technical review panel composed of City staff and/or others will evaluate and rate each proposal based on the following items:

• Introductory Letter

• Approach and Understanding (30 points)

• Schedule (10 points)

• Management Control Program (10 points)

• Experience and References (30 points)

• Familiarity with City Infrastructure and Operations (10 points)

• Proximity of Project Office and Project Manager (10 points)

• Interview/Oral Presentation if requested (30 points)

The City of Ferndale may hold interviews with a short list of Consultants prior to final selection. The highest rated consultant will be invited to submit a scope of services and cost proposal. The Public Works Director will negotiate the final scope and cost of services with the selected Consultant. If the City and selected Consultant are unable to agree promptly on final terms and conditions, the City reserves the right to select the next highest rated Consultant.

INVITATION TO BID FOR

PUMP STATION 19 DECOMMISSION PROJECT

City Project No. SS2018-01

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until September 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams for the Pump Station 19 Decommission Project. This contract provides for the installation of approximately 1,400’ of sanitary sewer pipe and water main from Pump Station 19 southerly to the existing sanitary sewer manhole located on Thornton Street, west of the BNSF Railroad Tracks. Work will include trench excavation; sanitary sewer pipe installation; water main installation; connection to existing sanitary sewer; and connection to existing water main. Live stream information and to view the full invitation to bid please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/PS19. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received via US mail by Ferndale City Hall attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Pump Station 19 Decommission Project Bid, 2095 Main Street, PO Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, no later than October 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of September 8, 2020

Ordinance #2150

An ordinance extending the Downtown Catalyst Program

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request_

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Affected Document No.: 2020-0602435

Grantors: Mohammed Saleem Khan & Neeraj Sharma

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: Norman P. Martin

Current Trustee of Deed of Trust: Gregory E. Thulin

Current Mortgage Servicer of DT: Norman P. Martin

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 2130702099

Abbreviated Legal Description: Ptn Lot 10 & all of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 25, Plat of City of Blaine

Complete legal on page 1

Tax Parcel Number / PID: 410131 060103 0000 / 156813

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on October 9, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, to wit:

The East half of Lot 10 and all of Lots 11 and 12, Block 25, Plat of City of Blaine, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 1 of Plats, page 35, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Together with the South 20 feet of vacated “E” Street adjoining said lots, as vacated by City of Blaine Ordinance No. 1430, recorded July 11, 1975, as Auditor’s File No. 1192858 and which upon vacated reverted to said premises by operation of law.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

The property is commonly known as 453 E Street, Blaine, Washington 98230.

The above-described property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 5, 2013, recorded on July 16, 2013, under Auditor’s File No. 2130702099, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Grantors, Mohammed Saleem Khan, a married, man, as his separate property, and Neeraj Sharma, a married man, as his separate property, to Trustee, Whatcom Land Title Company, and to Beneficiary, Norman P. Martin, an unmarried individual.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

A. Defaults Other Than Payment of Money:

1. Failure to pay real estate taxes for the following years: 2017, 2018, 2019 & 1st half 2020.

2. Failure to maintain hazard insurance on the property.

B. Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Annual payment of principal/interest due 1/15/2020

$ 11,797.00

5% late payment penalty $ 589.85

18% default interest from 1/15/2020 @ $44.667 p/diem $ 7,816.73

$ 20,203.58

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $90,576.77, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from July 5, 2013, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on October 9, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by September 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before September 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after September 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal balance and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and by curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or to the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

Mohammed Saleem Khan

453 E Street

Blaine, WA 98230

Tenant or Occupant

453 E Street

Blaine, WA 98230

Neeraj Sharma

453 E Street

Blaine, WA 98230

Mohammed Saleem Khan

8-13136 84 Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3W 1B3

Neeraj Sharma

8-13136 84 Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3W 1B3

Mohammed Saleem Khan

12328 96th Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3V 1W7

Neeraj Sharma

12328 96th Avenue

Surrey, BC Canada V3V 1W7

by both first class and certified or registered mail on March 3, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on March 5, 2020, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all of their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemember Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

DATED: July 7, 2020. Gregory E. Thulin, Successor Trustee

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360-714-8599 / [email protected]

STATE OF WASHINGTON )) ss.

COUNTY OF WHATCOM )

On this day personally appeared before me Gregory E. Thulin, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 7th day of July, 2020.

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington

Print name: Jennifer Brighton

My commission expires: 11-24-21

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following project has been deemed an “essential facility” by Washington State Superintendent of Public Education, therefore construction will proceed as scheduled. All activity in and related to the job site will meet or exceed State guidelines for social distancing and appropriate health protection. Contact the project manager for further details.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS: BID PACKAGE BP-31.2 Ground Improvement

PROJECT: Ferndale High School Replacement

LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

OWNER: Ferndale School District; 6041 Vista Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248. CONTACT: Mark Deebach; Phone: (360) 383-9203; Email: [email protected]

GC/CM: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc; 11805 North Creek Parkway South, Ste #115; Bothell, WA 98011. CONTACT: Sam Comer; Phone: (425) 481-7460; Email: [email protected]

ARCHITECT: Dykeman Inc.; 1716 West Marine View Drive; Everett, WA 98201. CONTACT: Tim Jewett; Phone: (425) 259-3161; Email: [email protected]

For the following bid packages, sealed bids must be received at Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc. offices, located at 11805 N. Creek Pkwy S, Suite #115, Bothell, WA 98011 at time and dates listed below.

BIDS DUE: September 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM, PDT

BID PACKAGE, APPROX. BUDGET, DESCRIPTION

BP-31.2; $1,000,000; Ground Improvement.

BID DOCUMENTS: Plans and specifications are available at Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com under Cornerstone General Contractor’s Inc, http://www.bxwa.com/bxwa_toc/private/357.html, Projects Bidding (no password required).

BONDS: For all bids that exceed $300,000 a Performance and Payment Bond is required. Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required for ALL bids that exceed $300,000.

PREBID MEETING: September 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, PDT*

To respect social distancing guidelines the pre-bid meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425-481-7460 or email [email protected] to obtain zoom meeting information.

Site visits are permitted by appointment only. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425-481-7460 or email [email protected] to set up a site visit appointment.

Site Location: Ferndale High School; 5830 Golden Eagle Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248

*Bidders are encouraged to attend the pre-bid meeting, but it is not mandatory.

TRADE UNIONS: Trade Contractor recognizes Cornerstone has an agreement with the following Union; Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. In accordance with RCW 39.10.380 Subcontractor Bidding Procedure, Trade Contractors shall be obligated and bound to such agreements for work claimed by the Carpenters Union. Should any of Trade Contractor work (including work of lower tier subcontractors) be claimed by this Union, Subcontractor will enter into an agreement with this Union for performance of the claimed work on this project.

SCOPE: See Section 002410 – General Scope of Work and Section 002413 – Specific Scope of Work.

NOTES: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc., (Cornerstone) is acting as a construction manager for the Ferndale School District, not as a general contractor on this project. For this reason, all rules for public bidding must be followed by all contractors bidding these packages. Bids must be submitted as indicated in the Instructions to Bidders. Faxed bids, bids which are not on the proper bid form, and bids that do not fulfill the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, cannot be accepted. All bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days. Refer to RCW 39.10.380, Cornerstone has a labor agreement with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters (PNWRCC).

Cornerstone is an equal opportunity employer and request bids from all interested firms. We foster a responsive and inclusive environment for traditionally underrepresented businesses including minority, women, disabled veterans, LGBTQ, and emerging small business enterprises.

Member of AGC of Washington.

Contractor’s license: #CORNEGC970J3.

