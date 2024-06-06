Lena Tjoelker Jones was born in Everson to Peter and Anna (Oordt) Tjoelker. She was the middle of nine siblings, and often remarked, the middle child is the least spoiled. Her father operated a dairy farm.

From the time she was about 8 years old, she worked with other children in local fields, picking strawberries, raspberries, and green beans. She attended Lynden Christian schools.

Upon graduation, she made her way to Grand Rapids, MI to attend Calvin College. After 2 1/2 years there, she married Norman Jones, and they traveled to Philadelphia, PA where he attended seminary. She worked at various secretarial jobs, including Farm Journal magazine.

After seminary, Norman pastored several churches in the RCUS denomination: Artas, SD; Sutton, NE; and for over 30 years, in Pierre, SD. Lena was a faithful pastor’s wife, a caring mother, and a hard worker. The last 17 years of her life were spent in Vancouver, WA.

She enjoyed sewing and needle crafts, gardening and canning, reading, and occasional travel. She was very interested in her family’s Dutch roots and immigration history.

The defining feature of Lena’s life was her devotion to Jesus Christ. She would often be found, away from the household commotion, reading her Bible. She knew the Bible, literally chapter and verse. All types of missionary outreaches interested her and she was a supporter of many Christian organizations.

To supplement the pastor’s salary, Lena worked for many years as a secretary for the South Dakota Legislature (when in session), becoming involved in many political debates and causes, along with her husband. She and Norman were instrumental leaders in South Dakota Right To Life for decades.

In Vancouver, she enjoyed the teaching and fellowship at Westminster PCA church, All Saints Parish Church, and the Senior Bible Study at Liberty Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norman, and three brothers. She is survived by three sisters, two brothers, her daughters Anne of CO, Marjorie of Vancouver, WA, and sons Calvin of SD, and Norman of MN. She had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery, (Ft. Meade) next to her husband, with a memorial service to be held July 12 at Grace Reformed Church in Rapid City, SD.

Arrangements handled by Feigum Van Lith Funeral Home, Pierre, SD.

Memorials may be sent to Wycliffe Associates, Gideons International, or South Dakota Right To Life.