Leo Wilson 

Leo Wesley Wilson, 60, spread his wings on Sept. 10.

The setting could not have been more beautiful. Green lush lawn, shade trees and God calling him home under the blue skies.

He threw a few bags on corn hole, which he loved, sat on the ground, laid down with Janell by his side on his last breaths.

Leo leaves behind Janell Wilson, his wife of 29 years, daughter, Traci (Jeff) Hinkle, sons Matt (Katie) McNutt, Justin (Tiffany)McNutt, and his most pride and joy Zach Wilson.

Grandchildren Miranda, Eli, Weston, Bella, Madison and Talen whom he loved and adored.

He also leaves his brothers Wayne (Jean) Wilson, Jack (Debbie) Wilson, Fred (Debbie) Bengen, Tom (Melody) Bengen. Sisters Debbie Wilson (Mark Friedl), Lorlyn Spry, Joan (Ron) Moline. Many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father John Wilson when he was four, his mother and stepfather, Hazel and Bill Van Ness, father- and mother-in-law, Fred and Joan Bengen.

Leo never got over the loss of Eddie Wilson whom was not only his brother, but best friend. They are now reunited.

Thank you to my friends that helped at this time and the paramedics.

You were all so thoughtful, kind and considerate.

I would also like to think our neighbors and all of his friends that have been in Leo’s life.

You were so loved by him and kept him vibrant and at bay and granted such support to us.

Thank you to Dr. Smith and Dr. McAllister, who did all they could to heal him.

Leo enjoyed coming to you and having your special visits.

Spread your wings Leo and fly high. You will be missed.

A private family graveside service will be in Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a public memorial service at 2 p.m. at North County Christ the King Church, Lynden, with Pastor Kurt Langstraat officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.