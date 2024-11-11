Leonard Anthoney Sund, age 93, of Ferndale passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024. Leonard was born Oct. 10, 1931 in Custer, to parents Seferin and Lenora (Berg) Sund.

He met the love of his life, Beverly Fredrickson, in high school, shortly after graduation from Ferndale high in 1949. On a dare, Leonard asked her on a date and it must have worked out, as the rest is a long, long history.

They were married Oct. 4, 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ferndale. They enjoyed family and life together for nearly 66 years. Sadly, she passed away in 2016. Leonard and Beverly are now at peace and reunited in heaven.

Leonard spent his childhood on a small farm just outside Ferndale. Although his career took him in another direction, the farming bug never really left him. He spent much of his spare time cutting hay and raising cattle. He wasn’t one to shy away from hard work. If you asked why he farmed, it was because he liked to “watch the cows eat.”

Early in life he started out working at Berg Shipyard before being drafted in the US Army. He served from Nov. 5, 1953- Nov. 4, 1955; after which he spent a few years logging, but for most of his life the journey ended up taking him into boat building. Returning to Berg Shipyard in Blaine, then Fairhaven Shipyard in Bellingham, and eventually in 1974 Leonard & Beverly along with partner Dick Nelson, began a new stage of life, starting Dakota Creek Industries in Blaine, and with success they expanded to Anacortes.

After five years of all working together growing the new company, both Leonard and Beverly decided to retire and move back to Ferndale to the family farm where Leonard could collect tractors and farm.

During his 44 years of retirement he did just that, as well as being a Whatcom County Fire commissioner, president of the board at Whatcom State Bank, Old Settlers Association board member, 2017 grand marshal of the Old Settlers Parade, Enterprise Cemetery board member for many years, and a true patriot.

Leonard was a life long member of Zion Lutheran Church, being baptized, confirmed, married and now being honored with his end of life celebration.

Leonard is survived by his two children: son, Leonard Sund of Ferndale, daughter, Lorelei (Frank) Chambers of Ferndale, five grandchildren: Rater, Derek and Brett (Jessica) Chambers, Kenneth (Delina) Sund and Leigh Sund (Ethan Miller); and four great-grandchildren: Amelia, Elizabeth, Gavin, and Sophia.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Home Instead (especially Tanya) and Whatcom Hospice for their loving care for our dad and family.

We miss him dearly, but take comfort in knowing he is at home with our Lord, patiently waiting for us. A private graveside service was held at Enterprise Cemetery, Ferndale. A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 7215 Valley View Road, Ferndale, with Pastor Becky Langholz officiating. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Leonard’s memory can do so to either Zion Lutheran Church or Whatcom Hospice.

“Concerning whose who have fallen asleep, less you sorrow as others who have no hope.

For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with him those who sleep in Jesus.”

I Thessalonians