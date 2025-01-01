Leonard Ebe passed peacefully at his home in Ferndale on Nov. 19, 2024, at the age of 97 with his children by his side. Leonard was born in Custer on the family farm where he grew up feeding and milking the cows, tending the chickens, mowing and plowing fields behind the horses Nick and Prince. He was the fifth of Oscar and Lena’s seven children and was raised in a family that loved music, learning to play the piano and accordion at an early age.

Leonard graduated from Lynden High School in 1945, then attended Washington State College as a member of the Phi Kappa fraternity house and graduated with a certificate in agriculture. After his completion of college, Leonard joined the family seed potato farm, Oscar Ebe & Sons in 1948. He later farmed with his brother Aloys as Ebe Bros. and then with his son Greg as Ebe Farms. Throughout his career he developed strong relationships with his clients and always strove to deliver quality seed. Leonard was known to be a passionate about farming with an extremely strong work ethic. He was persistent, firm in his beliefs and very stubborn.

He met Idamae Iverson through his sister Dora, who married Idamae’s brother, Leo. They fell in love at Leo and Dora’s wedding, attended college together, then married in 1949 at the old St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ferndale. They raised their family in Ferndale within a mile of their childhood homes. He and Idamae enjoyed league bowling where he never had a perfect game but had several games with all strikes and one spare.

Idamae managed to peel him away from the farm for summertime picnics at the woods behind their house, picnics with groups of friends, a camping trip to the Oregon and California coast, and to celebrate every major holiday with the Iverson families. He loved dark chocolate and Idamae’s homemade cookies. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Delta Station for 25 plus years, was president of the Washington State Seed Potato Commission, and was on the Board of Directors for the Whatcom Farmers Co-op.

Leonard was a husband, father of nine, grandfather Bapa to 12, uncle to many and great grandfather to three boys. He was preceded in death by Idamae, his six siblings, son Kevin Ebe, and daughters Barbara Ebe and Kaye Whitney. He is survived by children Bev Wasson (Jeff), Kurt Ebe, Kim Kelly, Leann Ebe, Gregory Ebe (Mary) and Teresa Kats (Buzz), his grandchildren (in birth order) Teresa Swango (Todd), Angela Rozelle, Quinn Wilson, Deming Litner (Ryan), Gregory “Grey” Wilson, Cole Whitney, Tanner Kats, Erika Ebe, Spencer Kats, Bennett McDonald, Dana Ebe and Bryan Ebe, and great-grandchildren Zachary Swango, Jason Swango, and Owen Litner.

Leonard was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ferndale his entire life as well as the Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Joseph’s Church or Whatcom Hospice in appreciation of their wonderful care during his final weeks.